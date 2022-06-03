Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Wednesday and Thursday:
6/1:
Failure to appear- driving without a license, two counts: David E. Evans, 42, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
6/2
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal possession of prescription drugs: Bonnie L. Still, 53, of Bremen, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: Tabatha L. Armstrong, 36, of Hartselle, arrested in Falkville.
Theft of property, fourth degree: Charles C. Bennett, 34, of Hanceville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of drug paraphernalia: Lisa D. Wise, 50, of Cullman, arrested on 2nd Avenue SW/3rd Street SW.
5/31
Assault-harassment: Louise Marie Blevins, 67, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; promote prison contraband (drugs); possession of dangerous drugs; possession of a concealed weapon without a permit: Kayla Marie Davis, 32, arrested on U.S. Hwy. 278.
Grand Jury- counterfeiting; forged instrument; identity theft: Brigette Kaylyn Gardner, 30, arrested on Hwy. 31 North.
Failure to appear- assault-harassment, two counts: Brian Stephen Gorff, 32, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Grand Jury- burglary-residence (force); theft-grand jury arrest warrant: Natalie Grace Hopper, 20, arrested at the Cullman County Courthouse.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs; attempting to elude a police officer; drunk/addict in possession of a firearm; possession of a concealed weapon without a permit: Austin Alan Jones, 27, arrested on U.S. Hwy. 278.
Assault-harassment: Dezerah Dawn Smith, 30, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Probation violation-possession of dangerous drugs; flight/escape: Jeffrey Scott Wagnon, Jr., 38, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- shoplifting, $500-less than $1500: Dekoda James Watkins, 29, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of dangerous drugs: Heather Lynn Williams, 35, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
6/1
Probation violation- theft of property, second degree, $1500-$2500: Christopher Jared Bailey, 29, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Public intoxication: Brianna Denise Brady, 27, arrested on County Road 574.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Kenneth Author Burks, 21, arrested on Industrial Drive.
Drug trafficking; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Alex Michael Duke, 20, arrested on Industrial Drive.
Possession of methamphetamine: Cooper Dale Garrison, 21, arrested on Industrial Drive.
Drug trafficking; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense, two counts; possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of dangerous drugs: Kabri Lane Hyde, 21, arrested on County Road 1273.
Failure to appear- expired license; failure/refusal to display insurance; speed above 55 mph, highway under 4 lanes, two counts: Heather Lashae Ingram, 30, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of dangerous drugs, two counts: Alisha Suann McCaig, 35, arrested on County Road 831.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended: Kenny Lynn McCormick, Jr., 29, arrested on County Road 735.
Failure to appear- driving under the influence of alcohol: Louis Jagar Palmer-Powell, 27, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Terry Wayne Swann, 58, arrested in Dodge City.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Alexis Bethany Marie Villa, 19, arrested on Industrial Drive.
Probation violation- theft-miscellaneous: Antonia Martrial Woody, Jr., 22, arrested at Mt. Brook Police Department.