Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday:
9/19
Theft of property, first degree; forgery, third degree: Brittney N. Maddox, 30, of Crane Hill, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia: Van T. Sellers, 36, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia: Zakariah D. Thornton, 30, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended; driving on the wrong side of the road: Dameon S. Shaffer, 25, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of property, fourth degree: Dana M. Bonds, 33, of Bremen, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of property, third degree: Timothy E. Rainey, 38, of Russellville, arrested on Olive Street SW.
9/20
Possession of drug paraphernalia: Earl D. Wallace, Jr., 52, of Hartselle, arrested on County Road 1670.
Failure to appear- driving under the influence of a controlled substance; insurance violation; expired tag: Amy K. Posey, 39, of Cullman, arrested on 3rd Avenue SE.
Failure to appear- failure to register vehicle: Allbany B. Douglas, 21, of Cullman, arrested on Hwy. 278 E.
9/21
Theft of property, fourth degree: Dylan J. Bomberry-Wright, 28, of Vinemont, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Driving under the influence: Elizabeth M. Eddy, 48, of Decatur, arrested on 4th Street SW.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday:
9/19
Failure to appear- simple assault (family): Steven Blake Farley, 31, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs: Justina Briann Guthery, 30, arrested on County Road 431.
Possession of dangerous drugs; failure to appear- aggravated assault-child abuse (family); simple assault-child abuse (family): Patrick O’neal Henry, 25, arrested on Hwy. 31.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs: Randy Isaiah McLeod, 39, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue.
Making false report to law enforcement authority: Ricky Gene Moon, 59, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Auto theft and sale: Shannon Dewayne Nickens, 35, arrested on County Road 747.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended: James Andrew Pearson, 34, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs: Van Thomas Sellers, 36, arrested on County Road 1184.
Failure to appear- permitting dogs to run at large: Cameron Lee Smith, 33, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Possession of marijuana, second degree: Dale Brian Smith, 45, arrested on I-65 SB.
Domestic violence, third degree; harassing communications: Joshua David Sorrow, 38, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
9/20
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree: Tykeria Duanahe Eaton, 22, arrested on County Road 1242.
Bail jumping, second degree; drug trafficking: Marlana Leann Jones, 33, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Driving under the influence of alcohol: James Perry Kinkennon III, 29, arrested on Hwy. 278.
Failure to appear- miscellaneous theft: Jennifer Gail Martin, 38, arrested at Blount County Jail.
Failure to appear- non-support (child), two counts; driving under the influence of alcohol: Jeffrey Seath McClure, 41, arrested on County Road 1435.
Failure to appear- unauthorized possession, sale, delivery, use, of wine or alcohol: Austin Tyler Moore, 24, arrested on County Road 1498.
Simple assault-child abuse (family): Rebecca Brock Rodriguez, 42, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Failure to appear- driving under the influence of a controlled substance: Melanie Ann Taylor, 45, arrested at Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.
Failure to appear- public intoxication: Ryan Jacob Zeigler, 46, arrested on County Road 601.
9/21
Criminal trespassing-enters/remains in dwelling: Brandon Matthew Gates, 28, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- theft from residence: Crystal Johnson Holcomb, 40, arrested on County Road 714.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended, revoked, or cancelled: Kayla Breanna Necklaus, 30, arrested on Hwy. 278.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs: Phillip Dwight Parker, 54, arrested on County Road 1625.
Receiving stolen vehicle: Jake Robert Shults, 27, arrested in Good Hope, Alabama.
Failure to appear- burglary-residence (force); possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of dangerous drugs: Walter Neal Thompson, 37, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.