Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday:
11/3
Failure to appear- criminal trespassing, third degree: Jeffrey E. Ford, 51, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: Hunter L. Pace, 24, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree; driving without a license, two counts: Autumn E. Fuller, 27, of Hanceville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Domestic violence, third degree: William N. Johnson, 65, of Cullman, arrested at 1535 Brunner Street.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree, criminal mischief, third degree; violation of a court order: Trey B. Guthery, 29, of Hanceville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; public intoxication: Hannah G. Oden, 26, of Vinemont, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree; leaving the scene of an accident: Shayla C. Williams, 28, of Bremen, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- domestic violence, third degree: Juwan I. Pearson, 25, of Cullman, arrested on Logan Street SW.
Public intoxication: Remington H. Kelley, 39, of Cullman, arrested on Olive Street SW.
Public intoxication: Karl McKinney, 49, of Cullman, arrested on Olive Street SW.
11/4
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: Stacy R. Cable, 38, of Warrior, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Attempting to elude; possession of drug paraphernalia: Thomas J. Brannon, 36, of Crane Hill, arrested on Hickory Avenue.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: Teresa J. Peterson, 59, of Hanceville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: Ashley S. Peterson, 39, of Hanceville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- insurance violation: Dale J. Aragon, 25, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- public intoxication: Amber Puckett, 39, of Cullman, arrested on Hwy. 31.
Domestic violence, third degree: Keith S. Stripling, 42, of Decatur, arrested on Mitchell Road.
Domestic violence, third degree: Tammra L. Bailey, 35, arrested on Mitchell Road.
11/5
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, six counts; assault, third degree; theft of property, fourth degree, two counts; receiving stolen property, fourth degree; criminal trespassing, third degree, three counts; domestic violence, third degree, two counts: Cary J. Oden, 27, of Arab, arrested on 2nd Avenue NW.
11/6
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended: Joshua E. McCurdy, 21, of Cullman, arrested on 3rd Avenue SW.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia: Natalie N. McLeod, 41, of Hanceville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Domestic violence, third degree: Lazaro C. Salvador, 39, of Cullman, arrested on Kim Lane.
Theft of property, fourth degree: Jesse D. Gregory, 28, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of property, fourth degree: Samantha L. Ray, 25, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- switched tag; expired license: Curtis R. Hanners, 55, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Thursday, Frida y, Saturday, and Sunday:
11/3
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; promote prison contraband (drugs); possession of dangerous drugs; negotiating worthless instrument: Heldred Elizabeth Casimiro, 42, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Probation violation- possessing forged instrument: Rachel Nicole Farmer, 30, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old: Ronald William Flick, Jr., 48, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended, revoked, or cancelled: Brandon Lee Ford, 49, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree: David Lee Ford, 44, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs: Lesley Michelle Henson, 31, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs: Heather Shawn Elizabeth Lance, 24, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Probation violation- simple assault; violation of a domestic violence protection order: Tommy Lee Little, 49, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Bail Jumping, second degree-possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs; driving while license suspended: Ashley Nicole Loggins, 36, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Grand jury- miscellaneous theft: Toney Craig Martin, 36, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Criminal mischief; miscellaneous theft: Hannah Gail Oden, 26, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of dangerous drugs: Hunter Lane Pace, 24, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Ryan Dale Panter, 36, arrested on County Road 1422.
Failure to appear- ex-felon in possession of a firearm: James Paul South, Jr., 35, arrested at the Blount County Jail.
Failure to appear- possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree: Rebecca Lynn Tanner, 54, arrested at Hwy. 278/Dollar General.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree; failure to appear- illegal possession of prescription drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs: Courtney Leigh Walker, 48, arrested on County Road 1422.
11/4
Bail jumping-second degree- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; attempting to elude a police officer: Stacy Renee Cable, 38, arrested on Beech Avenue SE.
Giving false identification to law enforcement: Cameron Kyle Allen Copeland, 24, arrested on I-65 S/317 MM.
Possession of dangerous drugs: Dixie Danielle Hall, 38, arrested on AL. Hwy. 157.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): Jacob Charles Mann, 26, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Illegal possession of prescription drugs; possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Jason Boyd Marti, 50, arrested on County Road 437.
Plea agreement- burglary, residence (no force); buying/ receiving stolen property: Shannon Alford McDonald, 41, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended: Billy Edward Oden, 29, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- domestic assault-harassment (family): Christina Michelle Parker, 48, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; passing forged instrument: Juwan Isaac Pearson, 25, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Shoplifting, $500-less than $1500; theft of property, second degree, $1500-$2500: Ashley Summer Peterson, 39, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Plea agreement- unlawful breaking entering a vehicle; shoplifting, less than $500: Benjamin Taylor Phillips, 37, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Assault-harassment: Christina Marotz Ponder, 41, arrested on County Road 1291.
Plea agreement- possession of dangerous drugs: Daniel Scott Smith, 27, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- buying/receiving stolen property: Emma Rena Swindall, 23, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of dangerous drugs; operating a vehicle without insurance: Sean Joseph Vinci, 32, arrested on AL. Hwy. 157/McDonalds North.
11/5
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Dale Jackson Aragon, 25, arrested on County Road 222.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of dangerous drugs; failure to appear- pedestrian under the influence: Patrick Scott Creel, 46, arrested on County Road 1719.
Simple assault (family); possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of dangerous drugs: Kelly Dill, 43, arrested on County Road 19.
Failure to appear- obstruction-governmental operations: Candace Whitney Harvell, 35, arrested on County Road 216.
Possessing stolen property, less than $500: Justin Kenneth Kilpatrick, 34, arrested on County Road 831.
Possession of marijuana, second degree: Therman Lee Lawson, 46, arrested on County Road 1719.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended: Jonathan Scott Moreno, Jr., 28, arrested on County Road 223.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Cary James Oden, 27, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.
Domestic assault-harassment (family); failure to appear- tinted windows: Ethan Brant Parris, 30, arrested on County Road 1371.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree; theft of property, second degree, $1500-$2500; possessing stolen property, $1500 or more: Martin Wayne Stricklin, 54, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
11/6
Possession of dangerous drugs; failure to appear- driving while license suspended: Kenneth Rodney Burney, 55, arrested on 2nd Avenue SW.
Simple assault (family): Crystal Marie Creekmore, 42, arrested on County Road 616.
Simple assault (family): Joanie Kay Curl, 42, arrested on County Road 616.
Public intoxication: Melvyn Tyler Denson, 50, arrested on County Road 1605.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Heather Nicole Griffin, 31, arrested on County Road 1082.
Failure to appear- improper lane usage: Curtis Randall Hanners, 55, arrested at Freds/Hanceville.
Public intoxication: David Janson Herold, 35, arrested on County Road 1291.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; failure to appear- improper lights: Dustin Anthony Kelso, 32, arrested on Hwy. 278/County Road 1615.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs: Christine McClendon Lynn, 29, arrested at Lessman Circle/Morgan Avenue.
Failure to appear- non-child support: Jordon Alexander Martin, 26, arrested on County Road 19.
Failure to appear- driving with driver’s license not in possession: Joshua Ethan McCurdy, 21, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of marijuana, second degree: Natalie Nicole McLeod, 41, arrested at E. Railroad Avenue NE/Edmondson.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Chad Michael Owens, 38, arrested on County Road 437.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended: Samantha Lynn Ray, 25, arrested on Beech Avenue SE.
Possession of dangerous drugs: Logan James Stillwell, 24, arrested on U.S. Hwy. 231.