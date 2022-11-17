Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday:
11/14
Failure to appear- insurance violation; driving while license suspended: Randal A. Curvin, 46, of Hanceville, arrested on Olive Street SW.
11/15
Failure to appear- harassment; harassing communications: Cory D. Flanigan, 33, of Hanceville, arrested on 4th Street.
Domestic violence, third degree: Jody S. Eubanks, 46, of Cullman, arrested on Main Avenue.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree, two counts; driving under the influence: Anthony G. Drane, 36, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; unlawful possession/receiving of a controlled substance: Cody W. Kunze, 29, of Cullman, arrested on 4th Street SW.
11/16
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended; insurance violation: James B. Steele, 46, of Vinemont, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- failure to register: Melissa G. Gandy, 38, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: Christina J. Moore, 45, of Hartselle, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Driving under the influence; resisting arrest; attempting to elude: Jeffrey D. King, 44, of Cullman, arrested on Morgan Avenue SW.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff's Office for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday:
11/14
Failure to appear- speed above 45 mph, county road: Bradley Lee Logan, 40, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue.
Failure to appear- resisting arrest: Joey Lee McDuffie, 37, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs: Chad Michael Owens, 38, arrested on Hwy. 91.
11/15
Failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs; motion to revoke bond- shoplifting, less than $500; giving false identification to law enforcement; receiving stolen property, $500-less than $1500: Anthony Gwen Drane, 36, arrested on Exit 322.
Grand Jury- sexual abuse, first degree: Jason Phillip Gray, 29, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of dangerous drugs: Taylor Nicole Johnston, 40, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- failure/refusal to display insurance: Christian Nichol Quintanilla, 33, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- conspiracy to hinder/interfere with business: Audrey Cofield Smith, 64, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Aden Nicholas Wylie, 18, arrested on AL. Hwy. 157.
11/16
Failure to appear- identity fraud; theft from residence, $500-less than $1500: Abby Grace Chandler, 19, arrested on Exit 322.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; public intoxication: Erica Lee Dingler, 36, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Assault-harassment: Henry Lewis Howard, Jr., 45, arrested on County Road 453.
Failure to appear- resisting arrest: Ashley Nicole Loggins, 36, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- driving under the influence of alcohol, two counts; driving while license suspended, revoked, or cancelled, two counts: Billy Eugene Moore, 55, arrested on County Road 520.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Michael Shane Sickler, 34, arrested at the Shaddix Country Mall.
Probation violation- burglary-residence (force): Destiney Kiah Thompson, 25, arrested on Cherokee Avenue SW.
Failure to appear- assault-harassment (harassment/intimidation); driving while license suspended: Lacey Nicole Thornton, 28, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.