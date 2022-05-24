Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday:
5/20
Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle; unlawful possession/receiving of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia: Kate M. Golden, 28, of Vinemont, arrested on 2nd Avenue SW/9th Street SW.
Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle: Benjamin T. Phillips, 37, of Hanceville, arrested on 2nd Avenue SW/9th Street SW.
Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle; failure to appear- failure to register a vehicle: Bradley R. Combs, 38, of Cullman, arrested on 2nd Avenue SW/9th Street SW.
Theft of property, fourth degree, two counts; criminal trespassing: Ramona Y. Riggs, 23, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Disorderly conduct: Eric J. Maldonado, 37, of Cullman, arrested on 2nd Street SW.
Accountability-accessory: Lisa M. Wilkins, 33, of Danville, arrested on Tallyho Street SW.
Harassment: Adam C. Wilkins, 35, of Danville, arrested on Tallyho Street SW.
5/21
Failure to appear- switched tag, insurance violation, four counts; driving while license revoked, four counts: Jeffrey D. Fairbanks, 56, of Cullman, arrested on Hwy. 278 W.
Criminal trespassing, third degree; theft of property, fourth degree, two counts; failure to appear- switched tag: Macy N. Bice, 24, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
5/22
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; expired tag; driving without a license; improper lane usage: Raymond M. McKinney, 34, of Vinemont, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: Maria A. Pena, 35, of Hanceville, arrested on County Road 701.
Criminal trespassing, third degree: Colyn L. Cofield, 20, of Hayden, arrested on Olive Street SW.
5/23
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; insurance violation; improper muffler: Billy C. Earley, 37, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Public intoxication: Sheyenne M. Imler, 22, of Cullman, arrested on 4th Street SW.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia: Joseph R. Overton, 30, of Cullman. arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: Kenneth C. Needham, 51, of Danville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- insurance violation, two counts; driving while license suspended; failure to register vehicle (two counts): James A. Hudson, 27, of Cullman, arrested on Main Avenue SW.
Criminal trespassing, third degree: Randy J. McClendon, 41, of Cullman, arrested on Hwy. 157.
5/19
Sodomy-with a girl-domestic violence; sex offense-victim under 12-offender over 16; other charges: Christopher Chad Arnold, 27, arrested at 391 County Road 1518.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, second offense; promote prison contraband (drugs); possession of dangerous drugs; flight/escape: Travis Claiborne Barron, 37, arrested at the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Sarah Kristina Corbin, 26, arrested at 31 Megan Lane.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: James Kelton Davis, 27, arrested at Good Hope Dollar General.
Attempt to commit a controlled substance crime; possession of drug paraphernalia, second offense: Sara Jade Denton, 28, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Melissa Gail Gandy, 38, arrested on I-65/exit 299.
Failure to appear- theft from residence, $500-less than $1500: Katee Cheyenne Gilland, 20, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Drug trafficking; possession of methamphetamine: Kenneth Dean Guthrie, 51, arrested on I-65 SB/mm 299.
Possession of methamphetamine: Cody Ryan Lawrence, 19, arrested at 206 County Road 149.
Harassing communications: Katelynn Marie Lawrence, 24, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of dangerous drugs; driving while license suspended: Billy Joe Martin, 47, arrested on County Road 216 & Hwy. 69 S.
Elder abuse and neglect, second degree: Heather Michelle Newman, 41, arrested at 56 County Road 1600.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs: Ashley Nicole Randolph, 33, arrested at the Morgan County Jail.
Public intoxication: Baylee Michelle Shedd, 24, arrested at 949 County Road 793.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs: Emma Rena Swindall, 23, arrested at 6435 County Road 490.
Drug trafficking; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of dangerous drugs: Kelsey Lauren Wright, 27, arrested on I-65/mm 300.
5/20
Other charges: Christopher Chad Arnold, 27, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; promote prison contraband (drugs); possession of dangerous drugs: Heldred Elizabeth Casimiro, 42, arrested at Warrior Police Department.
Failure to appear- aggravated assault-family (other weapon); aggravated stalking; simple assault (family); burglary-residence (force), two counts; interference with a domestic violence emergency; public intoxication, two counts; violation of a domestic violence protection order, two counts: Brandon Seth Cornelius, 35, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree; causing of delinquency, dependency or need of supervision: Kayla Marie Davis, 32, arrested at the Days Inn.
Domestic violence, third degree: John Michael Dean, 44, arrested on County Road 793.
Possession of methamphetamine: Carolyn Denise Ferguson, 54, arrested at the Days Inn.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree: Tracy Ann Garner, 40, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Violation of a release order-burglary-residence (force): Rodney Dewayne Hood, 61, arrested at the Cullman County Courthouse.
Grand Jury-sexual abuse, second offense-upgraded to a felony, two counts: William Jason Kyle, 35, arrested at Stuckey’s.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): Katelynn Marie McCown, 28, arrested on County Road 339.
Sell/distribute methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree: Joshua Rowdy McDonald, 32, arrested at the Days Inn.
Failure to appear- domestic assault-menacing (gun): Kenith David Rice, 44, arrested on Sipsey Road.
Theft-miscellaneous: Heather Elaine Ryan, 48, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs; grand jury-theft-grand jury arrest warrant: Joshua Stickney, 45, arrested on County Road 747.
5/21
Simple assault- (family): Matthew James Amaro, 37, arrested on 4th Street.
Domestic assault-harassment (family); probation violation-possession of dangerous drugs: Shannon Wayne Brockman, 44, arrested on County Road 1467.
Failure to appear- flight/escape; public intoxication: Corey Tyler Edwards, 31, arrested at Stuckey’s.
Failure to appear- receiving stolen vehicle: Raymond Matthew McKinney, 34, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- burglary-non-residence (force), three counts; receiving stolen vehicle: James Hardie Richards, 35, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs; attempting to elude a police officer: Thomas Kingsley Sawyer, 40, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Driving under the influence of alcohol: Amy Lay Stinson, 43, arrested on Hwy. 69 S.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended: Joseph Scot Villa, 50, arrested on Goodwin Road.
Failure to appear- child abuse-simple assault (family), two counts: Wanda Gail Wilbanks, 50, arrested on U.S. Hwy. 31.
5/22
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Macy Nicole Bice, 24, arrested on County Road 473.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended, revoked, or cancelled: Jeffrey Dwight Fairbanks, 56, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs: Trey Brittian Guthery, 28, arrested on County Road 473.
Failure to appear- driving under the influence of alcohol: John Burt McAlpin, 54, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Hunter Lane Pace, 23, arrested on County Road 473.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended: Savannah Rachelle Shelton, 29, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended, revoked, or cancelled: Jeffery Wayne Smith, 33, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Driving under the influence of a controlled substance: Jason Hunter Travis, 39, arrested on I-65 North.