Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Tuesday:
12/27
Harassment: Charles G. Hopson, 52, of Hartselle, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of property; criminal trespassing: Desmond K. Aycock, 26, of Decatur, arrested on Olive Street SW.
Theft of property; using false identification to avoid arrest/hinder prosecution: Montero J. Ford, 30, of Huntsville, arrested on Olive Street SW.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday:
12/22
Failure to appear- possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree: Kenneth Author Burks, 21, arrested on County Road 109.
Probation revoked- possession of dangerous drugs: Sonya Marie Elliott, 38, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- counterfeiting; forged instrument: Brittney Lashea Green, 28, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Motion to revoke- criminal trespassing-enters/remains on premises: Johnny Lee Harbison, 70, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Public intoxication: Rebeccah Lynn Henley Holland, 56, arrested on County Road 437.
12/23
Failure to appear- domestic assault-harassment (family); hunting without a permit day; resident license-hunting; taking protected birds or animals by means of bait: Allison Marie Godfrey, 25, arrested on County Road 490.
Failure to appear- expired license; speeding-no workers-construction zone, two counts; failure to display insurance: Heather LaShae Ingram, 31, arrested on I-65.
Domestic assault-menacing (knife): Jackson Stone, 23, arrested on County Road 97.
12/24
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended, revoked, or cancelled: William Seth Boatright, 32, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Christi Michelle Brockman, 43, arrested on Hwy. 69.
Aggravated assault-menacing (gun); reckless endangerment: Milferd Roger Defosse, 56, arrested on County Road 831.
Simple assault: Amber Marie Hyde, 28, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs: Sara Mae Sanders, 29, arrested on Exit 22.
12/25
Sex offender reporting and registration requirements; probation violation- sex offender reporting an registration: Jason Robert Day, 50, arrested on County Road 1233.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Clifford Wayne Gean, Jr., 26, arrested on U.S. Hwy. 69.
Failure to appear- public intoxication; criminal trespassing-enters/remains on premises Christopher Shane Hill, 46, arrested on County Road 747.
Swindle/home repair; failure to appear- driving while license suspended, revoked, or cancelled: Jeffery Dewight Jones, 52, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- driving with license-not in possession: Krystle Lee Robinson, 37, arrested in Dodge City.
12/26
Criminal mischief: Dylan Lane Grantland, 23, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Public intoxication: Patrick Shawn Smith, 49, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.