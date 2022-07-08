Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday:
7/5
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree; switched tag: Sara E. Williams, 35, of Hartselle, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Escape, first degree; failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree; public intoxication: John R. Harvell, 30, of Hanceville, arrested on Hwy. 157.
Driving under the influence; attempting to elude: Wesley A. Mayfield, 32, of Cullman, arrested on 6th Avenue SW/9th Street SW.
7/6
Domestic violence, third degree; unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree: Brandon O. Churchill, 28, of Jasper, arrested on Patriots Way SW.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: Cory D. Anthony, 29, of Cullman, arrested on 2nd Avenue SW.
Failure to appear- driving while license revoked: Joshua D. Dover, 40, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
7/7
Failure to appear- unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of drug paraphernalia; theft of property, fourth degree; criminal trespassing, third degree: Theodore V. Williams, Jr., 34, of Cullman, arrested on 6th Street SW.
Failure to appear- speeding: Charles M. Davis, 36, of Holly Pond, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Assault, first degree; driving under the influence; failure to yield right of way: Brett A. Queen, 25, of Bremen, arrested on County Road 68.
Theft of property, third degree: Ashleigh R. McCoy, 42, of Gardendale, arrested on Olive Street SW.
Criminal trespassing, third degree: Jessica M. Horton, 37, of Cullman, arrested on Hwy. 157.
Criminal trespassing, third degree; unlawful possession/receiving of a controlled substance: Dachery D. Bagwell, 30, of Vinemont, arrested on Hwy. 157.
7/5
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense, two counts; possession of dangerous drugs: Brianna Denise Brady, 27, arrested at Hanceville Domino’s.
Violation of a domestic violence protection order: David Earl Cason, 45, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Criminal trespassing-enters/remains on premises: William Bennett Clark, 65, arrested on County Road 650.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Michael James Coker, 47, arrested on Hwy. 278 E.
Failure to appear- failure/refusal to display insurance: Michael Cameron Morgan, 22, arrested on County Road 587.
Public intoxication: James Alvin Ratliff, Jr., 49, arrested on County Road 1674.
Failure to appear- counterfeiting, three counts; forged instrument, three counts: Amanda Lynn Slatton, 31, arrested on County Road 747.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended, revoked or cancelled: Patrick Allen Stanton, 33, arrested on Hwy. 67.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense, five counts; possession of dangerous drugs, three counts; improper tag classification: Sara Evonne Williams, 35, arrested at Stuckey’s.
7/6
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Felicia Dawn Benefield, 33, arrested on Hulaco Road.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; attempting to elude a police officer; failure to signal: Stacy Renee Cable, 38, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- using false identity to avoid/hinder prosecution; public intoxication: Amanda Eilene Flanagan, 46, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Probation violation- driving under the influence, two counts: Jenifer Marie Johnson, 35, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- illegal possession of prescription drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense, three counts; possession of marijuana, two counts; possession of dangerous drugs; probation violation- buying/receiving stolen property: Samuel Vincent Lozada, 48, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs: Jordan Alexander Marks, 26, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of methamphetamine: Joseph Randell Overton, 30, arrested on County Road 1559.
Driving under the influence of alcohol: Miguel Angel Romero, 25, arrested on Hwy. 157.
Public intoxication: Baylee Michelle Shedd, 24, arrested on County Road 1736.
Simple assault-child abuse (family): Savanna Nicole Sloan, 27, arrested on County Road 831.
Simple assault-child abuse (family); shoplifting, less than $500: Rodney Lang Smith, 33, arrested on County Road 831.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: John Mathew Tworkowsky , 51, arrested on County Road 395.
Failure to appear- driving under the influence of alcohol: William Charles Underwood, 31, arrested U.S. Hwy. 31.