Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Wednesday and Thursday:
12/28
Criminal trespassing, third degree: Jeffrey S. McClure, 41, of Vinemont, arrested on Lee Avenue SW.
Theft of property, fourth degree: Delanford Edwards, 22, of Pleasant Grove, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Fugitive from justice: Jeremy A. Churchill, 23, of Cullman, arrested on Hwy. 157.
Domestic violence, third degree; harassment: Jarod K. Hill, 33, of Cullman, arrested on Ward Avenue SW.
Failure to appear- driving without a license; insurance violation: Christy L. Jones, 47, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
12/29
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: Mary E. Reed, 46, of Crane Hill, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Criminal trespassing, third degree: Justin T. Jones, 29, of Cullman, arrested on Hickory Avenue.
Theft of property, second degree: Montero J. Ford, 30, of Huntsville, arrested a the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of property, second degree: Desmond K. Aycock, 26, of Decatur, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Domestic violence-harassment: Margaret M. Beckman, 70, of Cullman, arrested on Longbrook Drive NE.
Public intoxication: Kodi J. Hook, 27, of Cullman, arrested on Hwy. 157.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Tuesday, and Wednesday:
12/27
Contempt of/interrupting court proceedings: Cody Bryant Hurt, 32, arrested on County Road 222.
Domestic assault-harassment (family); drug trafficking: Robert Lukas Lee, 29, arrested on County Road 438.
12/28:
Driving under the influence of a controlled substance: Donna Higginbotham Berry, 57, arrested on Hwy. 157.
Failure to appear- reckless endangerment: John Michael Dean, 44, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: George Lamar Flanigan, 45, arrested on Hwy. 157.
Possession of dangerous drugs: Derrick Eugene Harden, 39, arrested on Hwy. 157.
Probation violation- possession of dangerous drugs: Brandon Christopher Kennel, 37, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue.
Probation revoked- simple assault-child abuse (family), two counts: Brandon Knight Sr., 40, arrested on 2nd Avenue NW.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended, revoked, or cancelled: Jessica Nicole May, 40, arrested on Exit 322.
Failure to appear- possession of marijuana, second degree; indecent exposure; public intoxication; violation of a domestic violence protection order, two counts: Christian Xavier Smith, 31, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Probation revoked- buying/receiving stolen property: Andrew Louis Spivey, 46, arrested on Hwy. 278.