Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Wednesday:
11/9
Possession of drug paraphernalia; unlawful possession/receiving of a controlled substance: Angel K. Lamey, 20, of Bessemer, arrested on 4th Street SW.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; unlawful possession/receiving of a controlled substance: Cameron K. Copeland, 24, of Hanceville, arrested on 4th Street SW.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: Stacy M. Blackwood, 26, of Hanceville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- public intoxication; theft of property, third degree; criminal trespassing, third degree: Roy W. Roach, II, 47, of Hanceville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- driving without a license: Jennifer R. Allen, 47, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Criminal trespassing, third degree; theft of property, fourth degree: Michael S. Hudson, 47, of Hanceville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff's Office for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday:
11/7
Criminal mischief; attempting to elude a police officer; resisting arrest; public intoxication: Paci Celeste Bauer, 18, arrested on County Road 1225.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended, revoked, or cancelled: Jonathon Lee Collier, 39, arrested on Hwy. 157.
Failure to appear- fishing without a license; driving while license suspended; failure/refusal for display insurance; improper tag light; switched tag: Montie Evan Free, 28, arrested on County Road 813.
Failure to appear- speed above 45 mph, county road: David Coty Hill, 30, arrested at Jacks Shell.
Failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs: Joseph Lee Hill, 55, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- 20 days to register vehicle; no helmet; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; attempting to elude a police officer; exceeding reasonable road speed; failure to signal; inoperable brake lights; no liability insurance; operating vehicle with improper tires; probation violation- possession of dangerous drugs: Mitchell David Millican, 31, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Probation violation- miscellaneous theft: Dekota Blake Moreno, 22, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: James Terry Reeves, Jr., 31, arrested on County Road 1092.
Probation violation- possession of dangerous drugs: Robert Marcus Russell, 45, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- burglary-non residence (force); criminal mischief: Jackie Ray Wright, 34, arrested at the Winston County Jail.
11/8
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; promote prison contraband (drugs); possession of dangerous drugs; flight/escape: Travis Claiborne Barron, 38, arrested at the Madison County Jail.
Sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old: Jesse Shane Black, 33, arrested on AL. Hwy. 69 N.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, second offense; violation of a domestic violence protection order: Michael Eugene Cammon, 58, arrested at Walmart/Hwy. 157.
Theft-firearms: Stephanie Rene Cole, 35, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Public intoxication, two counts: Jimmy Lee Cone, 54, arrested on Hwy. 278 W.
Failure to appear- driving under the influence of alcohol: Bradley Wayne Garner, 24, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- promote prison contraband (drugs): Steven Lynn Grant, 35, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs: Michael Jason Green, 39, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of dangerous drugs; weapons-license required: Jose Luis Pesina, 32, arrested on Water Street.
11/9
Simple assault-child abuse (family): Stacy Michelle Blackwood, 26, arrested on County Road 590.
Probation violation- theft-miscellaneous: Bradford Seth Burney, 27, arrested at the Morgan County Jail.
Violation of a release order- possession of marijuana, second degree: Michael Eugene Cammon, 58, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Domestic assault-harassment (family); criminal mischief; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of methamphetamine; passing counterfeit objects: Scottie Allen Carroll, 37, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff's Office.
Destruction of property by prisoner; resisting arrest; public intoxication: Brittney Racheal Crosby, 35, arrested on Hwy. 278.
Failure to appear- auto theft: Stephanie Lynn Dutcher, 42, arrested at Pilot Truck Stop.
Failure to appear- negotiating worthless instrument; violation of a domestic violence protection order: Brandie Nicole Golden, 44, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Sell/distribute methamphetamine; counterfeiting: Draven Kayne Hale, 23, arrested on County Road 1202.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended, revoked, or cancelled; no seat belt; no plainly visible tag; operating a vehicle without insurance: John Ludwig Lenz, 51, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- illegal possession of prescription drugs; possession of methamphetamine, three counts; sell/distribute methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, second degree, three counts; shoplifting, less than $500; driving while license suspended, revoked, or cancelled; operating a vehicle without insurance: Roy Wesley Roach, II, 47, arrested on Hwy. 278 E.