Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Tuesday-Thursday
10/4
Failure to appear- false information given to law enforcement; public intoxication, two counts; insurance violation; driving while license suspended: Jerimiah R. Cantrell, 26, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- domestic violence, third degree; resisting arrest; disorderly conduct; speeding: Joshua A. Curvin, 26, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of property, fourth degree: Vincent J. Bell, Jr., 27, of Hanceville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; theft of property, fourth degree; reckless endangerment: Ivan J. Fields, 42, of Hanceville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- insurance violation; expired tag: Nathan J. Holcomb, 45, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- public intoxication: Justin W. Smith, 34, of Holly Pond, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
10/5
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: Jackson D. Murphy, 29, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of property, third degree: Kevin D. Jones, 37, of Vinemont, arrested on Hwy. 31 S/King Edward.
Failure to appear- receiving stolen property, fourth degree; theft of property, fourth degree: Anthony R. Beasley, 51, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
10/6
Failure to appear- interference with domestic violence emergency: William N. Johnson, 64, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: Freddie D. Weldon, 51, of Hanceville, arrested on Main Avenue NW.
Driving under the influence; attempting to elude; resisting arrest; obstructing governmental operations; unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of drug paraphernalia: Shayla D. Overton, 26, of Cullman, arrested on St. Joseph Drive NW.
Driving under the influence: Harrison R. Barker, 29, of Cullman, arrested on 2nd Street SW.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday:
10/3
Drug trafficking; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree: Michael Shane Anderson, 45, arrested on Katherine Street.
Aggravated assault-police officer (strong arm): Tyler Ephesians Boyd, 31, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended: Alisa Esteen Maude Eason, 36, arrested on County Road 813.
Bail Jumping, second degree-possession of marijuana, second degree; driving under the influence of alcohol: Jimmie Ray Hunt, Jr., 46, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Probation violation-robbery-street (knife): Zachary Keith Madison, 28, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Attempting to elude a police officer: Paul Steven Meyer, 45, arrested on County Road 617.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Dustin Ray Neal, 33, arrested on I-65 SB.
Probation violation- burglary, third degree; domestic violence; shoplifting, $500-less than $1500: Jeremy Glenn Nixon, 31, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- domestic assault-harassment (family); possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first degree, three counts; criminal trespassing-enters/remains on premises; promote prison contraband (drugs); possession of dangerous drugs, two counts: Billy Edward Oden, 29, arrested on County Road 1030.
Assault-harassment: Timothy Jean Sparks, 21, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Criminal mischief-damage to private property: Anthony Wayne Starnes, 51, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs; possession of sawed off rifle/shotgun: James Britton Steele, 46, arrested on County Road 1435.
Failure to appear- reckless endangerment; illegal possession of prescription drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; sell/distribution of dangerous drugs; open container of alcohol in a vehicle; attempting to elude a police officer; unauthorized possession, sale, delivery, use of wine or alcohol; possession of a concealed weapon without a permit: Kenneth Allen Wingo, 58, arrested on Hwy. 31 S.
10/4
Public intoxication: Jacob Wade Brooks, 35, arrested on hwy. 69.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; failure to appear- pedestrian under the influence: Jerimiah Ross Cantrell, 26, arrested on AL. Hwy. 91.
Harassing communications: Cameron Kyle Allen Copeland, 24, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Failure to appear- violation of a domestic violence protection order: Joshua Allen Curvin, 26, arrested on U.S. Hwy. 31.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia, second offense; sell/distribution of dangerous drugs: Roman Dewayne Gunter, 30, arrested on Hwy. 69 S.
Failure to appear- domestic assault-harassment (family): Brandon Darrell Guthery, 28, arrested on County Road 431.
Failure to appear- domestic assault-harassment (family): Xena Lee Lakay Postulka, 23, arrested on County Road 431.
Elder abuse and neglect, second degree: Robert David Shaw, 57, arrested on County Road 1518.
Failure to appear- domestic assault-harassment (family), two counts; illegal possession of prescription drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; attempting to elude a police officer: Amanda Nicole Shearin, 31, arrested on AL. Hwy. 157.
Possession of dangerous drugs: Justin William Smith, 34, arrested on County Road 1709.
10/5
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree; promote prison contraband (drugs); possession of dangerous drugs; failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs: Amos Moses Aaron, 36, arrested on County Road 109.
Burglary-residence (force); illegal possession of prescription drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree: Joshua Edward William Burditus, 37, arrested on 4th Street SW.
Possession of marijuana, second degree; public intoxication: Michael Preston McClellan, 24, arrested on Hwy. 69 S.
Negotiating worthless instrument: Howard Ray Tedder, 45, arrested on County Road 1855.