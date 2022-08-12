Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Wednesday and Thursday:
8/10:
Domestic violence, third degree: Thomas Alexander, Jr., 56, of Cullman, arrested on Main Avenue SW.
Unlawful possession/receiving of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear- insurance violation; expired tag: Kate M. Golden, 28, of Vinemont, arrested on Hwy. 157.
Failure to appear- driving without a license: James L. Pullium, 37, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of property, third degree: Jeremy N. Jackson, 44, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia: Natalie N. McLeod, 41, of Hanceville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; driving without a license; insurance violation; expired tag: Christopher A. Trivette, 51, of Warrior, arrested in Hanceville.
8/11
Theft of property, fourth degree: Christopher J. Swafford, 45, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of property, fourth degree: Jordan B. Parker, 27, of Cullman, arrested on Jackson Street SW.
Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle: Shannon D. Nickens, 35, of Hanceville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of property, fourth degree: Michelle L. Dean, 45, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree: Treasa L. Garrison, 43, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- speeding: Joseph D. Farley, 21, of Vinemont, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday
8/8
Failure to appear- burglary-residence (force); possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense, two counts; promote prison contraband (drugs); possession of dangerous drugs, three counts; attempting to elude a police officer; driver’s license-not in possession: Byron Timothy Addison, 47, arrested at the Covington County Sheriff’s Office.
Grand jury-receiving stolen vehicle: Ashley August Budweg, 42, arrested on County Road 1339.
Failure to appear- public intoxication: Ashley Marie Fulenwider, 35, arrested at Cross Haven Church.
Public intoxication: Pashinz Danielle Terrell, 21, arrested on Main Street NE.
Domestic violence, third degree; harassing communications: Ralph Paul Williams, 35, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
8/9
Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (no theft); auto theft: Shaun David Anders, 31, arrested on County Road 1224.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): Dusty Cheyenne Batemon, 39, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Illegal possession of prescription drugs: George Lamar Flanigan, 45, arrested on County Road 437.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): Timothy Ray Jackson, 42, arrested on 2nd Avenue SW.
Failure to appear- driving under the influence of a controlled substance: Garrett Bailey Lawson, 20, arrested at the Cullman Courthouse.
Failure to appear- simple assault-child abuse (family): Erika Rehna Mays, 29, arrested at the Russell County Jail.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs: Jacquelyn Fyffe Sapp, 47, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Probation violation- possession of dangerous drugs: Dorothy Louann Sheppard, 38, arrested on County Road 230.
8/10
Aggravated assault-child abuse (non-family); promote prison contraband (drugs); sell/distribution of dangerous drugs: Kate Marie Golden, 28, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Failure to obey a police officer; public intoxication: Sheyenne Michelle Imler, 22, arrested on Hwy. 91.
Public intoxication; criminal trespassing-enters/remains on premises: Amanda Lynn Jackson, 37, arrested on County Road 1492.
Probation violation- possession of dangerous drugs: Mary Elizabeth Stewart, 37, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Motion to revoke- unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle: Justin David Vincent, 36, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.