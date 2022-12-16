Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Wednesday:
12/14
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia: Justin K. Kilpatrick, 35, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: Jack P. Rouss, III, 46, of Pinson, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Domestic violence, third degree; obstructing governmental operations: Jarod K. Hill, 33, of Cullman, arrested on Ward Avenue SW.
Failure to appear- failure to stop at a stop sign driving without a license: LaShay G. Guthery, 23, of Vance, AL., arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Assault with bodily fluids, two counts: Jayme Harris, 25, of Bremen, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday:
12/12
Assault-harassment; shoplifting, less than $500: Robert Allen Clairday, 61, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Failure to appear- public intoxication; theft from a motor vehicle, first degree: Shaun Allen Dove, 36, arrested at Arab Police Department.
Simple assault (family); resisting arrest: Michael Evan Hicks, 41, arrested on Mayfair Lane.
Violation of a domestic violence protection order: Joseph Franklin Hinkle, 43, arrested on County Road 1371.
Sex offense (force): Jose Gabriel Lopez, 20, arrested at High Point Trailer Park.
Failure to appear- possession of marijuana, second degree: Ozzy Alvin Ray, 20, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Failure to appear- operating a vehicle with expired tag: Leslie Renea Roden, 28, arrested on I-65 SB exit.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): Edwin Romero, 26, arrested on U.S. Hwy. 31.
Failure to appear- counterfeiting, three counts; forged instrument, three counts: Christopher Michael Sturgeon, 34, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs: Rachel Nicole Sturgeon, 34, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of dangerous drugs: Steven Ray Tanner, 31, arrested on County Road 437.
Failure to appear- contributing to the delinquency of a minor: Callie Danielle Welch, 28, arrested at 357 County Road 4201.
12/13
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Jason Eric Armstrong, 47, arrested on County Road 437.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs: Kayla Lashay Davis, 26, arrested on 2nd Avenue SW.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Sarah Edwards, 38, arrested on County Road 1435.
Failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs: Zackary Scott Hodge, 32, arrested at the Shelby County Jail.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Steven Timothy Loveless, 34, arrested on County Road 1435.
Probation Revoked-possession of dangerous drugs: Justin Colby Parks, 36, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Negotiating worthless instrument: Robin Lee Ritchie, 42, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Probation revoked- burglary-residence (no force); miscellaneous theft, $500-less than $1500; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs; Dameon Shawn Shaffer, 25, arrested at 117 2nd Avenue SW.
Failure to appear- domestic assault-harassment (family): Scottie Lester Turner, 42, arrested at Cabin Fever.
12/14
Failure to appear- simple assault-child abuse (family): Lashay Gail Atchley, 23, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- drug trafficking; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense, three counts; possession of dangerous drugs, two counts; attempting to elude a police officer: Ronald Aaron Brasher, 39, arrested on Hwy. 278.
Public intoxication: Jayme Harris, 25, arrested on Hwy. 69.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Brandi Michelle Johnson, 34, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Justin Kenneth Kilpatrick, 35, arrested on County Road 1082.
Simple assault (family); possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Christine McClendon Lynn, 29, arrested on County Road 818.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs; counterfeiting; forged instrument; possessing forgery device/tools; giving false identification to law enforcement; driving while license suspended; grand jury- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs; unlawful possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance: Tyler William Penn, 46, arrested at Birmingham City.