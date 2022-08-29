Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Friday, and Saturday:
8/26
Unlawful possession/receiving of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia: Buffy D. Smith, 46, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Unlawful possession/receiving of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear- driving without a license, five counts; driving while license revoked, two counts; speeding, three counts; running a red light; insurance violation, five counts; failure to register vehicle, two counts: Cody W. Kunze, 29, of Cullman, arrested on Hwy. 157.
Public intoxication; disorderly conduct; resisting arrest: Daryl W. Preston, 37, of Vinemont, arrested on Hwy. 157.
Theft of property, third degree: Traci L. Zahel, 48, of Jasper, arrested on Olive Street SW.
Failure to appear- failure to register vehicle; move over law; driving while license suspended: Matthew G. Gamble, 25, of Hanceville, arrested on Tallyho Street.
Public intoxication: Pedro Lopez-Jimenez, 30, of Cullman, arrested on Logan Street SW.
Public intoxication; resisting arrest: Jeffrey D. King, 44, of Cullman, arrested on Hickory Avenue SW.
8/27
Unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree; unlawful possession/receiving of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; resisting arrest: Grace L. Steimling, 19, of West Blocton, arrested on 3rd Street SW.
Failure to appear- railroad crossing violation: Tina V. Cook, 46, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- criminal trespassing, third degree: Pashinz D. Terrell, 21, of Cullman, arrested on Commerce Avenue.
Unlawful possession/receiving of a controlled substance: Henry J. Watson, 43, of Cullman, arrested at Cullman Shopping Center.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday:
8/25
Probation violation- possession of burglary tools: Dustin Lee Freeman, 29, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- speed above 45 mph, county road: Scotty Lee James, 42, arrested on County Road 940.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): Kenneth Thomas Mays, 34, arrested on County Road 594.
Failure to appear- public intoxication: Jonathan Christian Miller, 27, arrested on U.S. Hwy. 278 E.
Drug trafficking; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs: Troy Elijah Pearce, 33, arrested in Berlin.
Failure to appear- aggravated assault-family (knife): Andrea Lynn Perdue, 29, arrested on County Road 143.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): David Allen Poore, 22, arrested on County Road 58.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended: Tabitha Amber Stagner, 36, arrested at the Shell Station.
8/26
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree; promote prison contraband (drugs); possession of dangerous drugs; driving while license suspended, revoked, or cancelled; improper lights: Candy Renae Decatur, 41, arrested at the Walker County Jail.
Reckless endangerment: Racheal Michelle Henderson, 41, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- financial exploitation of the elderly, second degree; shoplifting, $500-less than $1500: Kristy Leigh Lindsey, 45, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of dangerous drugs: Billy Wayne Price, 24, arrested at the Blountsville Police Department.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs: Lorena Lynn Raphael, 41, arrested in Montgomery.
Probation violation- possession of dangerous drugs, two counts; flight/escape: Bashir Pershing Ruatti, 37, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Driving while license suspended; failure to appear- open container of alcohol in a vehicle; driving under the influence of alcohol: Jonathan Michael Terrell, 40, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
8/27
Driving while license suspended: Lee Roy Brown, Jr., 34, arrested on Hwy. 55.
Disorderly conduct/disturbing the peace: Eric Lee Hester, 31, arrested on County Road 1224.
Failure to appear- counterfeiting: Charles Rachon Kinney, 58, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Possession of methamphetamine: Juliaunna Rose Koloski, 24, arrested on Ridge Street NW.
Drug trafficking; possession of marijuana, second degree: Christopher Daniel Lubert, 38, arrested on Hwy. 91.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended: Krista Nicole McWaters, 32, arrested on County Road 747.
Possession of dangerous drugs: Michele Day Nolasco-Medel, 50, arrested on County Road 1545.
Driving under the influence (other substance): Kelly Gene Rittenhouse, 55, arrested on County Road 437.
Possession of marijuana, second degree: Joshua Allen Kolton Sherrell, 34, arrested on Ridge Street NW.
Negotiating worthless instrument, three counts: Pamela Carden Sullins, 57, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of dangerous drugs: Russell Allen Vincent, 51, arrested on County Road 1527/County Road 1545.
Failure to appear- domestic assault-harassment (family); public intoxication, two counts: Walter Alexander Williams, 34, arrested at 3534 County Road 35.
8/28
Domestic assault-harassment (family): Clyde Michael Brown, Jr., 39, arrested on County Road 436.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): Johnna Hall Brown, 42, arrested on County Road 436.
Failure to appear- possession of marijuana, second degree, two counts: Kandice Lean Keeton, 34, arrested on County Road 1528.
Attempting to elude a police officer; failure to appear- failure of adult sex offender to register with local law enforcement: Davie Lee Moore, 59, arrested on County Road 557.
Domestic assault-harassment (family); possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs: Toni Jai Parson, 34, arrested on Hwy. 278 W.
Public intoxication: Ella Cagle Quattlebaum, 52, arrested on County Road 813.