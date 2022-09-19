Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday:
9/15
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: Justin R. Gilley, 37, of Cullman, arrested in Falkville.
Domestic violence, third degree; menacing: Mille V. Freeman, 51, of Cullman, arrested on 12th Street/2nd Avenue.
Unlawful possession/receiving of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia: Cody W. Kunze, 29, of Cullman, arrested on Main Avenue NE/8th Street NE.
Unlawful possession/receiving of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia: Holli D. Miller, 28, of Cullman, arrested on Main Avenue NE/8th Street NE.
Disorderly conduct; resisting arrest: Brandon C. McClung, 39, of Decatur, arrested on Main Avenue SW.
Failure to appear- domestic violence, third degree: Gerald G. Giles, 63, of Cullman, arrested on Hwy. 157.
Failure to appear- insurance violation: Misty L. Thomas, 41, of Vinemont, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
9/16
Failure to appear- driving without a license: Jerry R. Jenkins, 52, of Hanceville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- switched tag; insurance violation; driving while license suspended: James H. Richards, 35, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- insurance violation; driving without a license: Tammy W. Thomas, 51, of Remlap, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
9/17
Grand Jury indictment-obstructing justice-using false identity: David L. Horton, 61, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Public intoxication: Robert P. Bowles, 24, of Vinemont, arrested on Logan Street/McNabb Drive SW.
Failure to appear- driving without a license; expired tag; insurance violation: Johnny L. Overton, 57, of Falkville, arrested on Hwy. 157.
Failure to appear- insurance violation; expired tag: Steven B. Fairley, 31, of Cullman, arrested on St. Joseph Drive NW.
9/18
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree; criminal trespassing, third degree: William M. Hood, 59, of Decatur, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of property, fourth degree: Troy E. Pearce, 33, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday:
9/15
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs; no plainly visible tag: Robert Ramsey Ballenger, 47, arrested on County Road 68.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended, two counts; failure to register vehicle; no seat belt; operating a vehicle without insurance: Bobby Wayne Boone, Jr., 39, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended, revoked, or cancelled: Dustin Logan Boone, 33, arrested on U.S. Hwy. 278 W.
Resisting arrest; obstruction of governmental operations; failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs; running a red light: Tiffany Carol Chambers, 32, arrested on County Road 703.
Illegal possession of prescription drugs; possession of methamphetamine: Donna Mae Ferguson, 52, arrested on County Road 109.
Negotiating worthless instrument: Colton Delone Graham, 22, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Public intoxication: Rafael Llovera, 52, arrested on County Road 1728.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs: Jordan Alexander Marks, 26, arrested at Sportsman Lake Park.
Public intoxication: Blake Hunter McCombs, 28, arrested on County Road 437.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree: Michael Dwight Pullen-Clapper, 31, arrested on U.S. Hwy. 31.
Failure to appear- burglary-non-residence (force); burglary-non residence (no force); burglary-residence (no force); receiving stolen vehicle: James Hardie Richards, 35, arrested on County Road 230.
Failure to appear- domestic assault-harassment (family), two counts; possession of dangerous drugs; attempting to elude a police officer; resisting arrest; obstruction of governmental operations; public intoxication: Alyssa Mercedez Stallings, 24, arrested on Hwy. 157.
Failure to appear- using false name/identity; public intoxication, two counts; criminal trespassing-enters/remains on premises, two counts; unauthorized use of auto-no force (joyriding): Tammy Warden Thomas, 51, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.
Simple assault-child abuse (family): Vada Marie Turner, 20, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.
9/16
Probation violation-possession of dangerous drugs: Jessica Lynne Armstrong, 41, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possessing forged instrument; shoplifting, less than $500; criminal trespassing-enters/remains on premises: Kelly Michelle Jones, 34, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of heroin; improper lane usage: Kai Lani Morgenroth, 33, arrested on I-65.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; attempting to elude a police officer: Daryl Wayne Preston, 37, arrested on Hwy. 157.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended, revoked or cancelled: Jeffery Wayne Smith, 33, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
9/17
Driving under the influence of alcohol: Brian Keith Baudier, 50, arrested on County Road 1566.
Grand Jury- unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (no theft): Edward James Davis, 37, arrested on AL. Hwy. 69.
Possession of dangerous drugs; improper lane usage: Garnett Clay England, 41, arrested on I-65.
Possession of dangerous drugs: Nathaniel Shane Goodno, Jr., 37, arrested on AL. Hwy. 69 N.
Public intoxication: Brandon Garrett Handley, 18, arrested on County Road 1323.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of dangerous drugs: Matthew Grant Handley, 40, arrested at Love’s.
Simple assault-harassment (family): Christle Pruitt Oden, 33, arrested on County Road 1223.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; attempting to elude a police officer; failure to appear- expired tag; driving while license suspended; driving while license suspended, revoked , or cancelled, two counts; operating a vehicle without insurance: William Yarbrough, III, 32, arrested on County Road 310.
9/18
Simple assault (family): Michael Cody Davis, 33, arrested on Day Gap Road.
Minor consume alcohol; public intoxication: Baylee Christine Hardin, 18, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- failure/refusal to display insurance: William Marty Hood, 59, arrested at Stuckey’s.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense, three counts; possession of dangerous drugs, three counts: Johnny Lee Overton, 57, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Troy Elijah Pearce, 33, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- domestic assault-harassment (family): Unique Nicole Pendergraft, 30, arrested on County Road 747.
Possession of methamphetamine: Randy Wayne Welch, 43, arrested on County Road 715.