Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Tuesday- Thursday:
6/7
Failure to appear- criminal trespassing, third degree; theft of property, fourth degree, two counts; public intoxication: Crystal D. Curington, 37, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Criminal trespassing, third degree Demilah C. Bibb, 30, of Cullman, arrested on Olive Street SW.
6/8
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: Thomas M. Marsh, 43, of Hanceville, arrested on Hwy. 31 S.
Theft of property, fourth degree: Clara N. Owens, 57, of Vinemont, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle, three counts: Benjamin T. Phillips, 37, of Hanceville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia: Tanya L. Johnson, 46, of Vinemont, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
6/9
Failure to appear- domestic violence, third degree; disorderly conduct: Mary E. Klosinski, 33, of Vinemont, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; insurance violation; switched tag: Christopher M. Joslyn, 67, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Disorderly conduct: Jamie B. Pugh, 42, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Criminal trespassing, third degree: Wendy S. Rogers, 45, of Cullman, arrested on Olive Street SW.
Attempting to elude: Andrew C. Young, of Irondale, arrested on Olive Street SW.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: James L. Graves, III, 51, of Hillsboro, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Tuesday, and Wednesday:
6/7
Burglary-residence (force), two counts; burglary-residence (no force); kidnapping-to aid/accomplish crime (adult); robbery-residence (gun), two counts; auto theft-used for a crime; theft-firearms; theft from residence, $500-less than $1500; auto theft: Jeffery Barton, 50, arrested on U.S. Hwy. 278 W.
Probation violation- theft of property, second degree-$1500-$2500: Christopher Dale Byram, 40, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Harassment/intimidation: Randall Jonathan Hogan, 40, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree: Jeremy David Mills, 52, arrested on Child haven Road.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree: Ladana Bagley Mills, 50, arrested on Child haven Road.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended: Jonathan Scott Moreno, Jr., 27, arrested on County Road 233.
Shoplifting, less than $500: Benjamin Taylor Phillips, 37, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- aggravated assault-non family (strong arm): Logan Isaac Puckett, 21, arrested on Piney Point Drive.
Failure to appear- possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of dangerous drugs; driving while license suspended, revoked or cancelled; failure to register vehicle; no seat belt; operating a vehicle with improper tires; operating vehicle without insurance: Andrew Walker Schwenn, 33, arrested in Madison County.
Failure to appear- unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (no theft); shoplifting, $500-less than $1500: Jonathon Lane Simmons, 40, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- simple assault-child abuse (family): Kelsie Paige Thrasher, 24, arrested at 95 County Road 233.
6/8
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree: Anthony Lynn Anderson, 34, arrested on County Road 109.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended; improper lights: William Tyler Auston, 36, arrested on County Road 421.
Probation violation- possession of dangerous drugs: Chris Fitzpatrick, 29, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Failure to appear- domestic assault-harassment (family); possession of dangerous drugs; making false report to law enforcement authorities: Mary Elizabeth Klosinski, 33, arrested on County Road 1251.
Drug trafficking; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Amy Rebecca Peterson, 41, arrested on County Road 1338.
Public intoxication; indecent exposure; violation of a domestic violence protection order: Christian Xavier Smith, 31, arrested on Hwy. 31.