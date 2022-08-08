Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday
8/5
Failure to appear- unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of drug paraphernalia: David J. Durham, 46, or Arab, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Domestic violence, third degree; harassment: Kevin D. Graves, 36, of Cullman, arrested on 4th Street SW/I-65.
Unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree; unlawful possession/receiving of a controlled substance; criminal trespassing, third degree: Tyler W. Heatherly, 18, of Cullman, arrested on County Road 469.
Disorderly conduct; resisting arrest; criminal trespassing: Dakota K. Cunningham, 27, of Lewisburg, TN, arrested on County Road 469.
Public intoxication; assault, third degree: Bryant L. Dukes, 25, of Buchanan, GA, arrested on County Road 469.
Disorderly conduct: Casey L. Tate, 23, of Cleveland, TN, arrested on County Road 469.
8/6
Failure to appear- driving while license revoked; failure to register vehicle; insurance violation, two counts: Andrew L. Spivey, 46, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of a concealed weapon without a permit; switched tag; driving while license revoked; insurance violation: Gregory P. Wynn, 46, of Vinemont, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Public intoxication: John M. LeClaire, 27, of Nashville, TN, arrested on County Road 469.
Public intoxication: Leonardo Cassola, Jr., 52, of Empire, arrested on 2nd Avenue SW.
Criminal trespassing, third degree; theft of property, fourth degree; failure to appear- criminal trespassing, third degree, two counts: Clinton M. Jones, 33, of Hanceville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree; disorderly conduct; resisting arrest: Ronald J. Flowers, 40, of Huntingdon, TN, arrested on County Road 469.
Possession of drug paraphernalia: Nicholas J. Bright, 41, of Arab, arrested on 3rd Street SE/ 2nd Avenue SE.
Minor in possession/consumption of an alcoholic beverage: David C. Quarrels, 19, of Rainbow City, arrested on County Road 469.
Public intoxication; harassment; resisting arrest: Everardo J. Hernandez, 22, of Lawrenceburg, TN, arrested on County Road 469.
Public intoxication; resisting arrest: Jonathan I. Taylor, 19, of Athens, arrested on County Road 469.
Criminal trespassing, third degree; disorderly conduct: Brittney L. Wills, 33, of Madison, arrested on County Road 469.
Unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree: Austin P. Eakes, 22, of Cullman, arrested on County Road 469.
Public intoxication: Mercedes K. Graham, 20, of Linden, TN, arrested on County Road 469.
Assault, third degree, two counts; resisting arrest; disorderly conduct: Tyler D. Smith, 34, arrested on County Road 469.
8/7
Harassment: Megan L. Carmichael, 31, of Valley, arrested on County Road 469.
Disorderly conduct: Taylor A. Yarbrough, 26, of Decatur, arrested on County Road 469.
Driving under the influence: Jacob A. White, 23, of Cullman, arrested on County Road 1169.
Public intoxication: Richard A. Lucas, 33, of Cullman, arrested on 4th Street SW.
Theft of property, fourth degree: Alex M. Jones, 34, of Cullman, arrested on Olive Street SW.
Public intoxication: Austin L. Blakenship, 22, of Moulton, arrested on Hwy. 278 W.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Monday, August 1-Sunday, August 7.
8/1
Minor in possession of alcohol: Kathryn Morrigan Calvo, 19, arrested on Hwy. 278.
Failure to appear — speed above 55 mph, highway under four lanes: Antonio Lavonn Canady, 23, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of marijuana; possession of dangerous drugs: Billy Joe Christian, 40, arrested on Hwy. 69 S.
Failure to appear- obstruction of governmental operations: Sarah J. Cook, 45, arrested on County Road 463.
Possession of methamphetamine: Anthony Gwen Drane, 36, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of dangerous drugs: Alton Keith Garnett, 66, arrested at Noreen Circle.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Heather Nicole Griffin, 31, arrested on County Road 1082.
Causing of delinquency, dependency or need of supervision: Keith Wayne Hand, 48, arrested on Cherokee Avenue SW.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Jason Layne Harbin, 42, arrested on Hwy. 278 E.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Jonathan Dewayne Heflin, 33, arrested on Hwy. 231.
Public intoxication: Justin Terry Hicks, 28, arrested on County Road 1141.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended, revoked, or cancelled; operating a vehicle without insurance: Mitchell Len Mason, 34, arrested on AL. Hwy. 69 N.
Failure to appear- obstructed windshield: Brandi Michelle Myrick, 45, arrested at Dale’s.
Negotiating worthless instrument, three counts: Christy McAnnalley Palmer, 48, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue.
Public intoxication: Brandon Ray Parker, 49, arrested on Hwy. 278.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): Christina Marotz Ponder, 40, arrested on County Road 1291.
Driving under the influence of alcohol: Ethan John Swann, 19, arrested on Hwy. 278.
8/2
Violation of a release order- promote prison contraband (drugs): Cody Lemark Clay, 34, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Probation violation- possession of dangerous drugs: Sonya Marie Elliott, 38, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Bail jumping, 1st degree-possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs; driving while license suspended, revoked, or cancelled; no seat belt: Steven Dewayne Hooper, 40, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Probation violation- possession of dangerous drugs: James Garrett Kelso, 29, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- attempting to elude a police officer; resident license-freshwater fishing: Shaun Michael McBrayer, 39, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- negotiating worthless instrument: Rusty Lynn Perkins, 44, arrested at Johnsons Cross Roads.
Probation violation- burglary-non-residence (force): Ricky Gene Rouse, 44, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- driving under the influence of a controlled substance: Candace Renee Tennison, 39, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Public intoxication: Pashinz Danielle Terrell, 21, arrested on U.S. 278 E.
Failure to appear- receiving stolen vehicle: Joshua Shane Veal, 38, arrested on County Road 704.
8/3
Failure to appear- attempting to elude a police officer: Richard Bruce Baldwin, 48, arrested at Stuckey’s.
Bail jumping, second degree-shoplifting, $1500-$2500; theft-miscellaneous; robbery-street (knife): Austin Tyler Ballard, 25, arrested at Beech Avenue SE.
Enticing a child-immoral purpose (girl); sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old: Travis Wade Bellar, 44, arrested on County Road 1302.
Failure to appear- unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle, four counts: Bradley Ryan Combs, 38, arrested at 278 Rock Store.
Failure to appear- domestic assault-harassment (family): Jeremy Wayne Denney, 39, arrested on U.S. Hwy. 31 N.
Permitting dogs to run at large: Jason Nelson Drummond, 30, arrested on County Road 18.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree: Micah Aaron Duncan, 27, arrested on County Road 469.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; public intoxication; auto theft: Ricky Dean Fanning, 30, arrested on County Road 1191.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs: Kyle Andrews Hargrave, 28, arrested on U.S. Hwy. 231.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): James Loyd Johnson, 47, arrested on County Road 1247.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; public intoxication: Rachel Anne Linn, 38, arrested on County Road 438.
Harassment/intimidation: Jerry Lemuel Mann, 62, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Liquor law violation-underage purchase/consumption/possession: Dawson Joe Patterson, 25, arrested on County Road 1107.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended: Zachary Thomas Patterson, 30, arrested on County Road 1107.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): Sandra Kidd Reed, 66, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Savannah Rachelle Shelton, 29, arrested on County Road 404.
Failure to appear- burglary-bank type business (no force); criminal mischief; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; theft-miscellaneous: William Carlton Shikle, 35, arrested on County Road 222.
Possession of marijuana, second degree: Jeffrey Dustin Strange, 38, arrested on County Road 222.
Non child support: Jessie Wayne Wagner, 42, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
8/4
Failure to appear- public intoxication: Ronnie Boyd Aldridge, 39, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center Lobby.
Probation violation- aggravated assault-child abuse (non-family): Andy Louis Browning, 30, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Probation violation- possession of dangerous drugs: Kimberly Mae Castle, 37, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue.
Failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs; negotiating worthless instrument; obstruction of governmental operations: Nathan Patrick Conklin, 42, arrested at the St. Clair County Jail.
Failure to appear- theft from residence, less than $500: Willie Jack Green, 38, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Probation violation- unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle; possession of methamphetamine; failure to appear- driving under the influence of alcohol: Caleb Jack Hale, 32, arrested on Hwy. 278 W.
Probation violation- burglary-residence (no force); shoplifting, less than $500: Christy Marie Phelps, 39, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; failure to appear- illegal possession of prescription drugs; sell/distribute methamphetamine; promote prison contraband (drugs); using false identity to avoid/hinder prosecution: Sharon Denise Richardson, 44, arrested on Hwy 278 W.
Contributing to delinquency-truancy: Stacy Marie Russell, 38, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Domestic violence, third degree; criminal mischief, third degree; criminal trespassing-enters/remains in dwelling; driving under the influence of alcohol: Brandon Lee Swann, 30, arrested on County Road 703.
Resisting arrest; public intoxication; criminal trespassing-enters/remains in dwelling: Cassie Elise Taylor, 33, arrested on County Road 1434.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of dangerous drugs: Deborah Diane Oden Taylor, 55, arrested at the Cullman County Jail.
Failure to appear- public intoxication: Justin David Vincent, 36, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- Twenty days to register vehicle; driving with driver’s license not in possession, two counts; driving under the influence of alcohol; improper lane usage; operating a vehicle without insurance; running a red light; grand jury- drug trafficking; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs, two counts: Wesley Shane Ward, 43, arrested at the St. Clair County Jail.
8/5
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Sarah Jane Cartee, 29, arrested on County Road 1568.
Failure to appear- domestic assault-harassment (family); criminal mischief-damage to private property; violation of a domestic violence protection order: Cody William Deridder, 34, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, second offense: David Joshua Durham, 46, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- operating a vehicle without insurance: Jose Alberto Sanchez Gonzalez, 38, arrested on I-65.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Jesse Phillip Kratz, 41, arrested on County Road 437.
Probation violation- failure to register: Douglas Lee McDaniel, 61, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Public intoxication: Noah Preston Murphy, 19, arrested at Rock The South.
Failure to appear- theft-grand jury arrest warrant: Noah Allen Sanford, 29, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- simple assault-child abuse (family): Alexis Cheyenne Schofield, 19, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of dangerous drugs; failure to appear- theft-miscellaneous, $500-less than $1500: Gregory Paul Wynn, 46, arrested at Dollar General Market.
8/6
Illegal possession of prescription drugs: Catherine Janella Aaron, 47, arrested on County Road 844.
Domestic violence, third degree: Cyle Jake Boatright, 20, arrested on County Road 768.
Illegal possession of prescription drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of dangerous drugs: Jennifer Christian Rodriguez, 39, arrested at Good Hope Grocery.
Bail jumping, second degree; burglary-residence (no force): Claude Aaron Shugrue, 35, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
8/7
Driving under the influence of alcohol-under age 21: Jayce Andrew Cofield, 18, arrested on U. S. Hwy. 278 E.
Failure to appear- domestic assault-harassment (family): Caleb Ethan Cruce, 19, arrested on County Road 616.
Domestic violence, third degree, third or subsequent conviction; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Michael Cody Davis, 33, arrested on Day Gap Road.
Failure to appear- defrauding secured creditors: Thomas Michael Floyd, Jr., 37, arrested on County Road 109.
Failure to appear- theft-miscellaneous: Jason Steven Pickel, 39, arrested at Cullman County Detention Center.