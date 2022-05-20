Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday:
5/17
Failure to appear- driving without a license; failure to register a vehicle; driving while license revoked, three counts; insurance violation: Josepha S. Villa, 50, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Grand jury indictment- chemical endangerment of a child, two counts; contributing to delinquency of a minor: Jose M. Palacios, 30, of Hayden, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Unlawful possession/receiving of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia: Jessica E. Burdick, 39, arrested on 4th Street SW.
5/18
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended: Shaun D. Anders, 31, of Falkville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Criminal trespassing, third degree: Donald L. Wilson, 72, of Cullman, arrested on Olive Street SW.
Failure to appear- carrying pistol without a permit; unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree: Kevin C. Lindsey, 38, of Falkville, arrested on Old Hwy. 157.
Interference with a domestic violence emergency call: William N. Johnson, 64, of Cullman, arrested on Brunner Street NW.
Obstruction-giving false identification to law enforcement; failure to appear- driving while license revoked: Tralanda D. Screws, 24, of Hartselle, arrested on Hwy. 157.
Driving under the influence: Chasity H. Grant, 43, of Falkville, arrested on Hwy. 157.
Unlawful possession/receiving of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia: Jacob L. Martin, 26, of Cullman, arrested on Rosemont Avenue SW.
5/19:
Burglary, second degree; burglary, third degree: Jeffery L. Scott, 42, of Hanceville, arrested on Daisy Street NW.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: Shayla M. Ford, 26, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of property, third degree: Hannah A. Farley, 25, of Hanceville, arrested on Olive Street SW.
Failure to appear- Theft of property, fourth degree: Sarah K. Corbin, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- insurance violation; switched tag: Jennifer A. Tennihill, 35, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Driving under the influence: Christopher C. Hulsey, 22, of Cullman, arrested on 3rd Ave. SE/5th St. SE.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday:
5/16
Probation violation- possession of dangerous drugs: Robert Lee Baker, 59, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Failure to appear- possession of marijuana, second degree: Tonya Day Gohn, 46, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Auto theft: Tyler Mark Hankins, 27, arrested at Morgan County Jail.
Simple assault: Bobby Lamar, 46, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Violation of a court order: Daniel Ray Marks, 32, arrested at Addison Police Department.
Failure to appear- failure to yield-turning lane; driving on the wrong side of the road; driving while license suspended, four counts; driving under the influence of alcohol: Michael Lewis Prudhome, 52, arrested on Hwy. 278 E.
Assault-harassment: April Twitty Puckett, 42, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Driving under the influence of other substances: Nicole Marie Smith, 36, arrested on County Road 404.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended, revoked, or cancelled: Lisa Diane Wise, 50, arrested on Goodwin Road.
5/17
Failure to appear- auto theft: Dachery Dewayne Bagwell, 30, arrested on County Road 747.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended, two counts: James Elmo Pendergraft, 51, arrested on 4th Street SE.
Permitting dogs to run at large: Billy Don Smith, 60, arrested on Hwy. 9.
Illegal possession of prescription drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs; failure to appear- illegal possession of prescription drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense, two counts; possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of dangerous drugs, two counts: Jennifer Alicia Tennihill, 35, arrested on County Road 747.
Simple assault (family): Rodney Dale Watwood, 49, arrested on County Road 1194.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs, two counts: James Aaron Woodard, 62, arrested on County Road 1344.
5/18
Possession of heroin; possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Mallory Jaden Anderson, 20, arrested on County Road 437.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): Justin James Barbee, 25, arrested on County Road 1763.
Probation violation- possession of dangerous drugs: Richard Earl Bollen, 57, arrested on County Road 248.
Possession of dangerous drugs: Christi Leigh Brown, 42, arrested at Jacks Shell.
Public intoxication: David Olvin Brown, 35, arrested at Jacks Shell.
Possession of methamphetamine: Jessica Eden Burdick, 39, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Child abuse-simple (family); possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree: Stephanie Hannah Burgess, 26, arrested on Hwy. 31.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs: Sara Jade Denton, 28, arrested at Good Hope Community Center.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Tyler Mark Hankins, 27, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Domestic assault-coercion (simple assault); simple assault (family): Breanna Faith Hogland, 33, arrested on County Road 109.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): Katelynn Marie Lawrence, 24, arrested on County Road 1763.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs, two counts; driving under the influence of a controlled substance: Kevin Chase Lindsey, 38, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- burglary-residence (no force): Jeremy O’neal Mahathy, 40, arrested in Jefferson County.
Causing of delinquency, dependency or need of supervision: Clint Aaron Rice, 32, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended, revoked or cancelled, two counts: Tralanda Desarae Screws, 24, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Kimberly Michelle Turney, 47, arrested on Hwy. 31.
