Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Wednesday-Thursday:
1/18
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree; criminal mischief, third degree; driving without a license: Hagen E. Jones, 28, of Cullman, arrested on Dripping Springs Rd. NW.
Failure to appear- failure to register vehicle; insurance violation (two counts): Justin J. Lee. 26, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
1/19
Public intoxication: Jamie M. Bradley, 26, of Cullman, arrested on Cobb Avenue SW.
Failure to appear- criminal trespassing, third degree: Sheila A. Henderson, 55, of Decatur, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- theft by deception, fourth degree; insurance violation: Tammy R. Moore, 36, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended; insurance violation: David G. Golden, 47, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of property, second degree: Ashley S. Leonard, 34, of Birmingham, arrested in Birmingham.
Failure to appear- public intoxication; disorderly conduct; possession of drug paraphernalia: Nathan D. Fanning, 38, of Hanceville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Tuesday and Wednesday:
1/17
Failure to appear- cruelty to dog/cat: Victoria Anne Barnes, 33, arrested on Hwy. 278 E.
Probation violation- possessing forged instrument: Julie Anne Eldridge, 50, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Driving under the influence of alcohol: Taylor Marie Johnson, 22, arrested at Ninja in Cullman.
Failure to appear- assault-harassment (harassment-intimidation); driving under the influence of alcohol: Justin Cody Mann, 33, arrested on U.S. Hwy. 31.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree: Ethan David McCormack, 28, arrested on I-65 SB.
Simple assault (family): Hudson Ray Puckett, 20, arrested on Hwy. 69 S.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Ashley Cheyenne Pugh, 23, arrested on I-65 S.
Probation violation- possession of dangerous drugs, two counts: Daniel Eugene Speegle, 37, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Probation violation- buying/receiving stolen property: Jason Oliver Surrett, 38, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Probation violation- simple assault-child abuse (family): James Isaac Tanner, Sr., 59, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Cruelty to dog/cat; failure to appear- possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Derrick Lynn Vincent, 35, arrested on Hwy. 278 E.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended, revoked, or cancelled, two counts: Frederick Sean Willson, 48, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
1/18
Simple assault-child abuse: Kayla Lashay Davis, 26, arrested on County Road 624.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs, two counts; theft-miscellaneous; operating a vehicle with expired tag; driving while license suspended; failure/refusal to display insurance; motion to revoke- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs, two counts; violation of a release order- buying/receiving stolen property: David Gene Golden, 47, arrested on County Road 747.
Bail Jumping, second degree-burglary-residence (force); theft of article from auto; using false identity to avoid arrest/hinder prosecution; robbery-residence (strong arm): David Lee Horton, 62, arrested in Cullman.
Failure to appear- possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs; driving while license suspended, revoked, or cancelled; possession of a concealed weapon without a permit: Michael Ta’narius Jackson, 29, arrested at Pike County Jail.
Failure to obey a police officer; criminal trespassing-enters/remains on premises: Angela Mae Johnson, 47, arrested on County Road 384.
Probation violation- burglary-non-residence (no force); buying/receiving stolen property: Hagen Eldon Jones, 28, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- operating a vehicle without insurance: Justin Jack Lee, 26, arrested in West Point.
Bail Jumping, second degree- theft-firearms: Tabatha Leal Danine Martin, 37, arrested in Cullman.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense, two counts; sell/distribution of dangerous drugs; counterfeiting, three counts; forged instrument, three counts; possessing forgery device/tools; miscellaneous theft-$500-less than $1500; operating a vehicle with expired tag; driving while license suspended; no seat belt; operating vehicle without insurance, two counts; bail jumping, second degree- counterfeiting; possessing forgery device/tools; possessing forged instrument; miscellaneous theft, $1500-$2500: Tammy Rena Moore, 36, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- public intoxication; exposure or lewd act in public: Roberto Juarez Ramos, 23, arrested on U.S. Hwy. 278 E.
Probation violation- possession of dangerous drugs; buying/receiving stolen property: Tyler Lamont Speakman, 28, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended, revoked, or cancelled: Rebecca Lynn Tanner, 54, arrested at Days Inn.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended: James Robert Warmath, 34, arrested on County Road 1107.