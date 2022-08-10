Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Monday and Tuesday:
8/8
Driving under the influence: Jesus D, Ramirez, 23, of Cullman, arrested on Ave B. SE/Schneider Road SE.
Public intoxication: Toefilo D. Ramirez, 24, of Cullman, arrested on Avenue B SE/Schneider Road SE.
Failure to appear- public intoxication; criminal trespassing, third degree: Garry M. Wilson, 37, of Falkville, arrested on Hwy. 31 S.
Theft of property, fourth degree: Shannon R. Hansard, 45, of Hartselle, arrested at Mile marker 318.
Theft of property, fourth degree: Lacey E. Evans, 24, of Vinemont, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Accountability-accessory: Jonathon T. Evans, 26, of Vinemont, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- domestic violence, third degree; disorderly conduct: Mary E. Klosinski, 33, of Vinemont, arrested on 4th Street SW.
8/9
Failure to appear- criminal trespassing, third degree; insurance violation; driving without a license: George L. Flanigan, 45, of Hanceville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: Cassie E. Taylor, 33, of Vinemont, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Criminal trespassing, third degree; unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree; unlawful possession/receiving of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; promoting prison contraband: Richard F. Scruggs, 32, of Cullman, arrested on Avenue B. SE.
Utility Diversion/tampering: Shanna M. Lackey, 35, of Cullman, arrested on Avenue B SE.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: Stacey M. Blackwood, 26, of Hanceville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Public intoxication: Christopher H. Godsey, 47, of Cullman, arrested on 4th Street SW.