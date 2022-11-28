Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday:
11/23
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: Alexander S. Morton, 23, of Holly Pond, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
11/24
Failure to appear- harassment: Amiyah B. Hanna, 19, of Hanceville, arrested on Hwy. 31 S.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree; criminal mischief, third degree; driving without a license: Hagen E. Jones, 28, of Cullman, arrested on Dripping Springs Road.
Failure to appear- insurance violation (two counts): Debbie B. Hamby, 49, of Crane Hill, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- insurance violation: Gaberalle L. England, 29, of Vinemont, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
11/25
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: Rodney L. Smith, 33, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Criminal trespassing, third degree: Linda B. Coots, 71, of Cullman, arrested on Hwy. 157.
11/26
Driving under the influence; reckless endangerment, two counts: Sean J. Vinci, 32, of Hanceville, arrested on Tallyho Street SW.
Theft of property, fourth degree: Bailey M. Parker, 23, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; criminal trespassing, third degree, two counts: Wendy S. Rogers, 45, of Cullman, arrested on 4th Street SW.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended: Robert H. Smith, Jr., 62, of Hanceville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Disorderly conduct: Jeremy D. Wilbanks, 37, of Hanceville, arrested on Tidwell Street SW.
Failure to appear- criminal trespassing, third degree, two counts; possession of drug paraphernalia: Jacob R. Cantrell, 30, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
11/27
Driving under the influence: Lesli S. Perez Sandoval, 19, of Cullman, arrested on Avenue E. SE.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday:
11/23
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs: Rhonda Sue Brown, 51, arrested on Megan Lane.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Michael Dwight Clapper, 31, arrested at Love’s.
Failure to appear- simple assault-child abuse (family): Brandy Marie Dingler, 30, arrested on Megan Lane.
Failure to appear- public intoxication: Makayla Renee Foreman, 26, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Failure to appear- receiving stolen property, $500-less than $1500; driving while license suspended, two counts; exceeding reasonable road speed: Mikeal Steavin Lanier, 27, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue.
Counterfeiting, two counts; forged instrument, two counts; failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense, two counts; possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of dangerous drugs, three counts: Alisha Suann McCaig, 35, arrested on AL. Hwy. 91.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs: Alexander Scott Morton, 23, arrested at Holly Pond.
Theft-miscellaneous, less than $500: Tyler Ray Salter, 28, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue.
Driving while license suspended, revoked, or cancelled; reckless driving: Rodney Lang Smith, 33, arrested on County Road 815.
Simple assault-child abuse (family): Audra Ann Vanalstyne, 35, arrested on County Road 1223.
11/24
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Mary Elizabeth Allen, 35, arrested on Calvert Road.
Failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs: Richard Lynn Clanton, 34, arrested on County Road 1621.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Gaberalle Lee Ann England, 29, arrested on County Road 1343.
Possession of methamphetamine: Michael Phillip Ferguson, 47, arrested on Calvert Road.
Possession of marijuana, second degree; failure to appear- possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Michael Allen McDonald, 24, arrested on County Road 437.
Failure to appear- theft-miscellaneous, less than $500: Dalena Lucille Phillips, 40, arrested on County Road 216.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree: Christopher Michael Stacks, 36, arrested on County Road 1435.
11/25
Public intoxication: Warren Anthony Bullard, 25, arrested on School House Road.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; promote prison contraband (other); sale of stolen property, less than $500: Steven Randall Coots, 50, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Driving under the influence (other substance): Michelle Leigh Dean, 45, arrested on County Road 793.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended; driving under the influence of alcohol; failure/refusal to display insurance: Timothy D. Frost, 48, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs; failure to appear- driving while license suspended, revoked, or cancelled: Antonio Villa, Jr., 42, arrested on County Road 1043.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended: Aaron Glen Welch, 34, arrested on County Road 399.
11/26
Aggravated assault-non family (other weapon); robbery-residence (other weapon); failure to appear- simple assault-child abuse (family); possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Jacob Ray Cantrell, 30, arrested on I-65 SB.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree; driving under the influence of alcohol: William Bailey Lyle, 42, arrested on I-65 NB.
Counterfeiting: Shannon Dewayne Nickens, 36, arrested at CRMC.
Failure to appear- failure to register vehicle: Bailey Michelle Parker, 23, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Public intoxication: Bobby Lee Renfroe, 40, arrested on County Road 1600.
Driving under the influence (other substance): Cynthia Ann Rupe, 60, arrested on County Road 1693.
Failure to appear- simple assault-child abuse (family): Alexis Cheyenne Schofield, 19, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Robert Harry Smith, Jr., 62, arrested on County Road 747.
11/27
Driving under the influence of alcohol: Kyle Brett Christian, 38, arrested on Hwy. 69S.
Simple assault (family): Isaac Houstan Eady, 33, arrested on County Road 1467.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, second offense: George Lamar Flanigan, 45, arrested on Doc Clemmons Road.
Domestic assault-harassment (family); resisting arrest; driving under the influence of alcohol: Stephany Lee Greer, 41, arrested on County Road 490.
Failure to appear- speed above 70 mph-interstate highway: Tyler Mark Hankins, 27, arrested on I-65 S.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense, two counts: Savannah Rachelle Shelton, 29, arrested at Love’s.
Possession of tax-paid alcoholic beverages for private use: Brittany Elizabeth Spencer, 37, arrested on Hwy. 69S.
Grand Jury- theft-grand jury arrest warrant; license required; exceptions-fees (home building): Allen Stanko, 56, arrested at the Marshall County Jail.
Reckless endangerment: Meranda Shawn Walker, 51, arrested on County Road 1140.