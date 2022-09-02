Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday:
8/29
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia: Dustin L. Freeman, 29, of Baileyton, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Public intoxication: Anthony M Sturgeon, 27, of Hanceville, arrested on Swafford Road.
Theft of property, fourth degree: Clinton M. Jones, 33, of Hanceville, arrested on Hwy. 31 S.
Criminal trespassing, third degree; failure to appear- criminal trespassing, third degree; theft of property, fourth degree, two counts; domestic violence, third degree: James B. Lewis, 43, of Falkville, arrested on 2nd Avenue NW/8th Street NW.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; theft of property, fourth degree; driving without a license, two counts; switched tag; insurance violation: Chad M. Owens, 37, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- violation of a domestic violence protection order; possession of drug paraphernalia; criminal trespassing, third degree; driving without a license: Christopher L. Sanford, 38, of Crane Hill, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
8/30
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; speeding; vehicle entering from private drive; insurance violation; failure to register vehicle: Mawavea N. Moreno, 30, of Cullman, arrested on Hwy. 31 S.
Failure to appear- improper lane usage: Misty S. Stewart, 38, of Hanceville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree, two counts; attempting to elude; possession of drug paraphernalia; criminal trespassing, third degree; expired tag: Johnathan S. Uselton, 31, of Corinth, MS, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree, three counts; criminal trespassing, third degree, two counts; insurance violation; driving while license revoked; improper lane usage; failure to yield right of way: Shara L. Smith, 50, of Warrior, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- failure to have rabies tag; public intoxication; driving without a license; driving while license revoked; driving under the influence, two counts; failure to yield; theft of property, fourth degree: Cody W. Pate, 36, of Cullman, arrested on Cherokee Avenue SW/Main Avenue.
Driving under the influence: Donna B. Oglesby, 61, of Florence, arrested on 2nd Avenue SW/ Olive Street SW.
8/31
Failure to appear- insurance violation; expired tag: Justin P. Robinson, 25, of Parrish, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Public intoxication: Joseph F. Hinkle, 42, of Cullman, arrested on Hwy. 157.
8/29
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Dena Jeau Aldridge, 43, arrested at Commerce.
Public intoxication: Jacob Wade Brooks, 35, arrested on Chad Drive.
Failure to appear: operating vehicle without insurance: June Denise Burney, 22, arrested on Hwy. 31.
Domestic violence, third degree; assault, third degree: Brittany Cheyenne Loyd, 23, arrested on County Road 162.
Auto theft: Kenny Lynn McCormick, Jr., 29, arrested on County Road 750.
Possession of marijuana, second degree: Ricky Neal McGinnis, 65, arrested on Hwy. 157.
Probation violation- counterfeiting: Tommy Joe Payne, 48, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- driver's license-not in possession: Christopher Lee Sanford, 38, arrested on County Road 1030.
Failure to appear- possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Anthony Mark Sturgeon, 27, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Minor in possession of tobacco; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree: Larry John Michael Wilson, 20, arrested at Beech Grove Baptist.
8/30
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree; failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree: Kristi Suzanne Bagwell, 33, arrested at Cross haven Church.
Possession of marijuana; possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Travis Wade Black, 58, arrested at Cross haven Church.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs: Kimberly Renee Goerner, 32, arrested at 1910 Beech Avenue SE.
Failure to appear- giving false identification to law enforcement: Ian Job Harbison, 21, arrested on County Road 436.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Clint Ronald Mooney, 43, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- giving false identification to law enforcement; obstruction of governmental operations: Shara Leigh Smith, 50, arrested at Hanceville Police Department.
Simple assault-child abuse (family): Erin Kay Tackett, 22, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of methamphetamine: Kristy Marie Simmons Thompson, 36, arrested on County Road 1718.
8/31
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree: Kimberly Alisha Adcock, 46, arrested on I-65 NB.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs: Jeffery Heath Barbee, 26, arrested on U.S. Hwy. 278E.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Harley Davidson Benefield, 23, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Promote prison contraband (drugs); possession of dangerous drugs: Jacob Andrew Drane, 23, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Failure to appear- burglary-residence (no force): Christy Lee Hamby, 45, arrested on Hwy. 31 S.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Jeremy Nolan Jackson, 44, arrested on Hwy. 69 N.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs; possession of sawed off rifle/shotgun: Justin Paul Robinson, 25, arrested at Nesmith Exxon.
Failure to appear- causing of delinquency/dependency in need of supervision of child: Nina Ann Williams, 34, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.