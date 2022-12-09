12/7
Unlawful possession/receiving of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia: Rachel L. Lay, 31, of Cullman, arrested on 4th Street SW/Main Avenue SW.
Failure to appear- unauthorized use of a vehicle: Joshua I. Mannery, 43, of Eden, NC, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
12/8
Theft of property, fourth degree; failure to appear- failure to register; driving while license suspended; insurance violation: Michael Lee Lambert, 41, of Cherokee, arrested on Hwy. 278.
12/5
Failure to appear- public intoxication: Nathan Dewayne Fanning, 38, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of dangerous drugs: Raymond David Lawrence, 33, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
12/6
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended, revoked, or cancelled: Nathan Dewayne Kimbril, 36, arrested on County Road 831.
Failure to appear- driving under the influence of alcohol: William Lamar Roach, 46, arrested on U.S. Hwy. 278 E.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs; passing forged instrument; public intoxication: James Russell Speakman, 27, arrested at the Jefferson County Jail.
Probation violation- possession of dangerous drugs: Randy Earl Taylor, 56, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
12/7
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs, two counts; sell/distribution of dangerous drugs, two counts; possessing forged instrument: Anthony Ray Beasley, 51, arrested on County Road 1490.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs: Steven Chance Burns, 37, arrested at 10 Street SE.
Public intoxication: Joseph Ray Chandler, 41, arrested on County Road 1265.
Probation violation- buying/selling stolen property: Matthew Edward Childers, 24, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Violation of a release order- possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of dangerous drugs; theft-miscellaneous; failure to appear- expired tag: Joshua Try Collins, 32, arrested on County Road 307.
Possession of marijuana; sell/distribute methamphetamine: Devon Romell Crawford, 19, arrested on AL. Hwy. 69 S.
Attempting to elude a police officer; alias writ of arrest: Justin Thomas Hall, 33, arrested on County Road 307.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; shoplifting, less than $500; failure to appear- burglary-residence (no force); unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (no theft); using false identity to avoid arrest/hinder prosecution; robbery-business (other weapon); identity theft: David Lee Horton, 62, arrested on County Road 1422.
Buying/receiving stolen property, $1500 or more: Braxton Allen McCarty, 19, arrested on County Road 109.
Failure to appear- criminal mischief; pickpocket, less than $500: Anthony James Perkins, 30, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Possession of marijuana, second degree: Jordan De’Juan Pickens, 19, arrested on AL. Hwy. 69 S.
Grand Jury- ignition interlock misdemeanor; driving under the influence of alcohol: David Richard Roberson, Jr., 40, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended, revoked, or cancelled: Justin Dee Sadler, 33, arrested at Love’s/Exit 322.
Failure to appear- forgery-checks; possessing forged instrument: Tevoris Martez Simmons, 37, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Promote prison contraband (drugs); failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia, second degree, three counts; possession of marijuana, second degree, three counts; promote prison contraband (drugs); possession of dangerous drugs, three counts; operating a vehicle with expired tag; driving while license suspended; lane change without proper signal; operating vehicle without insurance: Dang Saw Watson, 48, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue.
Probation violation- possession with intent to distribute controlled substance: Phillip Joe White, 62, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.