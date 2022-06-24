Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday:
6/20
Failure to appear- driving without a license: Stephen M Reynolds, Jr., 41, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Burglary, third degree: Joshua E. Burditus, 37, of Cullman, arrested on Katherine Street NW.
Burglary, third degree: Shawn K. Smelser, 40, of Vinemont, arrested on Katherine Street NW.
Theft of property, fourth degree: Sonya L. Thornton, 56, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
6/21
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree; criminal mischief, third degree; violation of a statewide health order: Trey B. Guthery, 28, of Hanceville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Criminal trespassing, third degree: Richard F. Scruggs, 31, of Cullman, arrested on Avenue B. SE.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; expired tag; insurance violation: Jamie F. Hyde, 47, of Cullman, arrested on Hwy. 157/County Road 1180.
Failure to appear- public intoxication: Garry J. Woods, 64, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
6/22
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended: Christopher A. Raines, 35, of Horton, arrested at Rainbow Crossing.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia: Tyler W. Sloan, 28, of Hayden, arrested in Blount County.
6/23
Failure to appear- open container of alcohol in vehicle; driving without a license; improper lane usage; failure to signal: Benjamin M. Haynes, 36, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- public intoxication, two counts: Taylor Z. McWaters, 29, of Cullman, arrested on Olive Street SW.
Criminal trespassing, third degree: Bradley R. Combs, 38, of Cullman, arrested on Olive Street SW.
Criminal trespassing, third degree: Kate M. Golden, 28, of Vinemont, arrested on Olive Street SW.
6/21
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense, two counts; possession of marijuana, second degree: Jamie Lee Bunt, 37, arrested at the Jefferson County Jail.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs; failure to appear- theft-miscellaneous, $500-less than $1500; operating a vehicle without insurance: Jonathan Steven Burns, 41, arrested on County Road 715.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree: Jennifer Nicole Dannemiller, 31, arrested at Joppa Four Way.
Domestic assault-harassment-family: Heath Jerome Hall, 39, arrested on County Road 613.
Failure to appear- operating a vehicle without insurance: Carla Michelle James, 40, arrested on County Road 715.
Possession of methamphetamine: William Newton Johnson, 64, arrested on County Road 437.
Possession of marijuana, second degree: Wendy Sheree Rogers, 45, arrested on County Road 437.
Failure to appear- theft-miscellaneous; criminal trespassing-enters/remains on premises: Laklee Alexandria Shedd, 30, arrested on County Road 1716.
Fraud/swindle-home repair; driving under the influence of alcohol: Barry Dean Woods, 64, arrested on County Road 825.
Public intoxication: Garry Joe Woods, 64, arrested on County Road 825.
Simple assault (family): Raymundo Lemus Zuniga, 37, arrested on County Road 1343.
6/22
Failure to appear- domestic assault-harassment (family); criminal mischief: Colton Allen Box, 27, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of marijuana, second degree; failure to appear- illegal possession of prescription drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs, two counts: Cortney Summer Davis, 27, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs; driving under the of a controlled substance, two counts; switched tag: Jonica Brooke Grant, 26, arrested on Hwy. 31 N.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): Justin Paul Haggard, 31, arrested on County Road 1830.
Domestic assault-harassment (family); interference with a domestic violence emergency call: Casey Paul Henderson, 54, arrested on County Road 308.
Driving under the influence of alcohol: Matthew Justin Holmes, 42, arrested on Hwy. 278 W.
Smuggle-cocaine; illegal possession of prescription drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Cagney Janine Joiner, 36, arrested on County Road 437.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended, revoked or cancelled: Melody Ann Lott, 37, arrested on Hwy. 91.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree: Kenneth Thomas Mays, 34, arrested on Hwy. 69 S.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended, revoked or cancelled; operating a vehicle without insurance: Audrey Louiza Miller, 34, arrested on Neptune Drive.
Failure to appear- possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; driving while license suspended: Kevin James Quick, 58, arrested on Hwy. 69 S.
Probation revoked- possession of dangerous drugs: Jason Keith Roberts, 36, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs: Lindsey Nicole Russell, 38, arrested at Greg’s Grocery.
Domestic assault-third degree; criminal mischief, third degree: Baylee Michelle Shedd, 24, arrested on County Road 793.