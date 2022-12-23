Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Tuesday- Wednesday:
12/20
Arson, second degree: Christian X. Smith, 31, of Madison, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Resisting arrest; obstructing governmental operations: Jacob C. Mann, 26, of Cullman, arrested on Brunner Street.
Failure to appear- insurance violation; failure to register vehicle; speeding: Joey V. Walker, 25, of Vinemont, arrested on 2nd Avenue.
12/21
Theft of property, fourth degree; failure to appear- driving while license suspended; driving on the wrong side of the highway: Dameon S. Shaffer, 25, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Hold for other agency: John T. Boone, 38, of Cullman, arrested at CRMC.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday:
12/19
Possession of marijuana, second degree: Jordan Neil Ellis, 41, arrested on Cen. County Road 1554.
Permitting dogs to run at large: Jason Glenn Higginbotham, 50, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- illegal possession of prescription drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia, second offense, two counts; possession of dangerous drugs, two counts: Michael Lee Thomas Johnson, 27, arrested at County Road 216.
Indecent exposure- Christian Xavier Smith, 31, arrested at 1910 Beech Avenue (Jail).
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Emma Rena Swindall, 24, arrested on County Road 109.
Simple assault-child abuse (family): Olivia Cheyenne Tello, 21, arrested on County Road 1566.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): Daniel Ross Walker, 26, arrested on County Road 420.
Failure to appear- possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Stephen Harold White, 58, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
12/20
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; driving while license suspended, two counts; improper lights: William Tyler Auston, 37, arrested on U.S. Hwy. 278 E.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; failure to appear- auto theft; driving while license suspended: Lindsey Lee Donaldson, 44, arrested on Hwy. 278 W.
Failure to appear- possession of marijuana, second degree: Zachary Brian Flugmacher, 21, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Shoplifting, less than $500: Johnny Lee Harbison, 70, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of dangerous drugs; counterfeiting; forged instrument; unauthorized use of other vehicle-no force: Jake Lane Henn, 26, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): Michael Keith Hodge, 32, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Probation violation- promote prison contraband; theft-miscellaneous: Kailyn Paige Hunter, 25, arrested at the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
Driving under the influence of alcohol; unlawful possession of a controlled substance: Christopher James McKay, 57, arrested on U.S. Hwy. 278 E.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended: Jacob Shaun Nix, 24, arrested on Hwy. 157/2nd Avenue.
Reckless endangerment: Yaroslavl Perm nova, 42, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of dangerous drugs; failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; theft of property, second degree, $1500-$2500, two counts; speed above 55 mph, highway under 4 lanes: Roman Daniel Robinson, 38, arrested on County Road 485.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense, two counts; possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of dangerous drugs; operating a vehicle without insurance: Joey Vance Walker, 25, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
12/21
Criminal mischief; arson-vehicle: Robert Lee Black, 39, arrested on County Road 664.
Failure to appear- improper lights: Patrick Brian Franklin, 45, arrested on Exit 322.
Failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs: Chris O’Neal McCay, 56, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- domestic violence, third degree; criminal trespassing, third degree: Tanya Roxanne Monroe, 42, arrested on County Road 5.
Failure to appear- illegal possession of prescription drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs: Amber Leigh Self, 37, arrested at CRMC.
Drug trafficking; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree; bail jumping, first degree-drug trafficking; possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of dangerous drugs: Micah Steven Smith, 39, arrested on County Road 1669.
Bail jumping, first degree- possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense, possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana, second degree; attempting to elude a police officer; buying/receiving stolen property, two counts: Emma Rena Swindall, 24, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Theft-miscellaneous: Austin Chase Ray Van Keuren, 25, arrested on County Road 895.