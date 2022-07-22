Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Wednesday and Thursday:
7/20
Failure to appear- driving without a license: Michael A. Williams, 54, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of property, fourth degree: Terena N. Westmoreland, 37, of Cullman, arrested on Hwy. 31 S.
7/21
Unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of drug paraphernalia: Evelyn K. Gann, 21, of Vinemont, arrested on Hwy. 157.
Failure to appear- domestic violence, third degree: Gerald G. Giles, 63, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- speeding; failure to register vehicle; insurance violation; driving while license suspended: Larry A. Williams, 34, of Vinemont, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree, two counts; insurance violation: Daniel S. Smith, 27, of Hanceville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Public intoxication: Linda K. Ward, 45, of Cullman, arrested on Hwy. 31 N.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday:
7/18
Failure to appear- criminal trespassing-enters/remains on premises: Benjamin Lee Aaron, 43, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Probation violation- driving under the influence of alcohol: Alex Wade Armstrong, 25, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Resisting arrest; driving under the influence of alcohol; aggravated assault of a police officer-strong arm: William Edward Checkon, 79, arrested on U.S. Hwy. 31.
Burglary-residence (no force): Keonta Demarius Cottingham, 24, arrested on I-65 NB.
Miscellaneous theft, less than $500: Andy Martin Doss, 63, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Obstruction-failure to appear/comply/pay: Bobby Joe Herndon, Jr., 38, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs: Christine Nichole Johnson, 38, arrested on Hwy. 69.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): Jaxon Lavan Light, 18, arrested on County Road 1374.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of methamphetamine, two counts; possession of drug paraphernalia: Ashley Danielle Loggins, 35, arrested at Dodge City.
Failure to appear- illegal possession/use of a credit/debit card: Kayla Leann Willingham, 28, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue.
7/19
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; improper lane usage: Steven Matthew Anderson, 43, arrested on Denson Avenue SW.
Possession of marijuana, second degree: Damien Alexander Brock, 30, arrested on County Road 1559.
Public intoxication; possessing stolen property, less than $500; theft-miscellaneous: Cody Lemark Clay, 34, arrested on County Road 1087.
Burglary-non residence (force): Steven Douglas Coots, 32, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Erica L. Decker, 35, arrested at the Petro.
Probation revoked- indecent exposure: Clayton Edward Arnel Farr, 29, arrested on County Road 424.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; violation of a release order-possession of dangerous drugs; simple assault-child abuse (family); bail jumping, second degree-simple assault, child abuse, 2 counts; possession of drug paraphernalia, first degree, two counts; possession of dangerous drugs, two counts; driving while license suspended: Shayla Marie Ford, 26, arrested on Mayfair Lane.
Theft-miscellaneous: William Charles Guimarin, 35, arrested on County Road 6200.
Theft from residence; failure to appear- possessing stolen property, $1500 or more: Crystal Johnson Holcomb, 40, arrested on County Road 1623.
Theft from residence: Matthew Stuart Holcomb, 41, arrested on County Road 1623.
Public intoxication; criminal trespassing-enters/remains on premises; failure to appear- possession of marijuana, second degree: Jimmy Ray Hunt, Jr., 46, arrested on AL. Hwy. 69 S.
Possession of dangerous drugs: Breonada Farr Hyde, 46, arrested on County Road 1141.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, second offense; failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia, second offense; possession of dangerous drugs, three counts; sale of stolen property, less than $500; throwing, dropping, destructive or injurious materials onto highway; driving while license suspended, revoked, or cancelled: Trisha Ann Martin, 24, arrested on County Road 813.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree: James William Masters, 51, arrested in Dodge City.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs: Jeffery Corey Rogers, 34, arrested on County Road 437/Hinkle Road.
Failure to appear- simple assault-child abuse (family): Linda Jones Sloan, 59, arrested on County Road 222/County Road 412.
Failure to appear-negotiating worthless instrument; driving while license suspended, revoked, or cancelled: Steven Dosson Smith, 56, arrested on U.S. Hwy. 91.
Failure to appear- identity theft: Tanya Renea Vandegriff, 43, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
7/20
Bail jumping, second degree-theft-miscellaneous; theft-miscellaneous, $1500-$2500; robbery-residence (knife): Austin Tyler Ballard, 25, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): Simon James Bentley, 24, arrested on Hwy. 31.
Possession of marijuana, second degree: Lauren Suzanne Burke, 37, arrested on County Road 437.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of cocaine; possession of marijuana, second degree: Albert Lee Johnson, 39, arrested in Cullman County.
Failure to appear- aggravated assault-child abuse (family), two counts; reckless endangerment, two counts; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense, three counts; possession of marijuana, second degree; attempting to elude a police officer; reckless driving; requirements for child passenger restraints: Ollie Jamal Johnson, 26, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Bail jumping, second degree-possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs; transporting stolen property: Trisha Ann Martin, 24, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of dangerous drugs; probation revoked-possession of dangerous drugs, three counts: Christal Rena McClellan, 47, arrested on Fire Station Road.
Possession of a barbiturate; sell/distribute methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; burglary-residence (force); possession of dangerous drugs; unauthorized use of a truck (no force): Roger Dale Smith, 39, arrested on AL. Hwy. 69 N.
Minor in possession of tobacco; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree: Timothy Abe Stewart, 20, arrested on I-65.