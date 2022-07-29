Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Monday and Tuesday:
7/25
Theft of property, fourth degree: Shayla M. Ford, 26, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- reckless endangerment; possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts; false information given to law enforcement; attempting to elude: Alan R. Fitzgerald II, 42, of Vinemont, arrested in Joppa.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia: Ashley N. Loggins, 36, of Hanceville, arrested on Hwy. 31 S.
7/26
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; driving without a license: Rebecca L. Tanner, 54, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of property, fourth degree: Tina N. Moore, 43, of Hartselle, arrested on I-65 N.
Theft of property, fourth degree; criminal trespassing, third degree: Steven W. Whitworth, 37, of Hanceville, arrested in Decatur.