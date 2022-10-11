Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday:
10/7
Theft of property, fourth degree: William B. George, 40, of Vinemont, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- leaving the scene of an accident; driving without a license: Jason K. McAllister, 38, of Hanceville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- insurance violation; switched tag; driving while license suspended, two counts: Robin M. Neely, 59, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
10/8
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended: Joshua D. Elliott, 38, of Bremen, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
10/9
Fugitive from justice: Brian A. Fields, 33, of Cullman, arrested on Lincoln Avenue SW.
10/10
Robbery, second degree; hindering prosecution, first degree: Tanya C. Mentzer, 48, of Hanceville, arrested on Hwy. 31 S.
Robbery, second degree: Richard A. Lucas, 33, of Cullman, arrested on Hwy. 31 S.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia: Timothy W. Tucker, Jr., 43, of Vinemont, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of property, third degree: Ashley Clayton, 36, of Hanceville, arrested on Hwy. 157.
Theft of property, fourth degree; criminal trespassing, third degree: Terry D. Allred, 44, of Hanceville, arrested on 4th Street SW.
Failure to appear- public intoxication; theft of property, fourth degree, two counts; expired tag; improper signal; insurance violation; driving under the influence: Billy R. Edgil, 60, of Logan, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Domestic violence, third degree: Remington H. Kelley, 35, of Cullman, arrested on 3rd Avenue SE.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday:
10/6
Simple assault-child abuse (family): Carrie Rachel Blanton, 33, arrested on County Road 1435.
Simple assault-child abuse (family): Justin Craig Blanton, 34, arrested on County Road 1435.
Criminal mischief; theft-miscellaneous: Sandra Rosetta Braswell, 45, arrested at Love’s Truck Stop.
Harassing communications: Travis Dewayne Duke, 30, arrested at County Road 616.
Failure to appear- public intoxication; driving while license suspended, revoked, or cancelled; improper lane usage: Paul Michael Givens, 28, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of marijuana, second degree: Christian Blaze Green, 31, arrested in Cullman County.
Public intoxication: Timothy Kyle Hadley, 32, arrested on I-65 SB.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: William Newton Johnson, 64, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Bail jumping, second degree; illegal possession of prescription drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of dangerous drugs; sell/distribution of dangerous drugs: Kimberly Roshell Lambert, 43, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Probation violation- aggravated assault-child abuse (non-family): Austin Lane May, 26, arrested at the Cullman County Courthouse.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree: Shayla Danielle Overton, 26, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree: Nicole Hope Tuck, 23, arrested on County Road 852.
Failure to appear- simple assault-child abuse (family): Desiree Katlyn Wilhite, 24, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
10/7
Possession of dangerous drugs; failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Zachary Douglas Ballenger, 25, arrested on Hwy. 69.
Possession of dangerous drugs: Richard Earl Bollen, 57, arrested at the Cullman County Courthouse.
Failure to appear-possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs: Steven Chance Burns, 37, arrested on I-65 N.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of dangerous drugs: Zachary Kirk Bon Earwood, 32, arrested on AL. Hwy. 69 N.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of dangerous drugs: John Wayne Fillmore, 49, arrested on AL. Hwy. 69 N.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; manufacture, sale, use of synthetic urine: Brittany Lynn Helms, 34, arrested at the Cullman County Courthouse.
Domestic violence, third degree; harassing communications: Jarod Kyle Hill, 33, arrested on Ward Avenue SW.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs: Thomas Charles Morris, 43, arrested on I-65 NB.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of cocaine: Todd Madison Prince, 49, arrested on AL. Hwy. 69 S.
Probation violation- illegal distribution of a controlled substance; reckless driving: Justin Dwayne Turner, 40, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.
10/8
Public intoxication: Jacob Wade Brooks, 35, arrested on Hwy. 278.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree; failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Michael William Brown, 51, arrested on County Road 437.
Failure to appear- driving under the influence of a controlled substance: Brenda Lee Calvert, 37, arrested on County Road 223.
Violation of a domestic violence protection order: Heath Jerome Hall, 39, arrested on Hwy. 185.
Failure to appear- burglary-residence (force); auto theft; driving under the influence of alcohol: Christian Lewayne Lamons, 23, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Robbery-street (other weapon): Deja Bryana Miller, 20, arrested at 291 Shell.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended; failure to register vehicle; tinted windows: Corey Andrew Moore, 27, arrested on County Road 1670.
Negotiating worthless instrument: Matthew Ryan Norris, 39, arrested on 4th Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs; attempting to elude a police officer: Justin Paul Oakes, 29, arrested on County Road 1838.
Driving under the influence of alcohol: Johnie Douglas Paris, 51, arrested on Hwy. 69.
Public intoxication: Daniel Tompkins, 23, arrested on County Road 310.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense, two counts; possession of dangerous drugs, two counts; driving while license suspended: Serena Rose Wynn, 41, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
10/9
Possession of marijuana, second degree; failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs, three counts; failure to stop at a stop sign: Christopher Lee Corbin, 51, arrested on County Road 1606.
Failure to appear- possession of marijuana, second degree: Blake Garret Denney, 31, arrested on County Road 109.
Possession of marijuana, second degree: Cameron Jay Hallmark, 28, arrested on U.S. Hwy. 278 W.
Possession of dangerous drugs: Coy Ray Hudson, 50, arrested on County Road 1552.
Failure to appear- domestic assault-harassment (family); possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree: Joseph Dustin Powell, 25, arrested on Brown Road.
Disorderly conduct/disturbing the peace: Felicia Renea Willingham, 31, arrested on County Road 1566.
10/10
Shoplifting; theft-miscellaneous, less than $500: Terry Dewayne Allred, 44, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- driving under the influence of alcohol: Aubrey Joseph Dill II, 41, arrested at Nesmith Exxon.
Possession of methamphetamine; promote prison contraband (drugs); attempting to elude a police officer; failure to appear- violation driver’s license restriction; theft-miscellaneous, less than $500; public intoxication; criminal trespassing-enters/remains in dwelling; driving while license suspended; no seat belt; operating a vehicle without license: Billy Ray Edgil, 60, arrested on County Road 831.
Failure to appear- throwing, dropping, destructive or injurious materials; speeding-no workers-construction zone: Lisa Banamassa Hedden, 51, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue.
Simple assault (family): Gary Dewayne Hosea, 27, arrested on Colony Road.
Failure to appear- driving under the influence of alcohol: Joshua Jordan Luker, 28, arrested on County Road 1528.
Failure to appear- domestic assault-harassment (family); operating vehicle without insurance: Julius Nick Martin, 50, arrested at Falkville Love’s.