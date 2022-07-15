Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Thursday:
7/14
Failure to appear- driving without a license; insurance violation: Joseph D. Cooper, 39, of Arley, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- criminal trespassing, third degree; theft of property, fourth degree, two counts: David O. Brown, 35, of Cullman, arrested on County Road 457.
Driving under the influence: Ryan V. Key, 40, of Hanceville, arrested on 24th Street SW/Trade Drive SW.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday:
7/11
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs: Brianna Denise Brady, 28, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Driving under the influence of alcohol: David Cox, 51, arrested on Harbison Drive.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs: Zackary James Lay, 34, arrested on County Road 1212.
Probation violation- possession of dangerous drugs: Kenneth Ray Mayo, 49, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- illegal possession of prescription drugs; using false identity to avoid arrest/hinder prosecution; attempting to elude a police officer: Carl Anthoney McCain, 25, arrested at Priceville Raceway.
Violation of release- attempting to elude a police officer; buying/receiving stolen property: Roger Lawrence McKinnon, 58, arrested at the Cullman County Courthouse.
Failure to appear- illegal possession of prescription drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree: Celina Jackie Overton, 28, arrested on County Road 616.
Theft-aircraft/boats/farm equipment; auto theft: Roger Dale Smith, 39, arrested on Pan Creek Road.
Probation violation- endangering the welfare of a child: Kelly Amber Valdez, 24, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
7/12
Failure to appear- possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; no headlights when raining: Rodriquez Kareem Belton, 20, arrested at Stuckey’s.
Failure to appear- theft of an article from an auto: Vince Edward Bramelett, 49, arrested at Browns Store.
Possession of dangerous drugs: Kristan Stricklin Dang, 40, arrested on I-65.
Auto theft; driving while license suspended: Lindsey Lee Donaldson, 43, arrested at Nesmith Exxon.
Failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs: Clinton Allen Edge, 53, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Failure to appear- aggravated assault-child abuse (family); possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs: Shayla Marie Ford, 26, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure of ex-felon to report change of address: Cory Wayne Hamby, 34, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of dangerous drugs; failure to appear- harassing communications: Jessica Lyn Hutchinson, 40, arrested on Megan Lane.
Failure to appear- auto theft and sale: Chad Edward Lindley, 34, arrested at the Marion County Jail.
Possession of marijuana, second degree: Shawn Keith Smelser, 40, arrested on Megan Lane.
Motion to revoke- possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of dangerous drugs, four counts; resisting arrest; public intoxication: Lauren Peyton Whittle, 29, arrested on 10th Avenue SE.
7/13
Failure to appear- driving under the influence of alcohol: Leonce Adolph Baumgartner, 60, arrested on Hwy. 157.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs; receiving stolen vehicle: Caleb Ethan Cruce, 19, arrested on County Road 453.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended: Jessica Danielle Ford, 27, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Violation of a release order- simple assault-child abuse (family); possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs: Maegan Fay Gibson, 34, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.
Attempt to commit a controlled substance crime: Joshua Marquis Hill, 24, arrested in Good Hope.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Leah Danielle Lopez, 31, arrested on AL. Hwy. 69 N.
Assault-harassment; causing of delinquency, dependency or need of supervision: Eric Isaiah Ramirez, 25, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- sell/distribution of dangerous drugs: Richard Franklin Scruggs, 31, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Gregory Blake Story, 33, arrested on County Road 759.
Domestic violence, third degree: John Marshall Young, 66, arrested on County Road 134.