Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Monday-Wednesday:
9/12
Theft of property, fourth degree: Dustin D. Davis, 35, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Obstructing justice-giving false name to law enforcement: David L. Horton, 61, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- insurance violation; expired tag; driving while license suspended: Darren B. Moore, 53, of Hartselle, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of property, fourth degree: Charles C. Lyons, 29, of Union Grove, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended, two counts; insurance violation; failure to register vehicle: Bobby W. Boone, Jr., 39, of Hanceville, arrested on 2nd Avenue/8th Street.
9/13
Failure to appear- failure to register vehicle; driving while license suspended: Rodney A. Chambers, 42, of Cullman, arrested on 1st Avenue SE/7th Street SE.
Theft of property, fourth degree: Charles S. Smith, Jr., 45, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- illegal possession of prescription drugs: Charles L. Hight, 39, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- false information given to law enforcement: Martin L. Stewart, Jr., 41, of Summerdale, arrested on Arnold Street NW.
Unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of drug paraphernalia: Cheryl L. Murphey, 50, of Hanceville, arrested on Compass Way SW.
Domestic violence, third degree: Christopher M. Sturgeon, 33, of Cullman, arrested on Walnut Street NE.
Domestic violence, third degree: Brandy J. Snowball, 43, of Arab, arrested on Hwy. 157.
Domestic violence, third degree: Zachary C. Arnold, 32, of Cullman, arrested on Hwy. 157.
9/14
Failure to appear- harassing communications: Brandy N. Graham, 41, of Holly Pond, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended: Colton D. Graham, 22, of Holly Pond, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Monday-Wednesday:
9/12
Simple assault (family): Steven Thomas Edge, 43, arrested on County Road 1338.
Failure to appear- torture/willful abuse of a child (family); shoplifting, less than $500; buying/receiving stolen property, $1500 or more: William Jason Hays, 42, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Probation revoked- burglary-residence (no force): Mitchell Dewayne Hood, 43, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Grand jury- receiving stolen vehicle; auto theft: Bailey Lynn Hutto, 19, arrested at the Cullman County Courthouse.
Shoplifting, less than $500: Marcus Anthony Kay, 32, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Simple assault (family): Brianna Michelle Kerns, 30, arrested on County Road 1338.
Probation revoked- possessing forged instrument; probation revocation-forgery, third degree, three counts: Kristy Leigh Lindsey, 45, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Violation of an elder abuse protection order: Tommy Lee Little, 49, arrested on County Road 1101.
Failure to appear: possession of dangerous drugs; weapons-license required: Charles Coe Lyons, 29, arrested on AL. Hwy. 69.
Non-support (child): Darren Blain Moore, 53, arrested on Hwy. 31 North.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Kaitlyn Denise Parris, 21, arrested on I-65 S.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): Russell Ray Reed, 44, arrested on U.S. 278 W.
Failure to appear- theft-miscellaneous: Brandon Scott Taylor, 41, arrested at the Bait Shop.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): Nicole Marie Wright, 37, arrested on U.S. Hwy 278 W.
9/13
Failure to appear- illegal possession of prescription drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of dangerous drugs; unauthorized use of auto-no force (joyriding): Anthony Ryan Arrington, 41, arrested in Blount County.
Probation violation- possession of methamphetamine; receiving stolen property: Brad Dewayne Garland, 41, arrested at Greenbrier Shell.
Grand Jury- burglary-residence (force): Charles Leo Grady Hight, 39, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Assault-harassment: Nancy Whitehead Kuykendall, 62, arrested on County Road 1651.
Failure to appear- unlawful possession of dangerous drugs: Sommer Ashlie Link, 41, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Burglary-residence (force): Robert Allen Raymond, 42, arrested on County Road 747.
Possession of dangerous drugs; attempting to elude a police officer: Seth Javan Sanchez, 26, arrested on U.S. Hwy. 278 E.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs; using false identity to avoid arrest/hinder prosecution; driving on the road side of the road; lane change without proper signal: Cody Lowell Self, 32, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Burglary-residence (force): Billy Don Smith, 60, arrested on County Road 747.
Drug trafficking; possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of dangerous drugs: Micah Steven Smith, 39, arrested on County Road 1669.
Failure to appear- simple assault-child abuse, two counts: Rodney Lang Smith, 33, arrested at the Lauderdale County Jail.
9/14
Failure to appear- theft-miscellaneous: Alyssa Grace Adams, 22, arrested on County Road 397.
Failure to appear- operating a vehicle without insurance; reckless driving: Carl Gaven Brown, 19, arrested at 3 County Road 397.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first degree, two counts; possession of dangerous drugs, two counts; using false identity to avoid arrest/hinder prosecution: Amanda Danielle Campbell, 42, arrested at Bear Creek Police Department.
Causing of delinquency, dependency or need of supervision: Dawn Kelley Fitzsimmons, 38, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Grand jury- financial exploitation of the elderly, first degree; theft miscellaneous, $500-less than $1500; illegal possession/use of a credit/debit card, four counts; failure to appear- counterfeiting; forged instrument, two counts; forgery-other objects: Brandy Nichole Graham, 41, arrested on County Road 1695.
Counterfeiting, two counts; forged instrument, two counts; theft-miscellaneous, less than $500; negotiating worthless instrument: Colton Delone Graham, 22, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Aggravated assault-child abuse (family): Jessica Rose Guthrie, 29, arrested in Holly Pond.
Grand Jury- sodomy-with a girl (strong arm); sexual abuse, first degree: Duane Sean Hayes, 49, arrested at Elmore Correction Facility.
Failure to appear- open container of alcohol in a vehicle; driving while license suspended: Jerry Rodney Jenkins, 52, arrested on County Road 617.
Possession of dangerous drugs: Tanner Jared Prince, 27, arrested on hwy. 69.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): Jessica Nicole Scarberry, 38, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Bail jumping, second degree; possession of marijuana, second degree: Cassie Elise Taylor, 33, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Probation violation- burglary-residence (no force); unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle; receiving stolen vehicle: Johnathan Scott Uselton, 31, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Richard Wayne Wilson, 31, arrested on County Road 437.