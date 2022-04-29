Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday:
4/25
Criminal trespassing: Marcus A. Kay, 32, of Hanceville, arrested on Austin Avenue SW.
Failure to appear- theft of property, forth degree: Jenna M. Richards, 34, of Bremen, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
4/26
Possession of a forged instrument, third degree: Laura E. Bennett, 48, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, three counts; theft of property, fourth degree, three counts; criminal trespassing, third degree: James R. Speakman, 26, of Pinson, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Driving under the influence: Robert E. Verhine, 43, of Albertville, arrested on Cherokee Avenue SW.
4/27
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: Stephanie J. Ellis, 40, of Addison, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Fugitive from justice: Louis C. Varnado III, 45, of Vinemont, arrested on Hwy. 157.
Failure to appear- criminal trespassing, third degree: Angela S. Williams, 55, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Domestic violence, third degree; harassment: Kimberly D. Bates, 48, of Cullman, arrested on Denson Avenue SW.
Failure to appear- driving without a license: Ramona Y. Riggs, 23, of Hanceville, arrested on Olive Street SW.
Driving under the influence: Kelly G. Rittenhouse, 55, of Cullman, arrested on 6th Avenue SW.
4/28
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia: Justin K. Kilpatrick, 34, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- switched tag; failure to yield the right of way; driving while license suspended: Vicente Mojica Jr., 21, of Moulton, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree; false information given to law enforcement: Unique N. Pendergraft, 29, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- insurance violation: Wesley L. Overton, 36, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
4/25
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Jake Wayne Buttram, 48, arrested on Hwy. 69 S.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; attempting to elude a police officer: Stacy Renee Cable, 38, arrested on Hwy. 278.
Possession of a barbiturate, two counts: Nathan Patrick Conklin, 42, arrested on U.S. Hwy. 278.
Failure to appear- domestic assault-harassment (family); knowing that he does not have the consent of the owner, he takes: Standford Lamont Dukes, 46, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of tax paid alcoholic beverages for private use; unauthorized possession, sale, delivery, use, etc. of wine or alcohol: Cregary Alan Fuller, 45, arrested at Jack’s Holly Pond.
Failure to appear- illegal possession of prescription drugs: Trey Brittian Guthery, 28, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Justin Terry Hicks, 28, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Rendering false alarm-other building/location; disorderly conduct/disturbing the peace: Marcus Anthony Kay, 32, arrested on Austin Avenue.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): Robyn Renee Lynn Moberly, 23, arrested on County Road 1762.
Failure to appear- no liability insurance: Marco Salazar, 41, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Joshua Allen Stafford, 31, arrested at Finishing Touch Auto.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs; no plainly visible tag: Joseph Scot Villa, 50, arrested on Goodwin Road.
Bail Jumping, second degree; burglary-residence (force): Kevin Lee Wiley, 35, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
4/26
Illegal possession of prescription drugs; possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Alice Faye Baldwin, 47, arrested on AL. Hwy. 69 S.
Grand Jury- burglary-residence (force); theft-grand jury arrest warrant: Lacie Michelle Boyd, 25, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Grand Jury- burglary-residence (force); criminal mischief, first degree; cruelty to animals: Christopher Lee Brown, 47, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree: Kenneth Author Burks, 21, arrested on County Road 616.
Probation violation- identity theft: Acelia Deona Byrd, 34, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Grand Jury- burglary-residence (force); unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (no theft): Casey Ryan Carr, 31, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Probation violation- possession of dangerous drugs: Justin Lee Clarke, 42, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs: Rusty Daniel Cockrell, 25, arrested on County Road 1169.
Grand Jury- burglary-non-residence (no force); burglary-residence (force); criminal mischief; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; resisting arrest; auto theft: Teddie Ray Daniel. 52, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Grand Jury- shoplifting, $500-less than $1500; theft-grand jury arrest warrant; robbery-street (strong arm): Jason Lee Davis, 36, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Grand Jury- aggravated assault- A to M attempt to commit crime; burglary-residence (force), two counts; criminal mischief-damage to private property: Ronald Raymond Garrison Jr., 44, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of methamphetamine; promote prison contraband (drugs): Jessica Mae Horton, 37, arrested on County Road 1498.
Grand Jury- burglary-residence (force); theft-grand jury arrest warrant; auto theft: Ethan Lee Jackson, 23, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Grand Jury- burglary-residence (force); receiving stolen property, $500-less than $1500: Barry William Landers, 37, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Grand Jury- simple assault-child abuse (family): Christian Paige Moore, 27, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- buying/receiving stolen property: John Curtis Myrick, 36, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Reckless endangerment: Loyd Randall Olinger, 58, arrested on Lick Creek Road.
Grand Jury- burglary-non-residence (force): Andrew Earl Parris, 42, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Promote prison contraband (weapon): Jordan Noah Parson, 21, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Grand Jury- unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (no theft); theft of property, second degree, $1500-$2500, two counts: Anthony James Perkins, 29, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Grand Jury- aggravated assault-non family (other weapon): Jacolby Connway Pitts, 33, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Grand Jury- possessing forged instrument: Trevor Lindley Ponder, 31, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- forged instrument: James Russell Speakman, 26, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree: Michael Dean Swope Jr., 36, arrested at the Cullman County Courthouse.
Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (no theft): James Isaac Tanner Jr., 30, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Grand Jury- adult sex offender-violation of homelessness restriction: Donald Oscar Trussell, 61, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Grand Jury- burglary-residence (force): Lisa Marie Tucker, 42, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Grand Jury- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree; passing forged instrument, three counts; sale of stolen property, less than $500: Christopher Jerome Weeks, 44, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Negotiating worthless instrument: Emma Sloan Wilbanks, 60, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; probation violation- possession of dangerous drugs; auto theft: Kathy Michelle Woods, 41, arrested on County Road 565.
4/27
Failure to appear- negotiating worthless instrument: Robert Preston Calvert, 43, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; motion to revoke bond- possession of a stolen vehicle: Clayton Eugene Dillard, Jr., 43, arrested on County Road 1223.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Joshua Dustin Donnie Elliott, 37, arrested on County Road 143.
Promote prison contraband (drugs); possession of dangerous drugs: Cassie Marie Floyd, 27, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs: Richard Dalton Hughes, 39, arrested at the Jefferson County Jail.
Grand jury- simple assault-child abuse (family), two counts: Robert Fredrick Martin, 39, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- failure of adult sex offender to register with local law enforcement: Donald Gerome Nugent, 51, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- making false report to law enforcement authorities: Jenna Marie Richards, 34, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Causing of delinquency, dependency or need of supervision: Teresa Marie Talley, 31, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Causing of delinquency, dependency or need of supervision: Windle Herbert Talley, 35, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.