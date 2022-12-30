Arrest handcuffs
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Wednesday and Thursday:

12/28

Criminal trespassing, third degree: Jeffrey S. McClure, 41, of Vinemont, arrested on Lee Avenue SW.

Theft of property, fourth degree: Delanford Edwards, 22, of Pleasant Grove, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Fugitive from justice: Jeremy A. Churchill, 23, of Cullman, arrested on Hwy. 157.

Domestic violence, third degree; harassment: Jarod K. Hill, 33, of Cullman, arrested on Ward Avenue SW.

Failure to appear- driving without a license; insurance violation: Christy L. Jones, 47, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

12/29

Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: Mary E. Reed, 46, of Crane Hill, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Criminal trespassing, third degree: Justin T. Jones, 29, of Cullman, arrested on Hickory Avenue.

Theft of property, second degree: Montero J. Ford, 30, of Huntsville, arrested a the Cullman County Detention Center.

Theft of property, second degree: Desmond K. Aycock, 26, of Decatur, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Domestic violence-harassment: Margaret M. Beckman, 70, of Cullman, arrested on Longbrook Drive NE.

Public intoxication: Kodi J. Hook, 27, of Cullman, arrested on Hwy. 157.

Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Tuesday, and Wednesday:

12/27

Contempt of/interrupting court proceedings: Cody Bryant Hurt, 32, arrested on County Road 222.

Domestic assault-harassment (family); drug trafficking: Robert Lukas Lee, 29, arrested on County Road 438.

12/28:

Driving under the influence of a controlled substance: Donna Higginbotham Berry, 57, arrested on Hwy. 157.

Failure to appear- reckless endangerment: John Michael Dean, 44, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: George Lamar Flanigan, 45, arrested on Hwy. 157.

Possession of dangerous drugs: Derrick Eugene Harden, 39, arrested on Hwy. 157.

Probation violation- possession of dangerous drugs: Brandon Christopher Kennel, 37, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue.

Probation revoked- simple assault-child abuse (family), two counts: Brandon Knight Sr., 40, arrested on 2nd Avenue NW.

Failure to appear- driving while license suspended, revoked, or cancelled: Jessica Nicole May, 40, arrested on Exit 322.

Failure to appear- possession of marijuana, second degree; indecent exposure; public intoxication; violation of a domestic violence protection order, two counts: Christian Xavier Smith, 31, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Probation revoked- buying/receiving stolen property: Andrew Louis Spivey, 46, arrested on Hwy. 278.

