Here is a look at incidents that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Saturday, Sunday, Monday, Tuesday:
2/4
Criminal trespassing, third degree: Walmart, Olive Street SW.
2/6
Fraudulent use of credit/debit card-miscellaneous charges: no location reported.
Leaving the scene of an accident-damage to 2004 Chevy Trailblazer: 24th Street SW/Industrial Drive SW.
Theft of property-general merchandise: Walmart, Hwy. 157.
2/7
Forgery, third degree-forged check: No location reported.
Here is a look at arrests reported by the CPD for Monday, Tuesday:2/6
Public intoxication: female, 49, of Athens, arrested on Hwy. 157.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; theft of lost property; no tag light; driving while license suspended: male, 28, of Cullman, arrested at the Detention Center.
Theft of property, fourth degree, two counts; failure to appear- speeding; theft of property, fourth degree; insurance violation, two counts; driving while license suspended; failure to register vehicle: male, 34, of Hartselle, arrested on Hwy. 31 N.
2/7
Failure to appear- switched tag; insurance violation; driving while license suspended: male, 36, of Cullman, arrested at the Detention Center.
Receiving stolen property, fourth degree; forgery, third degree; possession of forged instrument, seven counts: male, 40, of Falkville, arrested on Pear Drive NW.
Failure to appear- driving without a license; expired tag; insurance violation: male, 57, of Falkville, arrested on Pear Drive NW.
Criminal trespassing, third degree; theft of property, fourth degree; failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: female, 61, of Cullman, arrested on Logan Street SW/Morgan Avenue SW.
Theft of property, fourth degree: male, 32, of Athens, arrested in Joppa.