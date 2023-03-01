Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Monday and Tuesday:
2/27
Theft of property, third degree-general merchandise: Walmart, Olive Street SW.
2/28
Criminal trespassing, second degree: CRMC, Hwy. 157.
Harassing communications: no location reported.
Criminal trespassing, third degree: Walmart, Hwy. 157.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Tuesday:
2/28
Criminal trespassing, second degree; disorderly conduct: male, 42, of Florence, arrested on Hwy. 157.
Theft of property, fourth degree: female, 46, of Hartselle, arrested on Hwy. 31 N.
Theft of property, fourth degree; criminal trespassing, third degree: male, 45, of Hartselle, arrested on Hwy. 31 N.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree; theft by deception: female. 24, of Hanceville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Criminal trespassing, third degree; failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: male, 32, of Cullman, arrested on Hwy. 157.