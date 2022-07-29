Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Monday-Thursday:
7/25 Theft of property, fourth degree: Shayla M. Ford, 26, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center. Failure to appear- reckless endangerment; possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts; false information given to law enforcement; attempting to elude: Alan R. Fitzgerald II, 42, of Vinemont, arrested in Joppa. Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia: Ashley N. Loggins, 36, of Hanceville, arrested on Hwy. 31 S. 7/26 Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; driving without a license: Rebecca L. Tanner, 54, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center. Theft of property, fourth degree: Tina N. Moore, 43, of Hartselle, arrested on I-65 N. Theft of property, fourth degree; criminal trespassing, third degree: Steven W. Whitworth, 37, of Hanceville, arrested in Decatur. Theft of property, fourth degree; failure to appear- criminal trespassing, third degree: Colyn L. Cofield, 21, of Hayden, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center. Theft of property, fourth degree: Thomas K. Sawyer, Jr., 41, of Cullman, arrested on Tidwell Street, SW. Theft of property, third degree: Tersa K. Wright, 38, of Hanceville, arrested on Hwy. 157. Theft of property, fourth degree: Ethan K. Norwood, 21, of Hanceville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center. Theft of property, fourth degree: Chad M. Owens, 37, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center. Theft of property, fourth degree: John M. Dean, 44, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center. Driving under the influence: John-Jackson Guthery, 24, of Cullman, arrested on St. Joseph Drive, NW. 7/28 Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree; public intoxication; criminal trespassing, third degree; leaving the scene of an accident: Shayla C. Williams, 27, of Bremen, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center. Driving under the influence: James W. Brown, 72, of Cullman, arrested on Hwy. 157. Criminal mischief, third degree: Trey J. Cunningham, 24, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center. Criminal trespassing, third degree; theft of property, fourth degree: Logan L. Freeman, 33, of Vinemont, arrested on Olive Street, SW.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Monday and Tuesday:
7/25
Theft of property, fourth degree: Shayla M. Ford, 26, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- reckless endangerment; possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts; false information given to law enforcement; attempting to elude: Alan R. Fitzgerald II, 42, of Vinemont, arrested in Joppa.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia: Ashley N. Loggins, 36, of Hanceville, arrested on Hwy. 31 S.
7/26
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; driving without a license: Rebecca L. Tanner, 54, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of property, fourth degree: Tina N. Moore, 43, of Hartselle, arrested on I-65 N.
Theft of property, fourth degree; criminal trespassing, third degree: Steven W. Whitworth, 37, of Hanceville, arrested in Decatur.