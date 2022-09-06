Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Thursday:
9/1
Theft of property, fourth degree; failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree; expired tag; driving while license suspended: Brandon J. Ross, 29, of Cullman, arrested on I-65/MM 311.
Unlawful possession/receiving of a controlled substance, two counts; possession of drug paraphernalia: Cody W. Kunze, 29, of Cullman, arrested on Katherine Street/Main Avenue.
Failure to appear- receiving stolen property; theft of property, fourth degree: Anthony R. Beasley, 50, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- expired tag, two counts; driving without a license, two counts; insurance violation: L.C. Stevens, 40, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday:
9/1
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs, two counts; sell/distribution of dangerous drugs, three counts; escape-fugitive from justice; possessing forged instrument; theft-miscellaneous, $1500-$1500; negotiating worthless instrument; receiving stolen property, $500-less than $1500; driving while license suspended, revoked, or cancelled; following to close; switched tag: Anthony Ray Beasley, 50, arrested on County Road 1490.
Failure to appear- sell/distribute barbiturate, two counts: Janet Renee Beasley, 45, arrested on County Road 1490.
Violation of a release order- escape-fugitive from justice: Kim Marie Campbell, 48, arrested at Walkers Building Supply.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Zachary Bon Kirk Earwood, 32, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Illegal possession/use of a credit/debit card: Christopher Louis Easter, 57, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended; switched tag: Levi Joseph Gerst, 41, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Nathan Joseph Holcomb, 44, arrested at Cotton State Barns.
Probation violation- counterfeiting; miscellaneous theft, $500-less than $1500: Hunter Glenn Hunkeapillar, 29, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue.
Possession of dangerous drugs: Autumn Lashea James, 25, arrested on County Road 747.
Failure to appear- giving false identification to law enforcement: Jacob Charles Mann, 26, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Timothy Adam Phillips, 36, arrested on County Road 747.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; attempting to elude a police officer; lane change without proper signal; failure to appear- domestic assault-harassment (family); reckless endangerment; drug trafficking; possession of drug paraphernalia, first degree, four counts; possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of dangerous drugs; sell/distribution of dangerous drugs, two counts; expired tag; attempting to elude a police officer, two counts; criminal trespassing-remains in/on premises; alias writ of arrest; driving while license suspended, two counts; failure to register vehicle; following to close; no plainly visible tag; operating a vehicle without insurance; reckless driving; speed above 45 mph, county road: David Jerry Reynolds, 41, arrested on County Road 1382.
Failure to appear- operating a vehicle without insurance: Savannah Rachelle Shelton, 29, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to install required plumbing: Rebecca Ann Sims, 62, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Grand jury- unlawful breaking and enter of a vehicle; theft-grand jury, two counts: Sawyer Blade Smitherman, 20, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
9/2
Failure to appear- permitting dogs to run at large: Patrick Daniel Abel, 57, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of dangerous drugs: Terrence Best, 43, arrested on I-65 N.
Possession of marijuana, second degree; criminal littering: Joshua Brian Garner, 31, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Burglary-residence (force); theft of article from auto; robbery-residence (strong arm); failure to appear- identity theft; speed above 70 mph, interstate highway: David Lee Horton, 61, arrested on County Road 1422.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense, two counts; possession of dangerous drugs, two counts; illegal possession/use of a credit/debit card: Carie Renea James, 42, arrested on County Road 703.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): David Lamar Pigg, 56, arrested on County Road 1084.
Failure to appear- aggravated assault-family (strong arm); domestic assault-harassment (family); burglary-residence-force: Christopher Lee Sanford, 38, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- no liability insurance: Andrew Louis Spivey, 46, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
9/3
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Nathon Dewaine Cammon, 43, arrested on Hwy. 157.
Burglary-residence (force); failure to appear- possession of methamphetamine; improper lane usage: Taylor Blaine Hulsey, 30, arrested in Jefferson County.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Christopher Michael Johnson, 34, arrested at Lake George Boat Ramp.
Public intoxication: Amanda Jane Leak, 36, arrested on County Road 627.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree: Saig Miles McDonald, 25, arrested on U.S. Hwy. 69 N.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs: Chad Michael Owens, 37, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): Robert Heath Pope, 54, arrested on County Road 272.
Failure to appear- possession of methamphetamine; promote prison contraband (drugs); improper lane usage: Marlon Francis Taylor, 37, arrested on Chad Drive.
9/4
Driving under the influence of alcohol: James Keith Alexander, 43, arrested on AL. Hwy. 157.
Grand Jury- sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old: Joseph Kevin Allen, 54, arrested on County Road 438.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Dakota Chance Colburn, 27, arrested on County Road 1720.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): Ashley Cheyenne Parker Curtis, 24, arrested on County Road 1545.
Domestic assault-harassment (family)): Daniel Robert Curtis, Jr., 28, arrested on County Road 1545.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of a stolen vehicle; driving under the influence (other substance): Brittany Colleen Godwin, 39, arrested on I-65 NB.
Domestic assault-harassment (family); illegal possession of prescription drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree: Nathaniel Shane Goodno, Sr., 37, arrested on U.S. Hwy. 69 N.
Possession of methamphetamine: Michael Scott McKinney, 53, arrested in Good Hope.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree: Jeremy David Mills, 52, arrested at the Economy Inn.
Grand jury- ignition interlock-misdemeanor; driving while license revoked; driving under the influence (controlled substance); driving while license suspended, revoked, or cancelled; operating a vehicle without insurance: Jesse Cross Poole, 31, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- theft-miscellaneous, $500-less than $1500: Noah William Robbins, 39, arrested in Homewood.
9/5
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree: Caleb Travis Goodwin, 18, arrested on Reid Road.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Latasha James, 33, arrested on County Road 222.
Failure to appear- domestic assault-harassment (family): Brandon Dewayne Minter, 41, arrested on Hwy. 67.