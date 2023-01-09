Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday:
1/6
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; public intoxication: Tommy R. Wallace, 47, of Double Springs, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- driving without a license: Christopher S. Bell, 33, of Hanceville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- public intoxication: Jason P. Caretti, 48, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
1/7
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: Harley S. Holcomb, 24, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended: Joseph A. Dibartolo, 22, of Vinemont, arrested at Marketplatz Center.
1/8
Unlawful possession/receiving of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; obstructing governmental operations; public intoxication; resisting arrest: Garrett L. Fowler, 29, of Cullman, arrested on 7th Street SW.
Criminal trespassing, third degree: Timothy R. Banks, 42, of Hanceville, arrested on Logan Street SW.
Criminal trespassing, second degree, two counts; unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle, three counts; burglary, second degree: Josue Santacruz, 19, of Cullman, arrested on 8th Avenue NE.
Criminal trespassing, third degree: Cody W. Kunze, 29, of Cullman, arrested on Logan Street SW.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday:
1/5
Failure to appear- aggravated assault-family (strong arm); burglary-residence (force); theft from residence; attempting to elude a police officer; failure to stop at a stop sign; operating a vehicle without insurance; reckless driving; unlawful possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance: Christopher Shaunn Bell, 33, arrested on Wesley Avenue N.
Grand Jury- possession of child pornography, minor, seven counts: James Michael Doss, 63, arrested on County Road 38.
Carjacking-injury or deadly weapon: David Justin Farley, 46, arrested on County Road 626.
Carjacking-injury or deadly weapon: Tabatha Leal Danine Martin, 37, arrested on County Road 626.
Failure to appear- illegal possession of prescription drugs; using false identity to avoid arrest/hinder prosecution; attempting to elude a police officer: Carl Anthony McCain, 26, arrested at Raceway.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree; failure to appear- driving while license suspended, revoked, or cancelled; running a red light; speeding- no workers- construction zone: Crystal Woljevach Penn, 40, arrested in Berlin.
Failure to appear- illegal possession of prescription drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of dangerous drugs; domestic violence, third degree; failure/refusal to display insurance: Roy Wesley Roach II, 47, arrested in Berlin.
Failure to appear- domestic assault-harassment (family): John Paul Lee Scott, 28, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Attempting to elude a police officer; violation of a domestic violence protection order: Justin Wayne Spooner, 32, arrested at Super Saver.
Probation violation- possession of dangerous drugs; illegal distribution of a controlled substance; shoplifting: Christopher Wayne Sterling, 45, arrested in Cullman.
1/6
Failure to appear- negotiating worthless instrument: Nicholas Joseph Akers, 49, arrested on 278 W.
Failure to appear- possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of dangerous drugs: Sonya Karnegay Brakefield, 63, arrested on Main Avenue SW.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Sarah Kristina Corbin, 27, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of methamphetamine: Darren Dimitrious Culver, 30, arrested on 278 W.
Manufacture of methamphetamine: David Justin Farley, 46, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.
Bail jumping, second degree-simple assault-child abuse (family): Barbara Ann Harris, 33, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended, revoked, or cancelled: Dakota Ray Lamons, 18, arrested on U.S. Hwy. 278.
Failure to appear- aggravated assault-family (other weapon); burglary-non-residence (no force); possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; theft miscellaneous, $500-less than $1500: Henry Odes Montgomery Minor, 42, arrested on County Road 1251.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended, revoked, or cancelled: Tristen Scott Murphy, 36, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Bail jumping, second degree- counterfeiting; forged instrument, three counts; theft-miscellaneous, $500-less than $1500; illegal possession of a credit/debit card: Robin Lee Ritchie, 42, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- domestic assault-harassment (family): Anthony Wayne Robbins, 40, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended: Tommy Ray Wallace, 47, arrested at the Winston County Line.
1/7
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of dangerous drugs: Natosha Jean Alexander, 40, arrested on County Road 747.
Failure to appear- operating a vehicle without insurance: Tanya Lynn Bender, 47, arrested on Hwy. 31.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs: Thomas Franklin Burton, 51, arrested at the Russell County Jail.
Public intoxication: Joseph Ray Chandler, 41, arrested on County Road 1354.
Driving under the influence of alcohol: Brody Sloan Davis, 23, arrested on Hwy. 69.
Failure to appear- possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of dangerous drugs; unauthorized possession, sale, delivery or wine or alcohol: Justin Terry Hicks, 29, arrested on County Road 1134.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree; theft-miscellaneous: Harley Shannon Holcomb, 24, arrested on County Road 223.
Domestic violence, third degree; harassing communications; attempting to elude a police officer: John Clyde Johnsey, 50, arrested on Hwy. 91.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs; attempting to elude a police officer: Kody Austin Martin, 33, arrested on U.S. Hwy. 278.
Simple assault (family): Jamie Breeanna Ross, 24, arrested on County Road 1082.
Simple assault (family): Justin Wade Ross, 27, arrested on County Road 1082.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended: Billy Ray Sharpton, Jr., 49, arrested on County Road 960.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: John Thomas Smith, Jr., 39, arrested on County Road 747.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs: Adam Cecil Swader, 27, arrested at Love’s.
1/8
Domestic assault-harassment (family): James Michael Hawthorne, 36, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Criminal trespassing-enters/remain in dwelling: Timothy Wayne Hines, 51, arrested on County Road 735.
Public intoxication: Lucas Allen Hitt, 43, arrested on County Road 437.
Failure to appear- illegal possession of prescription drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Jennifer Renee Jones, 41, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- operating a vehicle without insurance: Tori Lee Leopard, 29, arrested on Hwy. 278.
Failure to appear- failure to immunize dog/cat for rabies: Justin Wayne McKleroy, 34, arrested on Scott Drive.
Sell/distribute methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Travis Uranus Moore, 37, arrested on U.S. Hwy. 278 W.
Possession of methamphetamine; public intoxication: Kelvin David Diaz Murillo, 22, arrested on AL. Hwy. 91.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree: Antonio Gerardo Neaveaguero, 32, arrested on Scott Drive.
Assault-harassment; counterfeiting; theft-miscellaneous, $500-less than $1500; probation violation- simple assault-child abuse (family): Chasity LeShae Partain, 31, arrested at 28 Scott Drive.
Failure to appear- public intoxication: Dawson Joe Patterson, 25, arrested on AL. Hwy. 157.
Public intoxication: Amanda Faye Rider, 29, arrested on County Road 437.
Failure to appear- failure to immunize dog/cat for rabies; negotiating worthless instrument: Cutessa Graveman Swafford, 39, arrested on County Road 616.