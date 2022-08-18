Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Wednesday
8/17
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; criminal trespassing, third degree; theft of property, fourth degree: Kenneth C. King, 42, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- driving while license revoked: Caleb J. Hale, 32, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- public intoxication, two counts: Ricky D. Fanning, 30, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- leaving the scene of an accident; driving while license revoked, two counts; insurance violation; running a red light: Sonya M. Elliott, 38, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of property, fourth degree: Sarah C. Lindsey, 39, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- failure to signal; driving without a license; insurance violation: Kelsey N. Bradford, 29, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff's Office for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday
8/15
Failure to appear- Domestic assault-coercion (harassment/intimidation): Eric David Goodman, 53, arrested on County Road 52.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Ronald Lee Mickle, Jr., 43, arrested on Hwy. 31.
Negotiating worthless instrument: Kevin Wayne Sandlin, 57, arrested at Stuckey's.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs: John Wesley Sheffield, 31, arrested on AL. Hwy. 69 N.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Charles Randall Smith, 61, arrested on County Road 1030.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; failure to appear- drug trafficking; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Evelyn Gay Smith, 47, arrested on County Road 52.
Counterfeiting, three counts; forged instrument, three counts: Rachel Nicole Sturgeon, 33, arrested at Stuckey's.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Terry Wayne Swann, 58, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): Anthony Wayne Taylor, 37, arrested on County Road 1209.
Failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs: Cricket Lynne Turrentine, 48, arrested on County Road 1030.
Failure to appear- violation of driver's license restrictions: Kaicee Dawn Yoc, 28, arrested on I-65 NB.
8/16
Auto theft; failure to appear- public intoxication: Stacy Renee Cable, 38, arrested at Vinemont Condominiums.
Resisting arrest; obstruction of governmental operations: Michael Jerome Glasscock, 54, arrested on County Road 787.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended: Donald Edward Meadows, 45, arrested on Ryan Road.
Failure to appear- domestic assault-harassment (family); violation of a domestic violence protection order: Kenneth Christopher Needham, 51, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
8/17
Failure to appear- public intoxication, two counts: Brianna Denise Brady, 28, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Simple assault (family): Jessica Suzanne Brown, 33, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Probation violation- sex offender reporting, two counts: Tony Joe Burke, 31, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended: William Boyd Coleman, 52, arrested in Hanceville.
Possession of marijuana, second degree: Tammy LaShae Edmonds, 52, arrested on Main Avenue SW.
Probation violation- pro prison contraband: Sharon Elliott Hand, 42, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- negotiating worthless instrument: Markus Drake Harris, 29, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Burglary-non-residence (force): Hagen Eldon Jones, 27, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Probation violation-possession of dangerous drugs; using false identity to avoid/hinder prosecution: Anthony Ray Lovell, 47, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- domestic assault-harassment (family): Ashley Christian Monroe, 36, arrested at Hanceville Police Department.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Holly Elizabeth Mosley, 36, arrested in Valley Grove.
Failure to appear- aggravated assault-family (other weapon); illegal possession of prescription drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense, two counts; possession of dangerous drugs, three counts; sale of prohibited liquors; using false identity, two counts: Michael Allen Oliver, 45, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to register as a sex offender: William Chad Robertson, 35, arrested on AL. Hwy. 157.
Possession of marijuana, second degree: Jonethan Michael Singleton, 28, arrested on Wesley Avenue N.
Failure to appear- negotiating worthless instrument: Ashley LaShae Woodson, 32, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Probation violation- criminal mischief; sex offender reporting and registering: Ryan Henry Yarbrough, 45, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.