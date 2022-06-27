Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday:
6/24
Unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree; unlawful possession/receiving of a controlled substance: Kevin M. Willis, 33, of Cullman, arrested on 2nd Avenue NE.
Theft of property, fourth degree; criminal trespassing, third degree: Madyson B. Cummings, 24, of Hanceville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
6/25
Failure to appear- driving without a license; failure to register a vehicle; insurance violation: Angela A. Pickering, 47, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- speeding; insurance violation; running red light: Justin L. Harris, 26, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Driving under the influence of a combined substance: Dianne H. Dale, 57, of Cullman, arrested on 4th Avenue NE.
Failure to appear- public intoxication, two counts; false information given to law enforcement: Jerimiah R. Cantrell, 26, of Cullman, arrested on Hwy. 278 W.
Grand Jury indictment- forgery, third degree; possession of a forged instrument, third degree: Tevoris M. Simmons, 37, of Birmingham, arrested in Jefferson County.
6/26
Driving under the influence: Terry L. Clark, 26, of Trafford, arrested on County Road 437.
Failure to appear- domestic violence, third degree: Danielle N. Castro, 22, of Cordova, arrested on Exit 289.
Theft of property, fourth degree: Kristy L. Berry, 45, of Russellville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Public intoxication: Adam B. Carpenter, 33, of Cullman, arrested on Brownstone Way, SW.
Criminal mischief, second degree: Scott A. Moore, 37, of Cullman, arrested on 4th Street SW/Hickory Avenue SW.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday:
6/23
Failure to appear- driving under the influence of alcohol; no seat belt: Bridgette Leigh Bickerstaff, 40, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Assault-harassment; harassing communications: Archie Alfred Burks, Jr., 23, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- criminal trespassing-enters/remains on premises: Patricia Thompson Farris, 83, arrested at 2474 County Road 109.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree; promote prison contraband (drugs): Bobby Lynn Harless, 51, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Failure to appear- aggravated assault-family (strong arm); domestic violence, first degree-aggravated stalking; illegal possession of prescription drugs; driving under the influence of alcohol: Benjamin Michael Haynes, 36, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Non-child support: John Huertas, 50, arrested at the Madison County Jail.
Failure to appear- criminal trespassing-enters/remains on premises; harassing communications: Bryann Rodolfo Martinez, 24, arrested at Rainbow Crossing.
Failure to appear- public intoxication: Taylor Zachary McWaters, 29, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree: Charles Randall Smith, 61, arrested at 530 County Road 866.
6/24
Failure to appear- criminal mischief; robbery-street (strong arm): Felicia Darlene Morgan, 33, arrested on I-65 NB.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Dusty Neil Myers, 42, arrested on County Road 111.
Public intoxication: Didier Guzman Parra, 44, arrested on Hwy. 69.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree; promote prison contraband (drugs): Dang Saw Watson, 47, arrested on Hwy. 157.
6/25
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; receiving stolen property, $500-less than $1500: Catherine Janella Aaron, 47, arrested on Lindsey Road.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; shoplifting-$500-less than $1500; criminal trespassing, enters/remains on premises: Kristy Lynn Berry, 45, arrested on Jackson Avenue.
Probation violation- possession of dangerous drugs: John Thomas Boone, 37, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended, revoked, or cancelled: Thomas James Brannon, 36, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree; promote prison contraband (drugs); violation of a domestic violence protection order: Jerimiah Ross Cantrell, 26, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Counterfeiting: Eduardo Aguilar DeGollado, 19, arrested on County Road 1602.
Grand Jury- unlawfully obtaining unemployment benefits: Marissa L. Hays, 33, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree: Jessica Mae Horton, 37, arrested on U.S. Hwy. 278.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Joseph Randell Overton, 30, arrested on County Road 1545.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; failure to appear- expired tag, two counts; driving while license suspended, revoked or cancelled, two counts; failure to register vehicle, two counts; no seat belt, two counts; obstructed windshield, two counts; operating a vehicle without insurance, two counts: Joseph Matthew Pruett, 35, arrested on Hwy. 69S.
6/26
Failure to appear- reckless driving: Joshua Allen Boatright Sr., 43, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Sell/distribute methamphetamine; tampering with physical evidence: Roger Lawrence McKinnon, 58, arrested on County Road 8.
Failure to appear- driving under the influence of alcohol; driving under the influence of a combined substance: Scott Alvin Moore, 37, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- driving under the influence of alcohol: William Joseph Parker, 49, arrested on U.S. Hwy. 278 E.
Public intoxication: Justin David Vincent, 36, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.