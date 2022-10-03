Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday:
9/29
Failure to appear- domestic violence, third degree; disorderly conduct: Mary E. Klosinski, 33, of Vinemont, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Harassment: Jeffery S. Nix, 43, of Vinemont, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended; driving on wrong side of the road: Michele D. Nolasco-Medal, 50, of Blountsville, arrested on Hwy. 278 E.
Failure to appear-failure to register vehicle; driving while license suspended; insurance violation: Michael L. Lambert, 40, of Cherokee, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- driving without a license, two counts; failure to register vehicle: David L. Ford, 44, Bremen, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia: Stephanie D. Dyer, 41, of Somerville, arrested in Falkville.
9/30
Driving under the influence of a controlled substance: Elsha C. Fornefeld, 40, of Cullman, arrested on Hwy. 157.
Public intoxication: Jacob W. Brooks, 35, of Crane Hill, arrested on Hwy. 157.
Public intoxication: Anthony B. Costantini, 41, of Arab, arrested on 2nd Avenue NE/ Arnold Street.
Receiving stolen property, fourth degree: Gregory S. Thornton, 33, of Lacey’s Springs, arrested on 4th Avenue SW.
Driving under the influence: Michael J. Gant, 47, of Cullman, arrested at Town Square.
10/1
Domestic violence, third degree: Dax M. Olszowka, 19, of Cullman, arrested on 3rd Street SE.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended: Janissa C. Dover, 29, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of property, third degree; failure to appear- criminal trespassing, third degree; theft of property, fourth degree, two counts: David O. Brown, 35, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
10/2
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended; insurance violation: Ronnie R. Millar, 40, of Cullman, arrested on Hwy. 31 S.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday:
9/29
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree: Alexandria Rae Brown, 31, arrested on County Road 222.
Failure to appear- simple assault-child abuse (family); driving while license suspended, revoked, or cancelled: Kaitlyn Renee Duke, 21, arrested at Falkville Love’s.
Failure to appear- possession of methamphetamine; driving while license suspended; failure to register vehicle; failure/refusal to display insurance; no seat belt; speed above 45 mph, county road: David Lee Ford, 44, arrested on County Road 222.
Failure to appear- driving under the influence of a controlled substance: Timothy Michael Hann, 34, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs: Danny Ray Lee Hudson, arrested on County Road 747.
Failure to appear- illegal possession of prescription drugs; possession of dangerous drugs: Shelli Ann Kilgore, 50, arrested at Tuscaloosa County Jail.
Reckless endangerment: Jessica McAtee, 31, arrested on Danes Lane.
Failure to appear- sell/distribution of dangerous drugs: Temple Tim McClendon, 57, arrested at Jack’s Shell.
Burglary-residence (no force): Kenny Lynn McCormick, Jr., 30, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, second offense: Monica Coleen Odell, 41, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first degree, two counts: Joseph Randell Overton, 31, arrested on County Road 1545.
Failure to appear- public intoxication; disorderly conduct/disturbing the peace/affray: Unique Nicole Pendergraft, 30, arrested on County Road 747.
Failure to appear- speeding-no workers-construction zone: Van Thomas Sellers, 36, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- no seat belt: Dameon Shawn Shaffer, 25, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of marijuana, second degree; public intoxication; indecent exposure; violation of a domestic violence protection order, two counts: Christian Xavier Smith, 31, arrested at Love’s/Falkville.
Failure to appear- operating a vehicle without insurance: Phillip Joe White, 62, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
9/30
Failure to appear- attempt to commit a controlled substance crime; counterfeiting: Jamie Mechel Bradley, 26, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Attempting to elude a police officer: George Wilson Cavender, 43, arrested on County Road 1859.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs; failure to appear and violation-buying/receiving stolen property: Caleb Ethan Cruce, 19, arrested at Falkville Love’s.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree; promote prison contraband (drugs): Lucas Deanvre Davis, 27, arrested on I-65.
Probation violation-sell/distribution of dangerous drugs: Adam Trey Ellis, 34, arrested at the Shelby County Jail.
Sell/distribute methamphetamine: Ashley Brook Frazier, 33, arrested on County Road 1859.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of marijuana, second degree; Grand jury- failure of adult sex offender to register with local law enforcement, two counts; failure to appear- failure of adult sex offender to register with local law enforcement, three counts: Larry Dale Dewayne Grimmett, 53, arrested on County Road 1082.
Counterfeiting; auto theft and sale: Draven Kayne Hale, 23, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.
Failure to appear- illegal possession of prescription drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense, three counts; possession of dangerous drugs, three counts: Graham Edward Holland, 33, arrested on Eva Road.
Possession of cocaine: Jennifer M. Shelton, 43, arrested on U.S. Hwy. 278 E.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense, three counts; possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of dangerous drugs: Amanda Charlene Sivils, 40, arrested on Industrial Park Drive.
Probation violation- receiving stolen vehicle: Anthony Mark Sturgeon, 27, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
10/1
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended, revoked, or cancelled: Kalyn West Abbott, 30, arrested at BNF Metals.
Failure to appear- public intoxication; driving while license suspended; driving under the influence of a controlled substance: David Olvin Brown, 35, arrested on County Road 457.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; driving while license suspended: Janissa Carolyn Dover, 29, arrested at Walker’s.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Christian Blaze Green, 31, arrested on County Road 1545.
Failure to appear- criminal trespassing-enters/remains on premises: Cameron Blake McKenzie, 27, arrested at Wal-Mart South.
Simple assault-child abuse (family): Kimberly Leeann Moctezuma, 29, arrested on County Road 1651.
10/2
Receiving stolen vehicle: Shontez Antoine Bell, 35, arrested on I-65 N.
Violation of a release order- criminal mischief-damage to property; shoplifting, $500-less than $1500: David Olvin Brown, 35, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Simple assault-(family): Ashley Clay Gandy, 60, arrested on I-65.
Receiving stolen vehicle; possession of a concealed weapon without a permit: D’koleman Juvan Harris, 21, arrested on I-65 N.
Failure to appear- driving under the influence of alcohol: Jimmie Ray Hunt, Jr., 46, arrested on Hwy. 69 S.
Promote prison contraband (drugs); possession of dangerous drugs; possessing stolen property, $1500 or more; receiving stolen vehicle; possession of a concealed weapon without a permit: Courtez Lamont Hunter, Jr., 21, arrested on I-65 N.
Possession of marijuana: Alexus Breon Tabb, 25, arrested on I-65 N.
Failure to appear- possession of marijuana, second degree: Daniel Thompkins, 23, arrested on County Road 820.