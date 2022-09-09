Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Wednesday and Thursday:
9/7
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia: Joseph R. Overton, 31, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Driving under the influence; leaving the scene of an accident: Christopher C. Hulsey, 22, of Cullman, arrested on County Road 222.
Theft of property, fourth degree: Gregory P. Wynn, 46, of Vinemont, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
9/8
Failure to appear- insurance violation; failure to register vehicle; speeding: Joey V. Walker, 24, of Vinemont, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- receiving stolen property, fourth degree: Michael D. Swann, 57, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of property, fourth degree: Tabitha B. Hyatt, 42, of Blountsville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- receiving stolen property, fourth degree: Alexis B. Villa, 19, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia: Jessica M. Gustafson, 31, of Hanceville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Tuesday, and Wednesday:
9/6
Domestic assault-harassment (family): Tonya Louann Bryant, 39, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Jesse Lee Peppers, 40, arrested on County Road 222.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; ex-felon in possession of a firearm: David Lamar Pigg, 56, arrested on County Road 1084.
Probation violation- promote prison contraband (drugs): Reginald Lance Tierce, 32, arrested at the Tuscaloosa County Jail.
9/7
Assault-harassment: Elizabethanna Marie Austin, 38, arrested on Hwy. 157.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense, two counts; possession of dangerous drugs, two counts: Rusty Daniel Cockrell, 26, arrested on Hwy. 157.
Failure to appear- simple assault-child abuse (family): Brandy Marie Dingler, 30, arrested at Baileyton Supermarket.
Possession of dangerous drugs: Terry Joseph Fields, 43, arrested on County Road 747.
Bail jumping, second degree- possession of drug paraphernalia, second degree; possession of dangerous drugs: Aundrey Lopez Flanigan, 40, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Drug trafficking; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of cocaine: James Edward Hill, 52, arrested on Baileyton Supermarket Highway.
Assault with bodily fluids; simple assault: Tammie Leann Huskey, 28, arrested on County Road 1564.
Assault-harassment; criminal trespassing-enter/remain in building/fenced property: Sherman Heath King, 54, arrested on County Road 1059.
Probation violation- possession of dangerous drugs: Keshia Louise Martin, 33, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs: Heather Nicole Myrex, 39, arrested at Fairview Superette.
Failure to appear- domestic assault-harassment (family); probation violation- burglary-residence (force), two counts: Shannon Foy Pearson, 49, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.
Harassing communications: Paul Dwyatt Scarberry, 39, arrested on County Road 1225.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense, two counts; possession of dangerous drugs, two counts: Blake Sanderson Smith, 33, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs: Weldon Ray Warren, 40, arrested on County Road 747.
Grand Jury- counterfeiting; forged instrument: Elizabeth Kalynn Watson, 30, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear-motion to revoke bond-manufacture of a dangerous drug; receiving stolen property; failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, second offense: Gregory Paul Wynn, 46, arrested on County Road 1058.