Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday:
7/8
Criminal trespassing, third degree: Rachel L. Lay, 31, of Cullman, arrested on Hwy. 157.
Failure to appear- insurance violation, two counts; driving while license suspended; expired tag, three counts; driving without a license; theft of property, third degree: Amanda N. Shearin, 31, of Cullman, arrested on County Road 544.
Forgery, third degree; possessing a forged instrument, second degree; possessing a forged instrument, third degree: Jim J. Jones, 51, of Decatur, GA, arrested on 1st Avenue SW/7th Street SW.
Fugitive from justice: Bradley G. Stokes, 28, of Cullman, arrested on Denson Avenue SW.
7/9
Failure to appear- disorderly conduct; menacing, four counts: Timothy M. Harris, 27, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Criminal trespassing, third degree: Rachel L. Lay, 31, of Cullman, arrested on 2nd Avenue NW.
Failure to appear- insurance violation, two counts: Debbie B. Hamby, 49, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Obstructing governmental operations: Melissa E. Hickey, 39, of Jasper, arrested on Brantley Avenue NW.
7/10
Driving under the influence of a combined substance; unlawful possession/receiving of a controlled substance: Mark N. Prestriedge, 53, of Huntsville, arrested on Hwy. 157.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff's Office for Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday:
7/7
Failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs: Christopher Michael Abbott, 42, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- reckless endangerment; attempting to elude a police officer: Cory Daniel Anthony, 29, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- Alabama probation violation: Christopher Allan Blackwell, 38, arrested at Limestone prison.
Attempt to commit a controlled substance crime; possession of marijuana; illegal distribution of a controlled substance: Steven Douglas Coots, 32, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): Tommie Jacquelyn Culp, 44, arrested on County Road 818.
Failure to appear- possession of methamphetamine; driving under the influence of a controlled substance: James Larry Dingler Jr., 28, arrested at Stuckey's.
Probation violation- possession of dangerous drugs: James Berry Glover, 41, arrested on County Road 557.
Public intoxication: Tiffany Ann Guidry, 27, arrested at Smith Lake Park.
Burglary-residence (force): Walter Hodges, Jr., 52, arrested on AL. Hwy. 69 N.
Failure to appear- public intoxication: Coby Donel Jernigan, 21, arrested on County Road 223.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Christopher Anthony Luna, 43, arrested on County Road 437.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs: Heather Nicole Myrex, 39, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs; no seat belt: Blake Sanderson Smith, 33, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- no tag-utility trailer: Theodore Vann Williams, Jr., 34, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
7/8
Drug trafficking; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of dangerous drugs; possession of a concealed weapon without a permit: David M. Chastain, Jr., 38, arrested on AL. Hwy. 69/AL. Hwy. 67.
Cruelty to dog/cat: Levi Joseph Gerst, 40, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of dangerous drugs; failure/refusal to display insurance: Debbie Bartlett Hamby, 49, arrested at Taco Bell South.
Burglary-residence (force); robbery-residence (knife); robbery-street (knife); auto theft: Timothy Michael Harris, 27, arrested on County Road 1341.
Public intoxication: Autumn Marie Hines, 27, arrested on Hwy. 69/Hwy. 67.
Possession of dangerous drugs: Bobby Ryan Hudson, 31, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Probation violation- driving under the influence of alcohol: Jenifer Marie Johnson, 35, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Simple assault-(family); resisting arrest: John Edward Moore, 42, arrested on County Road 1545.
Failure to appear- possession of heroin; possession of marijuana, second degree; speed above 45 mph, county road: Yasmen Cheyenne Pair, 25, arrested at booking.
Illegal possession of prescription drugs: Sabrina Kay Pugh, 44, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of dangerous drugs; failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; operating a vehicle with expired tag: Amanda Nichole Shearin, 31, arrested on County Road 544.
Assault-harassment; criminal mischief: William Shelton Stevens, 34, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
7/9
Simple assault-(family): Allen Lee Allbritten, 38, arrested on County Road 1839.
Domestic assault-coercion (harassment-intimidation): Nicholas James Cole, 38, arrested on County Road 127.
Failure to appear- speeding-no workers-construction zone: Jason Anthony Pete Copeland, 22, arrested at Bethel Sunoco.
Failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs: Jennifer Nicole Goodlett, 43, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of opium or derivative; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree: Ethan David McCormack, 28, arrested on County Road 16.
Simple assault-(family): Derek Alan Rice, 37, arrested on County Road 1730.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs: Jeremy Wayne Stevens, 41, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of opium or derivative; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree: Brandi Jewel Williams, 37, arrested on County Road 16.
7/10
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Kayla Marie Davis, 33, arrested on County Road 645.
Driving under the influence of a controlled substance: Ricky Gene Rouse, 44, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- driving under the influence of a controlled substance; driving while license suspended, revoked, or cancelled: Amanda Lynn Weckerly, 33, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.