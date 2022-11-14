Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday:
11/10
Theft of property, fourth degree; failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: Rachel A. Linn, 38, of Cullman, arrested at CRMC.
Failure to appear- public intoxication: Theresa A. McKenzie, 27, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of property, fourth degree: Ashley N. Loggins, 36, of Hanceville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- domestic violence, third degree; violation of a protection order: Jonathan B. Griffin, 39, of Falkville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
11/11
Failure to appear- insurance violation, two counts; expired tag: Diane F. Lopez, 37, of Decatur, arrested on Pike Road.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended: Rachel G. Clements, 29, of Falkville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Criminal trespassing, third degree: Jeremy N. Jackson, 44, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of property, second degree; possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear- unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree; illegal possession of prescription drugs; driving without a license; failure to dim lights: Crystal D. Calvey, 61, of Hanceville, arrested on County Road 715.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; unlawful possession/receiving of a controlled substance, two counts; promoting prison contraband, second degree: Brian T. Kennedy, arrested on 4th Street SW.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; unlawful possession/receiving of a controlled substance, two counts: Thomas A. McDaniel, 45, of Cullman, arrested on 4th Street SW.
11/12
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia: Jessica M. Gustafson, 32, of Hanceville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- insurance violation; switched tag; expired tag; driving while license suspended: Angela N. Russell, 49, of Cullman, arrested on U.S. Hwy. 31.
Failure to appear- domestic violence, third degree; possession of drug paraphernalia; theft of property, fourth degree; insurance violation, two counts; driving while license suspended: Michael J. McDuffee, 42, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday:
11/10
Probation violation- possession of dangerous drugs: Kimberly Mae Castle, 37, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Failure to appear- domestic assault-harassment (family): Joshua Alexander Gatlin, 26, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Shoplifting, less than $500: Christopher Rex Goodwin, 34, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Simple assault-child abuse (family); possession of methamphetamine: Bridget Nicole Ingram, 25, arrested in Jefferson County.
Probation violation- burglary-residence (force): Donald Wayne Kirby, 34, arrested at 900 Beech Avenue SE.
Failure to appear- murder (family) gun; domestic violence: William Thomas Maddux, 32, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Driving under the influence of alcohol: Joel Wayne Monk, 40, arrested on County Road 747.
Public intoxication: Garry Nicholas Neeley, 39, arrested in Arab.
Failure to appear- elder abuse and neglect, third degree: Heather Michelle Newman, 42, arrested on Hwy. 278 E.
Failure to appear- domestic assault-harassment (family); possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of dangerous drugs: Therron Dewayne Parker, Sr., 54, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; illegal possession/use of a credit/debit card: Kayla Leann Willingham, 29, arrested on AL. Hwy. 91.
11/11
Illegal possession/use of credit/debit card: Kristian Lucidy Bryan, 34, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- domestic assault-harassment (family): Tonya Louann Bryant, 40, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Rachel Graves Clements, 29, arrested on 4th Street SW.
Failure to appear- criminal trespassing-remains in dwelling; violation of a domestic violence protection order, two counts: Rodney Malcom, 55, arrested on Colony Road.
Failure to appear- domestic assault-harassment (family); possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs: Lisa Marie McClendon, 32, arrested on County Road 1202.
Possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of dangerous drugs: Philip Lavon Miller, 48, arrested on Holly Pond Road.
Criminal littering: Terry Wayne Swann, 58, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): Austin Chase Ray Vankeuren, 25, arrested on County Road 895.
11/12
Possession of marijuana, second degree; driving under the influence of alcohol: Jason Shane Bennett, 51, arrested on County Road 436.
Driving under the influence of alcohol: Kevin Patrick Brown, 38, arrested on I-65 NB.
Drug trafficking; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; carrying brass knuckles/sling shot: Kerry Lee Goggins, 45, arrested at Petro.
Simple assault (family): Amanda Lynn Goodwin, 46, arrested on County Road 1656.
Failure to appear- domestic assault-harassment (family): Christopher Lee Lawson, 41, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Defrauding secured creditors: Geneva Ann Martin, 55, arrested on County Road 1194.
Sexual misconduct: Randy Dawaylon Milam, 38, arrested on County Road 1111.
Failure to appear- contributing to the delinquency of a minor: Kerry Leigh Overton, 43, arrested at Cold Springs High School.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended: Angela Nichole Russell, 49, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
11/13
Driving under the influence of alcohol: Stephany Lee Greer, 41, arrested on I-65 SB.
Public intoxication: James Douglas Hunkapiller, 74, arrested on County Road 702.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended, revoked, or cancelled: Robert William James, 43, arrested on Hwy. 69.
Domestic assault-harassment (family); resisting arrest: Joseph Michael Raines, 33, arrested on Turkey Hop Road.
Probation violation- possession of dangerous drugs; unlawful distribution of a controlled substance: Christopher Wayne Sterling, 44, arrested on County Road 1145.