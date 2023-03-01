Cullman, AL (35055)

Today

Strong thunderstorms likely. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 61F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch..

Tonight

Strong thunderstorms likely. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 61F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch.