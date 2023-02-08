Arrest handcuffs
Here is a look at incidents that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Saturday, Sunday, Monday, Tuesday:

2/4

Criminal trespassing, third degree: Walmart, Olive Street SW.

2/6

Fraudulent use of credit/debit card-miscellaneous charges: no location reported.

Leaving the scene of an accident-damage to 2004 Chevy Trailblazer: 24th Street SW/Industrial Drive SW.

Theft of property-general merchandise: Walmart, Hwy. 157.

2/7

Forgery, third degree-forged check: No location reported.

Here is a look at arrests reported by the CPD for Monday, Tuesday:2/6

Public intoxication: female, 49, of Athens, arrested on Hwy. 157.

Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; theft of lost property; no tag light; driving while license suspended: male, 28, of Cullman, arrested at the Detention Center.

Theft of property, fourth degree, two counts; failure to appear- speeding; theft of property, fourth degree; insurance violation, two counts; driving while license suspended; failure to register vehicle: male, 34, of Hartselle, arrested on Hwy. 31 N.

2/7

Failure to appear- switched tag; insurance violation; driving while license suspended: male, 36, of Cullman, arrested at the Detention Center.

Receiving stolen property, fourth degree; forgery, third degree; possession of forged instrument, seven counts: male, 40, of Falkville, arrested on Pear Drive NW.

Failure to appear- driving without a license; expired tag; insurance violation: male, 57, of Falkville, arrested on Pear Drive NW.

Criminal trespassing, third degree; theft of property, fourth degree; failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: female, 61, of Cullman, arrested on Logan Street SW/Morgan Avenue SW.

Theft of property, fourth degree: male, 32, of Athens, arrested in Joppa.

