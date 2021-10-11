Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Friday, Saturday and Sunday:
10/8
Failure to appear- disorderly conduct; domestic violence, third degree; resisting arrest; unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree: Bridget N. Sears, 35, of Cullman, arrested on Hwy. 278 W.
Chemical endangerment of a child: Bailey M. Parker, 22, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of property, third degree: Hunter G. Hunkeapillar, 28, of Cullman, arrested on Olive Street SW.
Theft of property, third degree: Stewart D. Payne, 41, of Empire, arrested in Walker County.
10/9
Failure to appear- obstructing governmental operations; possession of drug paraphernalia: Christian L. Lamons, 22, of Joppa, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- insurance violation: Daniel J. Sims, 34, of Cullman, arrested on 2nd Avenue NW.
Failure to appear- false information given to law enforcement; criminal trespassing, third degree: Kevin L. Wiley, 35, of Bremen, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- driving while license revoked: Jeffrey C. Calloway, 38, of Hanceville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
10/10
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: Dana L. Reyes, 52, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree; public intoxication: John R. Harvell, 29, of Hanceville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
