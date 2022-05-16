Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday:
5/12
Failure to appear- theft from a public building, $500-less than $1500: Jonathan Steven Burns, 41, arrested on County Road 715.
Public intoxication: Joseph Ray Chandler, 40, arrested on County Road 1354.
Grand Jury- burglary-residence (force); counterfeiting; forged instrument: Elizabeth Gail Chaney, 40, arrested at the Morgan County Jail.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree: Jefferey Allen Denney, 33, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Criminal mischief-damage to business property: Breanna Reigh Freeman, 31, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Public intoxication: Michael Cruz Horton, 36, arrested on County Road 1071.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; failure to appear- possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Zackary James Lay, 34, arrested on County Road 1212.
Public intoxication: Heath Mark Pitts, 37, arrested on County Road 961.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended: Daniel Scott Smith, 27, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of opium or derivative; possession of dangerous drugs: Jason Lawayne Watwood, 47, arrested on County Road 392.
Probation violation- theft of property, second degree, $1500-$2500: Aaron Robert Weaver, 36, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Probation violation- sell/distribution of dangerous drugs; buying/receiving stolen property: Annie Ruth Wood, 53, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Possession of dangerous drugs: Ashley Denise Woods, 37, arrested on County Road 702.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended, revoked or cancelled: William Yarbrough III, 32, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
5/13
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree: Kristi Suzanne Bagwell, 33, arrested on County Road 544.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): Felicia Dawn Benefield, 33, arrested on County Road 1763.
Destruction of property by prisoner: Romello Lavance Burton, 26, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Burglary-residence (force); possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree; miscellaneous theft, less than $500: Willie Jack Green, 38, arrested on County Road 1257.
Aggravated assault-menacing (gun): William Joseph Henderson, 39, arrested on County Road 368.
Grand jury- failure of adult sex offender to register with local law enforcement; failure to appear- possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of dangerous drugs; failure of adult sex offender to register with local law enforcement: Christopher Michael Joslyn, 67, arrested on Wesley Avenue.
Assault-harassment: Adam Lee McAbee, 19, arrested on County Road 368.
Public intoxication: Wayne Columbus Miller, 30, arrested on County Road 1763.
Probation violation- possession of dangerous drugs-precursor chemicals: Holland Nicole Schonberger, 24, arrested at Elmore County Jail.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Frankie Ray South, 57, arrested on County Road 715.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): Kesha Larelle Speake, 37, arrested on County Road 388.
Failure to appear- burglary-residence (no force); no/improper tag light: Charles Edward White, 34, arrested at Cold Springs School.
Probation violation- auto theft: Christopher Ray Widner, 24, arrested at Madison County Sheriff’s Office.
5/14
Public intoxication: Rhett Stewart Bartlett, 34, arrested on County Road 984.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): Mercedes Christian Cleveland, 29, arrested on County Road 501.
Failure to appear- sell/distribution of dangerous drugs: Steven Douglas Coots, 32, arrested on Denson Avenue.
Receiving stolen property, $500-less than $1500: Rickey Wade Davis, 47, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.
Public intoxication: Ashley Marie Fulenwider, 35, arrested on U.S. 31.
5/15
Probation violation- burglary-residence (force); driving while license suspended, revoked or cancelled: James Timothy Couch, 43, arrested on County Road 222.
Resisting arrest: Laccie Alexandrea Drinkard, 28, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree; failure to appear- driving while license suspended: Matthew Lee Horton, 39, arrested on AL. Hwy. 69.
Possession of dangerous drugs: Clinton Mark Jones, 33, arrested on Hwy. 31.
Failure to appear- possessing forged instrument, two counts; failure to register as a sex offender; probation revocation- failure to register as a sex offender: Gary Lynn Smith, 54, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of methamphetamine; promote prison contraband (drugs): Marlon Francis Taylor, 37, arrested on County Road 437.
Criminal trespassing-enters/remains on premises: Pashinz Danielle Terrell, 21, arrested on County Road 715.
Domestic assault-harassment (family); failure to appear- domestic assault (family); interference with a domestic violence emergency: Alex Glenn Weaver, 24, arrested on County Road 1114.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.