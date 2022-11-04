Here is
a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Wednesday:
11/2
Failure to appear- driving without a license; insurance violation; failure to register vehicle: Allyson C. Twilley, 24, of Hanceville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- switched tag; insurance violation; driving while license revoked, four counts; insurance violation, three counts: Jeffrey D. Fairbanks, 56, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Attempting to elude; reckless endangerment: Jeffery S. Barnett, 39, of Hartselle, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Here is
a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday:
10/31
Criminal mischief-damage to private property; theft from residence: Dachery Dewayne Bagwell, 30, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Criminal mischief-damage to business property: James Daniel Finch, 36, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): Dewey Jerome Huffstutler, 48, arrested on 3rd Avenue SW.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree; shoplifting, less than $500; failure to appear- driving while license suspended, revoked, or cancelled: Eric Van Jelinek, 44, arrested on County Road 715.
Simple assault (family): Danny William Sears, 43, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- domestic assault-harassment (family): David O’neal Stanford, 41, arrested on Hwy. 91.
11/1
Failure to appear- failure to register vehicle: Curtis Edward Aurturo Bakley, 34, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Aggravated assault-menacing (other weapon): Norman W. Boone, 71, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of property, second degree, $1500-$2500: Cynthia Diane Collier, 58, arrested at 1523 County Road 1551.
Public intoxication: James Wynn Gardner, 58, arrested on County Road 437.
Failure to appear- illegal possession of prescription drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense, four counts; possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of dangerous drugs; giving false identification to law enforcement; public intoxication: Erica Sharee Overton Gordon, 33, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Attempting to elude a police officer; public intoxication: Cody Ryan Hopper, 32, arrested on County Road 1435.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree: Tabatha Annette Hunt, 43, arrested on 4th Street SW.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Michelle Lee Labrecque, 52, arrested on County Road 813.
Assault-harassment; criminal mischief; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Ashley Nicole Loggins, 36, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Public intoxication: Karl Travis McKinney, 49, arrested on County Road 437.
Theft of property, second degree, $1500-$2500: Wesley Lavonne Overton, 36, arrested on County Road 1551.
Possession of dangerous drugs: Christy Dawn Palmer, 49, arrested on County Road 1551.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs: Wesley Eric Smith, 39, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue.
Failure to appear- domestic assault-harassment (family): Jodie Rachelle Washburn, 41, arrested at the Hanceville Police Department.
11/2
Theft-vehicle parts: Mark Wayne Corbin, 47, arrested at the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.
Grand Jury- murder-non family (gun): Clifford Garrett Denney, 30, arrested on County Road 1546.
Possession of dangerous drugs: William Anthony Ellard, 28, arrested on Hwy. 278.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; probation violation- possession of dangerous drugs: Jeffrey Eugene Ford, 51, arrested on County Road 591.
Grand Jury- theft- grand jury arrest warrant: Joshua Scott Hale, 28, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- reckless endangerment, three counts: Autumn Skyi Harper, 26, arrested on AL. Hwy. 69 N.
Grand Jury- aggravated assault-non family (strong arm): Bethany Ellen Nabors, 34, arrested on County Road 946.
Grand Jury- aggravated assault-non family (other weapon); aggravated assault-A to M aggravated (attempted murder): Michael Anthony Screws, 38, arrested on County Road 946.
Failure to appear- assault-harassment; criminal mischief: Bobby Allen White, 38, arrested at Walkers.
Auto theft and sale, two counts: Heath Dewayne Whitehead, 49, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Miscellaneous theft; auto theft: Keith Thremayne Whitehead, 49, arrested in Good Hope.