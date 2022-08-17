Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Monday and Tuesday
8/15
Theft of property, fourth degree: Joshua L. Davis, 33, of Albertville, arrested on 1st Avenue SW.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; resisting arrest; obstructing governmental operations; promoting prison contraband; failure to appear- public intoxication; theft of property, fourth degree, four counts; criminal mischief, third degree; criminal trespassing, third degree: Amanda J. Leak, 36, of Cullman, arrested on 4th Street SW.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended; switched tag; insurance violation: Anthony W. Taylor, 37, of Vinemont, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
8/16
Theft of property, fourth degree: Stacy R. Cable, 38, of Warrior, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of property, fourth degree: Isaiah D. Morgan, 20, of Addison, arrested on 4th Street SW/Tallyho Street SW.