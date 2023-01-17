Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday:
1/13
Failure to appear- insurance violation; leaving the scene of an accident: Chase E. Sullins, 32, of Cullman, arrested on Mark Street SW.
1/14
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia: Stephanie A. Shaw, 32, of Trinity, arrested on Hwy. 31 N.
Failure to appear- domestic violence; criminal mischief, third degree: Joshua W. Brenner, 42, of Vinemont, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of drug paraphernalia: Ryan A. Wilkes, 28, of Attalla, arrested on Hwy. 157.
Failure to appear- menacing; criminal trespassing, third degree; driving without a license: Larry Z. Smith, 50, of Hanceville, arrested on Hwy. 31 S.
1/15
Theft of property, fourth degree: Christy M. Phelps, 39, of Vestavia, arrested at Lessman Circle SW.
Theft of property, fourth degree; attempting to elude: Rachel G. Miller, 44, of Decatur, arrested at Cullman Shopping Center.
1/16
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; theft of property, fourth degree, two counts; driving without a license, two counts; switched tag; insurance violation: Chad M. Owens, 38, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday:
1/12
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended, revoked or cancelled: Dustin Logan Boone, 33, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Probation violation- burglary-non-residence (no force); possession of dangerous drugs: Arielle Madison Campbell, 23, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Non-support (child): Benjamin James Collum, 42, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Drug trafficking: Thomas Bentley Downing, 57, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Angelia Harrell, 45, arrested on U.S. Hwy. 278.
Possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs; attempting to elude a police officer; ex-felon in possession of a firearm; possession of a concealed weapon without a permit; failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs; attempting to elude a police officer; drunk/addict in possession of a firearm; possession of a concealed weapon without a permit: Austin Alan Jones, 28, arrested on Hwy. 278 E.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree; promote prison contraband (drugs): Tyler Christopher Shaw, 35, arrested on County Road 437.
Failure to appear- burglary-residence (no force); buying/receiving stolen property; driving while license suspended, revoked, or cancelled: Kevin Roscoe Teal, 51, arrested on Hwy. 69 N.
1/13
Bail jumping, second degree-burglary-residence (no force); theft from residence: Christopher Shaunn Bell, 33, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Motion to revoke- domestic assault-harassment (family), two counts; possessing forged instrument: Joshua Wade Brenner, 42, arrested on Hwy. 69 S.
Grand jury- forgery-checks; possessing forged instruments; theft-miscellaneous, less than $500: Mark Daniel Golden, 38, arrested at Calhoun County Jail.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): Url Frankie Hurst, III, 38, arrested on County Road 1105.
Public intoxication: Jessica Jean Jacobes, 38, arrested on County Road 1082.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): Lisa Marie McClendon, 33, arrested on County Road 1609.
Bail jumping, second degree- possession of dangerous drugs, two counts: exposure or lewd act in public: Cody Lowell Self, 32, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- driving under the influence of alcohol: Charles Daniel Simmons, 62, arrested on 6 County Road 222.
1/14
Domestic assault-harassment (family); driving under the influence of alcohol: Jeffery Wayne Hill, 53, arrested on County Road 1073.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Eric Eugene McMillian, 31, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Illegal possession of prescription drugs; possession of methamphetamine; failure to appear- illegal possession of prescription drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense, two counts; possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of dangerous drugs; swindle/home repair: Patrick Pajo Rosa, 57, arrested on Daystar Drive.
Attempting to elude a police officer; resisting arrest; public intoxication: Joey Dale Whittington, 33, arrested on County Road 1664.
Causing of delinquency, dependency, or need of supervision: Jody Lee Williams, 29, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
1/15
Motion to revoke- possession of dangerous drugs: Christi Michelle Brockman, 43, arrested on County Road 216.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs; failure to appear- driving while license suspended, revoked or cancelled, two counts: Stacy Oliver Brown, 51, arrested on County Road 940.
Simple assault-child abuse (family), two counts: Amanda Renee Gean, 38, arrested on Hwy. 69.
Driving under the influence of alcohol: Aneta Maria Lucas, 49, arrested on AL. Hwy. 157.
1/16
Causing of delinquency, dependency or need of supervision: Grayson Brian Huff, 42, arrested on County Road 109.
Permitting dogs to run at large: Sackey Gillman Joles, Jr., 50, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Probation revoked- simple assault-child abuse (family); theft-miscellaneous, $500-less than $1500; illegal possession/use of a credit/debit card: Tabitha Jeanette McCarty, 28, arrested on County Road 1114.
Failure to appear- negotiating worthless instrument: Laura J. Moorer, 37, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Permitting dogs to run at large, two counts: Devon Lee Vess, 32, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.