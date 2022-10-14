Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Tuesday-Thursday:
10/11
Public intoxication: Katie M. Johns, 29, of Cullman, arrested on Beth Street NW.
Public intoxication; resisting arrest: Jason A. Maresh, 27, of Madison, arrested on Commerce Avenue Nw.
Driving under the influence: Sahra L. Young, 39, of Hartselle, arrested on Mitchell Road NW/2nd Avenue NW.
10/12
Domestic violence, third degree: Zachary L. Stephens, 27, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- driving without a license; insurance violation, three counts; expired tag; driving without a license; failure to register vehicle: Corey A. Moore, 27, of Arab, arrested on Hwy. 31 S.
10/13
Theft of property, fourth degree; criminal trespassing, third degree: Dolly F. Dial, 58, of Hanceville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of property, fourth degree: Jessica S. Winfrey, 32, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Driving under the influence: Michael A. Sandlin, 38, of Nashville, TN, arrested on Hwy. 157/I-65.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Tuesday, and Wednesday:
10/11
Failure to appear- burglary-residence (force); criminal mischief; miscellaneous theft, two counts: Amos Moses Aaron, 36, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Destruction of property by prisoner: Romello Lavance Burton, 27, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Violation of a domestic violence protection order: William Jerrell Busby, Jr., 52, arrested on County Road 82.
Failure to appear- buying/receiving stolen property, $1500 ore more: Crystal Johnson Holcomb, 40, arrested on Hwy. 157.
Probation violation- theft of property, first degree: Gregory Ray Hollingsworth, 52, arrested at the Greene County Jail.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Aaron Tyler Jacobs, 20, arrested on AL. Hwy. 157.
Public intoxication: Rafael Llovera, 52, arrested on County Road 792.
Possession of dangerous drugs: Katlyn Nichole Price, 34, arrested on AL. Hwy. 69 S.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs: Dalton Lee Spain, 19, arrested on AL. Hwy. 157.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Anthony Mark Sturgeon, 27, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree: Justin Dwayne Turner, 40, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Simple assault-child abuse (family): Zachery Isaiah Whitt, 24, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
10/12
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of dangerous drugs: Kristi Suzanne Bagwell, 33, arrested on Hwy. 91.
Failure to appear- public intoxication: Brandy Leigh Boyd, 32, arrested on County Road 565.
Possession of methamphetamine; failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Thomas James Brannon, 36, arrested in Dodge City.
Possession of methamphetamine; failure to appear- failure to immunize dog/cat for rabies: Dolly Frances Dial, 58, arrested on County Road 437.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree: Maxwell Christopher Dornan, 23, arrested on I-65.
Causing of delinquency, dependency, or need of supervision: Sonya Wynette Evans, 51, arrested at Love’s.
Failure to bury livestock; cruelty to animals: Daisy Crystal Figueroa, 28, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Probation violation- burglary-residence (force): Tony Derrell Fults, 40, arrested in Lay County.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense, two counts; possession of marijuana, second degree; attempting to elude a police officer: Christian Lewayne Lamons, 23, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Simple assault-child abuse (family): Angela Michelle Nash, 28, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Michael Duane Odom, Jr., 37, arrested on County Road 437.
Failure to appear- forged instrument: Amanda Joann Redmond, 34, arrested in Hamilton County Tennessee.
Failure to appear- reckless driving: Devan Andrew Roaden, 24, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs: Jacob Dewayne Sellers, 37, arrested in Good Hope.
Possession of methamphetamine: Emma Rena Swindall, 23, arrested in Dodge City.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree: Billy Leon Williams, Jr., 38, arrested on County Road 216.