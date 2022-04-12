Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday:
4/8
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia: Taylor A. McAnear, 26, of Arab, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: Ayla E. Wolford, 29, of Vinemont, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of property, first degree; forgery, third degree, two counts: Kristi L. Taylor, 46, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- receiving stolen property: James L. Poole, 72, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
4/9
Failure to appear- leaving the scene of an accident; driving while license revoked, two counts; insurance violation; running a red light: Sonya M. Elliott, 37, of Cullman, arrested on 2nd Avenue NW.
Failure to appear- domestic violence, third degree: Steven D. Gill, 50, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
4/10
Theft of property, fourth degree: Marie E. Maus, 28, of Baileyton, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- driving without a license: Jerry R. Jenkins, 52, of Hanceville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- insurance violation, two counts; improper lane usage; driving while license suspended: James B. Steele, 46, of Vinemont, arrested in Joppa.
Unlawful possession/receiving of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia: Terry W. Russell, Jr., 42, of Blountsville, arrested on 2nd Avenue NW.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; criminal trespassing, third degree; domestic violence, third degree; harassment; theft of property, fourth degree: Brandon Knight, Sr., 39, of Cullman, arrested on 2nd Avenue NW.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; theft of property, fourth degree, two counts; criminal trespassing, third degree; no seat belt: Benjamin L. Aaron, 43, of Cullman, arrested on 2nd Avenue SW.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday:
4/7
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; disorderly conduct/disturbing the peace/affray: Brianna Denise Brady, 27, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of dangerous drugs: Breanna Reigh Freeman, 31, arrested on County Road 1319.
Assault-harassment: Judy Lee Glenon, 44, arrested on County Road 162.
Public intoxication: David Ronald Hall, 66, arrested on Short Street SW.
Probation violation-simple assault-child abuse (family): Andrew Mark Hammond, 29, arrested at Priceville Raceway.
Auto theft- Bailey Lynn Hutto, 19, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- violation of a domestic violence protection order: Rodney Malcom, 54, arrested on Colony Road.
Probation revoked-fraudulent use of a credit/debit card; theft-miscellaneous: Christopher Allen Sims, 31, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of a concealed weapon without a permit: Eric Dron Taylor, 22, arrested on AL. Hwy. 69.
Failure to appear- receiving stolen property, $500 -less than $1500: Faith Loggins White, 55, arrested on County Road 1101.
4/8
Possession of marijuana, second degree: Tonya Day Gohn, 46, arrested on County Road 747.
Assault-harassment; sexual contact-no consent, 12-16 years: James Alvin Jones, 21, arrested on County Road 1807.
Attempting to elude a police officer; failure to appear- negotiating worthless instrument; obstruction of governmental operations: Ross Douglas Lane, 42, arrested on Hwy. 91.
Failure to appear- possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree: Taylor Ashbury McAnear, 26, arrested on Hwy. 69 N.
Failure to appear- driving under the influence of alcohol: Daniel David Pirkle, 34, arrested on County Road 1511.
Causing of delinquency, dependency or need of supervision: Crystal Lynn Richards, 39, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center Lobby.
Grand Jury-theft of property, second degree, $1500-$2500: Tyler Dean Roberts, 29, arrested at Joppa Four Way.
Drug trafficking; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of dangerous drugs, two counts; resisting arrest: Garett Aaron Rodgers, 25, arrested on I-65 NB.
Violation of a release order-sodomy with a girl (strong arm): Larry Austin Williams, 34, arrested on Hwy. 91.
Failure to appear- burglary-residence (force); theft-miscellaneous, $500-less than $1500; buying/receiving stolen property, $1500 or more: Ayla Elms Wolford, 29, arrested on Hwy. 91.
4/9
Failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs; driving under the influence of alcohol; speeding-no workers-construction zone: Lashaundra Denise Crumb, 29, arrested on County Road 5.
Possession of dangerous drugs; probation revoked- possession of dangerous drugs: Sonya Marie Elliott, 37, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- fishing without a license: Steven Dewayne Gill, 50, arrested on 2nd Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs; failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of dangerous drugs: Joseph Lee Hill, 54, arrested on County Road 1216.
Failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs: Bobby Ryan Hudson, 30, arrested on Hwy. 91.
Failure to appear- possession of marijuana, second degree: Michael William Leroy Hunt, 34, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Driving under the influence of alcohol; possession of a concealed weapon without a permit: Dax Matthew Olszowka, 19, arrested on County Road 1435.
Possession of methamphetamine: Daniel Richardson, 41, arrested on 2nd Avenue NW.
Failure to appear- unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (no theft): Dorothy Louann Sheppard, 37, arrested on County Road 720.
4/10
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; non-support child; failure to appear- domestic assault-harassment (family); possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs, second degree: Benjamin Lee Aaron, 43, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (no theft): Vince Edward Bramlett, 49, arrested on County Road 1763.
Public intoxication: Justin Lee Clarke, 42, arrested on County Road 386.
Possession of marijuana, second degree: Draven Kayne Hale, 23, arrested at Battleground.
Violation of a domestic violence protection order: Nathan Andrew Heald, 36, arrested on County Road 747.
Failure to appear- driving with driver’s license not in possession: Jerry Rodney Jenkins, 52, arrested at the Econo Lodge.
Possession of heroin; possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; auto theft: Jerry Taylor Jenkins, 26, arrested at Vinemont Condominiums.
Failure to appear- burglary-residence (no force); driving with driver’s license not in possession: Christopher Ryan Moore, 30, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Illegal possession of prescription drugs; possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree: Carthell Alan Morgan, 59, arrested on AL. Hwy. 91.
Failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs; probation revoked-possession of dangerous drugs: Amber Leigh Self, 37, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended: James Newton Thursby III, 35, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Public intoxication: Guy Henry Wilson, 35, arrested on County Road 565.
