Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Wednesday and Thursday:

8/10:

Domestic violence, third degree: Thomas Alexander, Jr., 56, of Cullman, arrested on Main Avenue SW.

Unlawful possession/receiving of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear- insurance violation; expired tag: Kate M. Golden, 28, of Vinemont, arrested on Hwy. 157.

Failure to appear- driving without a license: James L. Pullium, 37, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Theft of property, third degree: Jeremy N. Jackson, 44, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia: Natalie N. McLeod, 41, of Hanceville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; driving without a license; insurance violation; expired tag: Christopher A. Trivette, 51, of Warrior, arrested in Hanceville.

8/11

Theft of property, fourth degree: Christopher J. Swafford, 45, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Theft of property, fourth degree: Jordan B. Parker, 27, of Cullman, arrested on Jackson Street SW.

Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle: Shannon D. Nickens, 35, of Hanceville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Theft of property, fourth degree: Michelle L. Dean, 45, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree: Treasa L. Garrison, 43, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Failure to appear- speeding: Joseph D. Farley, 21, of Vinemont, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday

8/8

Failure to appear- burglary-residence (force); possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense, two counts; promote prison contraband (drugs); possession of dangerous drugs, three counts; attempting to elude a police officer; driver’s license-not in possession: Byron Timothy Addison, 47, arrested at the Covington County Sheriff’s Office.

Grand jury-receiving stolen vehicle: Ashley August Budweg, 42, arrested on County Road 1339.

Failure to appear- public intoxication: Ashley Marie Fulenwider, 35, arrested at Cross Haven Church.

Public intoxication: Pashinz Danielle Terrell, 21, arrested on Main Street NE.

Domestic violence, third degree; harassing communications: Ralph Paul Williams, 35, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

8/9

Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (no theft); auto theft: Shaun David Anders, 31, arrested on County Road 1224.

Domestic assault-harassment (family): Dusty Cheyenne Batemon, 39, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Illegal possession of prescription drugs: George Lamar Flanigan, 45, arrested on County Road 437.

Domestic assault-harassment (family): Timothy Ray Jackson, 42, arrested on 2nd Avenue SW.

Failure to appear- driving under the influence of a controlled substance: Garrett Bailey Lawson, 20, arrested at the Cullman Courthouse.

Failure to appear- simple assault-child abuse (family): Erika Rehna Mays, 29, arrested at the Russell County Jail.

Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs: Jacquelyn Fyffe Sapp, 47, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.

Probation violation- possession of dangerous drugs: Dorothy Louann Sheppard, 38, arrested on County Road 230.

8/10

Aggravated assault-child abuse (non-family); promote prison contraband (drugs); sell/distribution of dangerous drugs: Kate Marie Golden, 28, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.

Failure to obey a police officer; public intoxication: Sheyenne Michelle Imler, 22, arrested on Hwy. 91.

Public intoxication; criminal trespassing-enters/remains on premises: Amanda Lynn Jackson, 37, arrested on County Road 1492.

Probation violation- possession of dangerous drugs: Mary Elizabeth Stewart, 37, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Motion to revoke- unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle: Justin David Vincent, 36, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

