Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Wednesday:
8/24
Failure to appear- criminal trespassing, third degree, two counts; public intoxication; improper lights: Marissa A. Thomas, 32, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Domestic violence, third degree; harassment: Jesse C. Waldrop, Jr., 78, of Cullman, arrested on 6th Avenue SE.
Unlawful possession/receiving of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia: Amy M. Arwood, 40, of Cullman, arrested on 2nd Avenue NW.
8/25
Failure to appear- insurance violation, two counts; driving without a license; expired tag; driving while license revoked: Dustin R. Sparkman, 45, of Hanceville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- criminal trespassing, third degree, three counts; possession of drug paraphernalia; improper muffler; insurance violation; domestic violence, third degree: Richard F. Scruggs, 32, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- public intoxication, four counts; resisting arrest, two counts: Anthony R. Lovell, 47, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of drug paraphernalia: Jeffrey H. Melvin, 24, of Bremen, arrested on I-65/County Road 222.
Failure to appear- no seat belt; criminal trespassing, third degree; theft of property, fourth degree, two counts; possession of drug paraphernalia: Benjamin L. Aaron, 43, of Vinemont, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday:
8/22
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree: Dustin Andrew Campbell, 36, arrested on Rosemont Avenue SW.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Kobey Tyler Coosenberry, 34, arrested on Rosemont Avenue SW.
Attempting to elude a police officer; failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts; sell/distribution of dangerous drugs: Jesse Elijah Durham, 41, arrested on Hwy. 67.
Possession of marijuana, second degree: Ronny Daylen Everett, 18 arrested on Wesley Avenue N.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree: Gail Slusher Giffin, 57, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Permitting dogs to run at large: Kayla Goings, 30, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Violation of release order- possession of dangerous drugs: Kevin Dewayne Graves, 36, arrested on I-65.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree: Jenny Michele Jacobs, 49, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Failure to appear- using false identity to avoid/hinder prosecution: Cheranda Rita Mooney, 36, arrested on Hwy. 231.
Violation of a release order- drug trafficking; possession of drug paraphernalia: Amy Rebecca Peterson, 41, arrested at the County Jail.
Violation of a release order- illegal possession of prescription drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia; promote prison contraband (drugs); sell/distribution of drugs; giving false identification to law enforcement: Sharon Denise Richardson, 44, arrested at the County Jail.
Possession of dangerous drugs: Joshua Michael Roden, 36, arrested on I-65.
Violation of a release order- sell/distribution of dangerous drugs: Richard Franklin Scruggs, 32, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.
Counterfeiting, three counts; forged instrument, three counts: Christopher Michael Sturgeon, 33, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Violation of a release order- possession of dangerous drugs, two counts; theft of property, second degree, $1500-$2500: Cassie Elise Taylor, 33, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Motion to revoke bond- unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle: Justin David Vincent, 36, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
8/23
Simple assault-(family): Dustin Wayne Barnette, 35, arrested on County Road 1301.
Failure to appear- driver’s license-not in possession; improper lights: Steven Cody Cantrell, 26, arrested on County Road 609.
Probation revoked- buying/receiving stolen property; theft-truck: Kimberly Evans, 38, arrested on Wesley Avenue.
Fraudulent certificate of title: Vance Darryl Johnson, 65, arrested on County Road 1332.
Failure to appear- harassment (simple assault): Robert Lee Kimbrough, Jr., 33, arrested at the Marshall County Jail.
Failure to appear- unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (no theft); driving while license suspended, two counts: James Eugene McCurdy, 36, arrested on Wesley Avenue.
Failure to appear- resisting arrest; public intoxication, three counts: Daiquiri Tashell Powell, 32, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Possession of dangerous drugs: Bobbie Faye Santiago, 34, arrested on County Road 437.
Failure to appear- promote prison contraband (drugs); public intoxication, four counts: Marissa Ann Thomas, 32, arrested at Huntsville Police Department.
Obstruction of governmental operations: Timothy William Tucker, Jr., 43, arrested on County Road 738.
Public intoxication: Gregory Shawn Weaver, 45, arrested on County Road 1570.
8/24
Failure to appear- possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Amy Marie Arwood, 40, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Domestic violence, third degree: Jeri Deanna Bertram, 33, arrested on County Road 601.
Violation of a release order: possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of a concealed weapon without a permit: George Lamar Flanigan, 45, arrested on County Road 431.
Possession of methamphetamine: Nathan Joseph Holcomb, 44, arrested at Sportsman Lake Park.
Failure to appear- domestic assault-harassment (family): Robert Gene Malin, 43, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- attempting to elude a police officer; failure to register vehicle; failure to signal; failure/refusal to display insurance; switched tag: Walter Raymond Lee Morrow, 34, arrested at Love’s Truck Stop.
Possession of methamphetamine; violation of a release order-illegal possession of prescription drugs: Buffy Dawn Smith, 46, arrested at Sportsman Lake Park.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended, revoked, or cancelled, three counts: Dustin Ray Sparkman, 45, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possessing forged instrument: Bryan Matthew Suggs, 26, arrested on County Road 222.
Probation violation-sell/distribution of dangerous drugs: Roger Dale Suggs, Jr., 38, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Probation violation- shoplifting, $500-less than $1500: Phillip Michael Wisener, 45, arrested at the Cullman County Courthouse.