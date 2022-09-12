Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday:
9/9
Failure to appear- criminal trespassing, third degree, five counts; resisting arrest; public intoxication; failure to obey lawful order; theft of property, fourth degree, seven counts: Trenten D. Smith, 27, of Hayden, arrested on Hwy. 31 S.
Unlawful possession/receiving of a controlled substance: Jesse D. Gregory, 28, of Cullman, arrested on Olive Street SW.
Criminal trespassing, third degree: Steven D. Gregory, 53, of Cullman, arrested on Olive Street SW.
Theft of property, third degree: Marcella J. Conley, 28, of Decatur, arrested on Olive Street SW.
Theft of property, third degree; obstructing justice using false identity: Marvin R. Anthony, 60, of Decatur, arrested on Olive Street SW.
Grand jury-indictment for theft of property, first degree: Jermaine A. Moore, 29, of Birmingham, arrested in Birmingham.
9/10
Theft of property, second degree: Jenna M. Richards, 35, of Cullman, arrested on Hwy. 157.
Theft of property, fourth degree: Randy J. McClendon, 41, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Thursday-Sunday:
9/8
Public intoxication: Sherri Lynn Darnell, 54, arrested on County Road 109.
Assault-harassment: Angela Faye Gowins, 49, arrested on County Road 656.
Failure to appear- illegal possession of prescription drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; operating a vehicle without insurance: Whitney Nicole Hall, 35, arrested at Walkers Building Supply.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; failure to appear- simple assault-child abuse (family): Jonathan Scott Moreno, Jr., 28, arrested on Hwy. 69 S.
Failure to appear- violation of a domestic violence protection order: Rusty Lynn Perkins, 44, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Stalking-repeated following of another; failure to appear- domestic assault-harassment (family): Anthony Wayne Robbins, 40, arrested at Dodge City Shell.
Parole violation/revocation-possession of dangerous drugs: Christopher Lee Sanford, 38, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Joey Vance Walker, 24, arrested on County Road 532.
Possession of methamphetamine: Daniel Ryan Wren, 26, arrested on Hwy. 278.
9/9
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Lexie Marie Barfield, 21, arrested on County Road 216.
Public intoxication: Jimmy Lee Cone, 53, arrested in Good Hope.
Failure to appear- public intoxication: Misty Marie Duvall Cosby, 36, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Simple assault (family): Huey Michael Davis, 60, arrested on McAnally Street NW.
Probation violation-possession of dangerous drugs, two counts: John Steven Freeman, 57, arrested on Moehring Road.
Grand Jury- forgery-checks; possessing forged instrument: Jesse Dwight Gregory, 28, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear-obedience to police/firemen: Shannon Renee Griffith, 33, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Grand Jury- auto theft, two counts: James Bryan Harland, 57, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Fugitive from justice; failure to appear- illegal possession/use of a credit/debit card: Brittany Lynn Helms, 34, arrested on Bangor Avenue SE.
Attempting to elude a police officer; driving under the influence of alcohol: Charles Ronnie Looney, 48, arrested on Fire Station Road.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of dangerous drugs: Felipe Torres Lopez, 33, arrested in Priceville.
Probation violation- possession of dangerous drugs, two counts: Ted Franklin Moore, Jr., 30, arrested on County Road 222.
Driving under the influence of alcohol: Jason R. Powell, 51, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
9/10
Failure to appear- burglary-residence (no force): Constance Leigh Ann Curtis, 38, arrested at the Shelby County Jail.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs; shoplifting, $500-less than $1500: Hannah Alexis Farley, 25, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs: Michael Jason Green, 39, arrested on County Road 1605.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; attempting to elude a police officer; theft of article from auto: Cade Daylon Hill, 23, arrested on 3rd Street SE.
Driving under the influence of alcohol: Rafael Llovera, 52, arrested on Hwy. 278 E.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: James Daniel Newman, 40, arrested in Holly Pond.
Failure to appear- speed above 70 mph-interstate highway: Sarah Aspen Robinson, 38, arrested at Loves.
Violation of a release order- burglary-residence (no force); possession of dangerous drugs; failure to appear- possession of a concealed weapon without a permit: Dameon Shawn Shaffer, 25, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree: Jonathan Kerry Smith, 48, arrested on County Road 222.
Driving under the influence of alcohol: Eliseo Loreta Victoriano, 39, arrested on 4th Street SW.
9/11
Failure to appear- operating a vehicle without insurance: Michael Andrew Filyaw, 37, arrested at 278 Rock Store.
Possession of a barbiturate; possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense, two counts; violation of a release order- possession of dangerous drugs, two counts: Jessica Mae Horton, 37, arrested on AL. Hwy. 157.
Nonsupport-child: Justin Wayne McKleroy, 33, arrested on County Road 222.
Domestic assault-harassment (family); possession of methamphetamine: John Edward Moore, 43, arrested on County Road 1545.
Grand jury- sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old: Jonathan Carl Roark, 32, arrested on County Road 747.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, three counts; possession of dangerous drugs, three counts; non-support (parent); public intoxication; exposure of lewd act in public; driving under the influence of a controlled substance: Cody Lowell Self, 32, arrested on County Road 111.